Vi spent Rs 941.2 crore on advertising & content in FY 2023
According to its annual report for the year 2022-23, the telecom company spent Rs 284 crore on advertisement & business promotion
Indian mobile network operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) reduced its advertising, business promotion, and content costs by Rs 37.9 crore from Rs 979.1 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to Rs 941. 2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. This reduction was mostly due to a decrease in advertising and business promotion spending, the company said in its annual report for FY 2022-23.
In FY 2022-23, the company reduced its advertising and business promotion expenditure by 20.22% to Rs 284 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 against Rs 356 crore in the previous fiscal. While the content cost for the company increased by 5.47% to Rs 657.2 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 623.1 crore in FY22.
In the annual report, Vi mentioned that the company remains focused on strengthening its position in business services, especially the new and fast-growing segment of IoT and cloud services. The company launched several digital initiatives to address the changing requirements of today’s digital society enabling individuals and enterprises to get a range of benefits and value-adds.
During the year, the company also launched exciting propositions in various categories through digital offerings on platforms for Music, Videos, Gaming, Education & Jobs which are available on the Vi app as part of integrated access to its customers. All these incremental digital initiatives will improve revenue and profitability and subsequently strengthen the company's overall competitive position and revenue in the longer run.
Talking about the marketing initiatives, the company said, “Building a competitive advantage by leveraging the open signal certification of being the fastest 4G in the country, the company had launched the #BestIsGettingBetter campaign - that showcases how we are on a continuous journey to improve our network in spite of being the best to help our customers get ahead in life and thrive. It showcased stories of our network engineers’ efforts to make the best better to reassert network superiority and the campaign was extensively promoted on TV & Digital.”
Vi also did a one-of-a-kind integration with Kaun Banega Crorepati- ‘KBC Golden Week with Vi’ giving Vi consumers to get a chance to sit in the coveted hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan's video call to friends was also enabled through Vi.
With an objective to increase customer engagement and herald a new digital ecosystem, the company transitioned the Vi app into a super app, which now provides its customers with a repertoire of Movies, Shows and Live TV, Music, Games, Infotainment, Jobs and Education Services and more in addition to recharges, payments and managing their Vi account.
It also mentioned that with the objective of driving Data & Media monetization, Vi also commissioned its AI/ML-driven ad tech platform. Launched under the brand Ads, it offers advertisers unique audience segments, interest groups & targeting parameters and advertising opportunities across all telco-owned channels as well as 3rd party digital inventory under a single platform, thereby simplifying media buying, especially for SMBs.
Vi Business Ready for Next MSME Campaign has been awarded in the e4M Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
Eros International Media, promoter Lulla & CEO Dwivedi barred from securities market
Sebi has said that the action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 10:28 AM | 1 min read
Media networks have reported that Sebi has barred Eros International Media, its promoter Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from accessing the securities market.
The action has been taken due to alleged misrepresentation of financial statements.
As per reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognising them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
The markets regulator has given the company, Lulla and Dwivedi 21 days to respond the order.
Zee-Sony merger will go through even if I'm not the CEO: Punit Goenka
In interviews with leading news publications, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL has said the merger formalities are likely to be completed by September
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
The Zee-Sony merger will go through whether or not he remains the CEO, asserted Punit Goenka in interviews to media publications.
Goenka, the Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL, has told Economic Times that during his frequent interactions with the Sony leadership he did not get any indications of a "wavering".
He has also said that he hopes the merger formalities will be completed by September.
"The ZEE and Sony teams are talking to each other on a daily basis as we are in an advanced stage of integration," Goenka told ET.
Asked what would he do if there was no relief from the courts in the Sebi order, Goenka told Mint that he would "follow the law of the land".
Meanwhile, Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Also, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of a plea by Subhash Chandra and Goenka against the Sebi order to June 26.
On June 13, e4m reported that market regulator Sebi has barred Chandra and Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position for a year. The action was taken for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit”.
Zee pays settlement charges to Sebi: Reports
The network has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement fee to the market regulator for an alleged violation of securities law, media networks have reported
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee has paid Rs 7 lakh as settlement charges to Sebi for alleged securities law violation, media networks have reported.
Sebi has said, as per media reports, that Zee has made "delayed disclosure...to Exchanges w.r.t to invocation of pledged shares".
Zee proposed to settle the proceedings "without admitting or denying the findings", reports say.
Meanwhile, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned the hearing of the plea by Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka to June 26.
Sony HQ issues statement on Zee merger
Sony Pictures Entertainment has said they take the SEBI interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka 'very seriously'
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
The headquarters of Sony Pictures Entertainment has issued a statement regarding reports about the future of the Zee-Sony merger.
The network has said it will “monitor developments that may affect the deal”.
“There have been several erroneous press reports recently speculating about the future of ZEE’s planned merger with SPNI following SEBI’s interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka. We take very seriously the SEBI interim order and will continue to monitor developments that may affect the deal,” reads the statement.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had denied interim relief to Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, against the Sebi order.
The market regulator has barred the duo from holding any directorial or managerial position for a year as an action for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit”.
Ebix Sports comes on board as official travel agent for ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023
ICC will be releasing the 2023 World Cup Schedule on 27th June
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:12 AM | 1 min read
Ebix Sports has come on board as official travel agent for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.
As per the latest reports, the ICC is planning to release the 2023 World Cup Schedule on 27th June.
The ICC World Cup 2023 will feature 10 teams, just like the previous edition. Apart from the host nation, India, the other teams had to secure their spots through various routes. The primary qualification path was the 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League tournament.
Sebi order: Sony won’t pull out of merger with Zee, say reports
As per news reports, the Sony leadership took stock of the prospects of the deal earlier this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 9:47 AM | 1 min read
Sony is unlikely to pull out of the merger with Zee despite Sebi's fund diversion allegations against Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, media networks have reported.
As per media reports, Sony will stick to the merger's commitment without any alterations.
It has been reported that senior Sony executives also took stock of the prospects of the deal earlier this week.
Last week, Zee had written to the markets regulator saying that continuous probes could create "prejudice for the company and shareholders".
Fresh layoffs at Byju’s, 1,000 sacked
The move is likely to affect the sales and marketing teams
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 1:25 PM | 1 min read
Byju's has sacked 1,000 employees as part of a fresh round of layoffs, media networks have reported.
The ed-tech company has resorted to this in order to improve finances and increase profitability, news agencies say quoting sources.
The laid-off employees will be given two months' salary.
As per earlier reports, the move is expected to affect the sales and marketing teams.
