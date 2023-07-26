Vodafone Idea’s Head –Corp Comm Shivanjali Singh moves on

Shivanjali Singh has moved on from Vodafone Idea Limited as Head – Corporate Communications. She was associated with the company for 15 years.
Singh penned down a heartfelt note on LinkedIn where she said, “15 years ago I received a call that changed my life. Ever since, wherever the network went, I followed. On this journey, I met the most amazing people, as colleagues and partners, who made the ride so memorable. But as every journey must end for a new one to begin, I bid good bye to Vodafone Idea Limited with my heart filled with gratitude for giving me the opportunity to build a better tomorrow for the people and the country. The wide “spectrum” of experience that I gained here is unmatched with anything else, anywhere. With this, and loads of memories, I head to uncharted territories to script a new story. The love and affection showered on me in these last few days have left me overwhelmed, reaffirming my belief that I worked with not only the best in the business but also the most wonderful people. Thank you all for being a part of my story. Dialling out of #telecom but will remain connected.”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
‘We need to take time out to mentor’
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, explained the reason behind factors lacking in the current generation, how the problem of retaining employees is being addressed and more
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 24, 2023 2:13 PM | 5 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals, but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
The exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, where she addressed the factors that lack in current generation and what should be done to engage them. She also opined about her views on AI, whether it can be a mentor to the professionals or not and more.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
The current generation of young professionals in the industry is known for their entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. We have so much to learn from them and they have so much to learn from people who have been around for a while. We seem a bit jaded in our ideas in comparison to them while they seem a bit lax in their ability to multi-task and think quickly on their feet. Our young professionals have been working from home for two years now, and some of them haven’t even been to the office. In such situations, they may need some guidance on how to navigate difficult situations and also learn about best practices that laid the foundation of the industry over the years. Apart from social media feeds and posts, if young professionals spent time reading the newspaper, they would have a better idea of storytelling and be far stronger in their narrative-building capabilities. All we need is to bridge the gap, lend a helping hand and help them arrive at the right mindset, continuous learning and experience through motivation and knowledge sharing. We need to take time out to mentor.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Agencies face a huge issue of rising costs and falling revenues. I firmly believe that the key factor driving talent retention in organisations is the company culture. In today's world, individuals actively seek out workplaces that provide a nurturing and supportive environment, fostering creativity and personal growth. At Weber Shandwick, we place a high priority on cultivating an inclusive culture that empowers our employees to think innovatively and take risks. We encourage a learning mindset, giving our team members the freedom to learn from their mistakes, with the knowledge that we will support and guide them along the way. Our strong and positive culture is what truly keeps our people engaged and dedicated to our organisation. We understand that individual progress is just as crucial as the success of the company, and we actively foster learning, development and personal growth opportunities.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for young professionals?
One significant challenge is the rapid pace of technological advancements. The digital age has resulted in an abundance of information, making it challenging for young professionals to filter through the noise and identify relevant and reliable sources. They must develop skills in information management and critical thinking to navigate through the vast amount of data available. Additionally, in the era of information overload, PR professionals face the challenge of managing false narratives that can spread rapidly and damage reputations. They need to employ fact-checking techniques, crisis management strategies and proactive communication to address and mitigate the impact of misinformation. To overcome these challenges, professionals should embrace lifelong learning, stay updated with industry trends and continuously enhance their skills. Adapting to new technologies, improving data analysis capabilities and being agile in response to evolving media landscapes are crucial for success in the industry.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI brings unique challenges in terms of intellectual property and ownership, particularly in the field of communications, which can be a complex and delicate territory to navigate. Moreover, AI cannot fully replace the human element that drives the success of communication plans. One primary concern regarding AI in PR is the potential risk of intellectual property loss. As agencies, our expertise and capabilities are our most valuable assets, and it is crucial to protect them. When AI learns and generates content based on collective knowledge, the question arises regarding ownership of the resulting output. As a client-centric agency, safeguarding our client’s interest is our utmost priority and hence it needs to be dealt with caution. While AI holds great potential as a tool for learning and experimentation, it is important to use the same as a support tool instead of positioning it as a mentor.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Guidance and mentorship will equip the next generation with the necessary skills and knowledge that align with the evolving landscape of PR. At Weber Shandwick, we are committed to staying ahead of industry trends by providing our employees with the right tools like Chart Your Path, to excel. Investing in the growth and development of our people, and nurturing talented professionals, remains a top priority on our agenda. ‘Lead to Impact’ is our exclusive Leadership Development Program. The primary goal of the program is to support the personal and professional career development of current and future leaders. We strongly believe that the right mentorship can empower young professionals to navigate modern-day PR challenges and contribute effectively to the industry.
PRCAI debuts its first-ever podcast series ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’
A collection of 10 inaugural episodes was unveiled on World PR Day 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 10:35 AM | 4 min read
The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) debuted its first-ever podcast series – ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’. The collection consists of 10 inaugural episodes that were unveiled by India's most influential Public Relations professional body, on World PR Day 2023 which is celebrated annually on July 16, saluting brand India and recognizing the contributions of Public Relations professionals in shaping the world.
The exclusive series brings together business leaders, and valued 'Opinions that Matter', from diverse speakers from the worlds of business, politics and culture, to amplify the voices of thought-leaders shaping the rising India. Thought-provoking, yet light-hearted conversations of individual success stories will empower listeners to critically think about the challenges and opportunities in an evolving landscape.
The podcast is hosted by Niret Alva, an award-winning television journalist, producer, anchor, director and educator, who has been awarded a National Award (Indian) for Excellence in Visual Science-Based Communication and an International Award (Asian Television Award) for Best Anchor in a Current Affairs Series. Niret, who was also selected as an Asia 21 Leader by the New York-based Asia Society, with his rich and extensive experience, will help bring out interesting and authentic conversations.
"I have enjoyed interviewing these inspirational leaders and getting them to tell their unique stories. These stories will inspire, motivate and challenge listeners as they listen to how these industry leaders lead, deal with adversity, and find balance in their everyday lives. It’s a great initiative from the Public Relations fraternity,” said Alva, TV journalist and Co-founder of Miditech Studios.
The show will feature renowned names, including Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson of The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP); Entrepreneur Priyanka Gill, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media, and OOH; Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce India and Avinash Pant, Former, Director-Marketing for Meta.
The inaugural 10-part series, sponsored by Adfactors PR, will roll out its first episode featuring Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson Global Energy Alliance for People & Plant (GEAPP) and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Thursday, July 20 on 75 plus platforms including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Bingepods, JioSaavn and whenever you get your audio content...
In the rapid fire round of the first podcast, Niret asks Ravi Venkatesan to do some crystal ball gazing about the U.S., China, Russia, and India and what lies ahead. This is what Ravi had to say about India, "We need to find a way to become less divided. All our problems today require us to come together as a society and as a country to solve them. I am 60 years old, and it's the most divided I have ever seen. And that's not good for solving the many challenges that we have."
At a time when the communication industry is experiencing an upward trajectory, harnessing the power of effective communication is paramount. According to PRCAI’s research, the Study of Public Relations Insights, Nuggets, and Trends (SPRINT) 2022-23, PR professionals are being increasingly recognised by the C-suite for their invaluable contribution. Eight out of 10 respondents said that India Inc. leadership is working closely with its corporate communications team to devise strategies for brand communication.
“It is exciting to celebrate our profession and all the hard work of the community on this World PR Day with a new podcast series from PRCAI. We believe that there is an evolution in the value proposition being offered by the communications industry to businesses through credible narratives, powerful storytelling and shaping public opinion. Unmute With PRCAI aims to connect the creative communications world with India Inc, together crafting an honest narrative of a bold new India, saluting India’s compelling story in what could be the Indian century,” concluded, Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.
‘I believe the greatest opportunity is enabling & training people to harness power of AI’
Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India, Senior VP, APAC, Archetype, shares how AI is playing the role of a mentor for young PR professionals and other policies provided by the agencies to them
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 18, 2023 2:02 PM | 6 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals, but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
The exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Sunayna Malik, managing director, India and senior vice president, APAC, Archetype where she talked about the factors that prevent young PR professionals from being inventive, the contribution of artificial intelligence to their mentoring and how the problem of talent retention is being addressed.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
India has the largest number of millennials and GenZ globally with 600 million people aged between 18-35 at present.
Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial 2023 Survey highlights that disruptive events like COVID-19, inflation and economic crisis have shaped their lives and views, and while Gen Z, millennials acknowledge some positive change, they remain deeply concerned about their future. They have entered the working world amidst concerns about the economy, climate change, geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation rates and recession fears. They are well-informed about practically everything, clear in terms of their choices and want to make career decisions based on their values. Additionally, they want to be empowered to drive change within their organisations.
They continue to believe that business leaders have a significant role to play when it comes to addressing social and environmental issues. For this generation, business profitability is a given but it must translate into profitability for society, for the planet and for its people.
All in all, it’s a generation that’s much clearer about their goals, very focussed on their personal needs and keen to experiment and broad base their learning. They’re a generation in a hurry and get bored fast so we see frequent job changes, restlessness and impatience. This calls for greater understanding, empathy and redefined paradigms across the workplace and society as a whole.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
The past few years have had a lasting impact on employees, fundamentally changing how each one of us define the role of work in our lives. The pandemic and subsequent economic and political volatility has forced everyone to examine their choices about how they spend their time, energy and social capital. As per Gartner, employees increasingly seek value and purpose at work. They want employers to recognise their value and provide the same to them on a human level. Monetary compensation is important for surviving, but deeper relationships, a strong sense of community and purpose-driven work are essential to thriving.
A recent survey by CBRE, “Voices from India: How will people work in the future?” highlights that compensation remained the overriding factor in job selection; with more than 60 per cent of both sets of future employees (office and hybrid) across generations indicating this preference. However, L&D and training, trust in the management of the company, and the company’s commitment to healthy work-life balance are other crucial factors that play a big role in attracting or retaining talent. So it’s a more composite package that needs to be curated to encourage retention and loyalty.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Today, technology is the single most transformative force that’s changing every industry as we know it. For communications agencies, it’s not an either-or future, but a future that will get built with AI integrated into it. Artificial intelligence is changing the public relations industry by providing new tools and capabilities to help PR professionals work more efficiently, effectively and strategically, resulting in greater ROI.
I believe the greatest opportunity is in enabling and training people to harness the power of AI to enhance their own capabilities and productivity.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Archetype encourages and celebrates diversity and we have devised people strategies to help us be more diverse.
We overhauled our whole people-first approach by creating a series of new initiatives and programmes and enhancing existing ones, be it the launch of the Archetype Academy, strengthening our regular culture activities or adding on to existing employee flexibility with Archetype Anywhere.
Under the Archetype Academy programme, we have developed a curriculum that has something for everyone. There are skills-based courses designed to equip employees with learnings that they can apply at work and sessions designed to create awareness as an individual. The Most Valuable People Programme (MVP), Best Work Showcase and Best You Sessions are open for everyone, while the Management Development Programme (MDP) and Leadership Development Programme (LDP) is cohort based. A large part of the programme is delivered by carefully selected external trainers and coaches based across the globe.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The biggest challenge in a disrupted world, across industries in a post pandemic realm, is the new world of work. Talent management and retention today is not just about compensation but one that transcends into a much wider gamut, therefore having a distinct EVP which is an absolute must for organisations.
Secondly, with a dynamic technology impact and proliferation of new tech, for instance generative AI, businesses need to be consistently ready to adopt, adapt and thrive. Be it seizing the opportunity or about workforce readiness, no single day is the same and to guide people through these shifts is a critical need.
Thirdly, ESG is now at the cornerstone of existence and not just profitability. Social relevance and impact are central to the idea of every industry. We, as an industry should look at this as a critical component of our future and plan for it today.
Finally trust, amongst employees, customers, businesses and nations will be critical for this industry to grow. As reputation engineers, we must continue to stay true to this overarching purpose.
Anupama Bhatnagar takes charge as Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication
She took over after the incumbent of term of Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi came to end
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
Anupama Bhatnagar has assumed the additional charge as the Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
She took charge after Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi’s term came to end on July 12, 2023. She was welcomed by ADG, Dr Nimish Rustagi and Prof. Govind Singh, Dean (Academic), who gave her a comprehensive briefing about the institution.
The institute was essentially established to provide training to the officers of the Indian Information Service.
Adfactors PR wins public Relations Mandate of Eveready India
Under the mandate, Adfactors PR will provide strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and services
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 6:12 PM | 2 min read
Eveready India Industries Ltd has awarded its public relations mandate to Adfactors PR.
After a competitive selection process, Adfactors PR emerged as the chosen public relations partner for Eveready India to partner the company in its transformation journey as well as re-invent an iconic brand making it relevant & contemporary to the younger audience. Under the mandate, Adfactors PR will provide strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and services.
“We are thrilled to appoint Adfactors PR as the communication partner for Eveready. It is essential for us to be more visible amongst our target audience and to let our consumers know that we are more than just batteries,” said Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head – Battery & Flashlight. “Given the strategic expertise of Adfactors PR we intend to further strengthen our brand position & recall as well as scale up the arc of influence among key opinion leaders, media and Gen-Z cohorts for our overall business. It is especially important to shape the stories of various new launches, including a state-of-the-art range of Rechargeable Flashlights, Ultima Alkaline Batteries, Coin Batteries, Instacharge Emergency LED bulbs and more.”
Adfactors PR Chief Executive Officer Nijay N. Nair asserted: “As portable energy and smart lighting solutions gain importance, it is an appropriate moment for Eveready India to harness the tremendous power of public relations to expand its footprint. With our pan-India presence, Adfactors PR is well-placed to turbocharge Eveready’s communications campaign and ensure its products gain greater popularity across geographies. Brand Eveready will now build on its glorious century-long legacy and will reach even greater heights over the coming years. We are delighted to take on this mandate.”
Deepening Democracy, Yours Digitally
Guest Column: Despite gaps, social media holds promise as a tool for deliberative democracy, write Tarun Nagrani and Akshay Bhagwat
By Tarun Nagrani and Akshay Bhagwat | Jul 17, 2023 3:16 PM | 5 min read
In the early 2000s, the internet was a tool with infinite possibilities. Leading the way was social media, with its promise of user-generated content, interactivity, and networking. Over the next two decades, it would revolutionise how we communicate, share information, and collaborate online. At no other point in human history have governments had such an opportunity to involve people at the last mile in policy making. While social media’s role in awareness generation and policy implementation is well established, governments can realise its full potential by utilising it for policy formulation and execution.
Social media, in the hands of a savvy government, makes for a powerful tool. Using images, audio and video to frame and drive narratives enhances the state’s communicative power. Social media instantly connects people nationwide, allowing them to be mobilised towards a specific goal with low interaction costs. Governments can use social media analytics to gauge the sentiments and views of target groups. Some governments have even used networking platforms to crowdsource solutions to real-world problems. On this front, the Government of India has made a good start by integrating its citizen engagement platform, mygov.in, with various social media platforms, allowing citizens to co-design policy and create feedback loops on key policy issues.
Increasing the State’s Digital Capacity
It is fair to ask what has held governments back from leveraging the full potential of social media. The two key reasons are the language divide and the digital divide. The ‘language divide’ emanates from the predominance of English in policy drafts leading to a majority of citizens being unable to participate in policy discussions. The India Inequality Report 2022 by Oxfam India views ‘digital divide’ as the sum of two deprivations, namely access to devices and internet, and technological know-how.
These twin divides have real-world consequences when governments attempt to design policies on subjects such as environmental protection. The majority of people most affected by environmental hazards in India are neither homogeneous nor digitally savvy. The government needs to adequately capture their voices, so that its environmental policy is proactive and well-designed. The experience of the last eight years of the Digital India Mission shows that there are ways to achieve this.
In Mass Media, Politics and Democracy, John Street distinguishes three forms of power that mass media exercise – access power, by which it controls the range of voices or interests on any issue; discursive power, by which the media sets agendas and frames narratives; and resource power, or the bargaining power of media organisations to act as the voice of the people. A similar framework can be applied to social media as a tool employed by the state.
Addressing Access
The government must seek to widen the range of voices heard in policy deliberations since evidence-based policymaking is most successful when referring to diversified information sources. Social media can be just the tool policymakers need to expand access. Some local government agencies have led the way. For instance, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority took to Twitter in June 2023 to solicit opinions from citizens, which will inform the design of Chennai’s third master plan. In order to replicate these methods of citizen engagement at the national level, the government must address people in their languages using social networks that they frequent, including regional language media. Government must also make efforts to incorporate public voices at the inception and design stages of policymaking.
Deepening the Discourse
Consensus building can be an arduous and time-consuming task. However, it forms the core of the democratic legitimacy of any government. There are plenty of policies that failed to achieve their objective due to a lack of public consensus. As a collaborative ecosystem, social media to drive wide-ranging discourse between a network of stakeholders. This will involve breaking down various facets of government policies and explaining their implications in relatable terms using podcasts, videos, and reels. By helping citizens build the capacity to analyse and debate public policy, the government can empower communities to set their own governance agendas. These steps will help the government not only to strengthen its reach but also to improve the implementation of its policies.
Resource Mobilisation
The government can leverage various digital resources to strengthen the voice and bargaining power of individuals vis-à-vis entrenched interest groups. For example, the geo-location of most affected populations on social media can help inform resource allocation. The government can use recurrent neural networks and natural language processing to conduct sentiment analysis using social media data to anticipate and pre-empt any likely policy failures. Generative AI can ease translations and create a digital repository of content translated into Indian languages; Project Bhashini of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has spearheaded this work.
The purpose of these efforts is to create capabilities, not dependencies. As citizens understand their role in the policymaking process, they are more likely to participate. In the digital age, fostering citizen-centric governance is more achievable than ever. The result would be greater trust in the democratic process through a deliberative policymaking process that is ‘yours digitally.’
Tarun Nagrani is a senior communications professional. Akshay Bhagwat is an environmental researcher working in the development sector
Public Relations: An indelible part of modern society
The theme of 2023’s World PR Day was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations’
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jul 17, 2023 3:11 PM | 5 min read
According to Robert Wynne, a noted California-based public relations professional, “PR is the Persuasion Business”. In simpler terms, public relations professionals are storytellers – their art lies in their ability to create narratives to advance their objective, thereby driving business!
In today’s day and age, however, public relations need no introduction. But the contribution of the PR industry rarely receives the adulation it so rightly deserves. In a bid to make the world understand and utilise PR better, World PR Day is celebrated on July 16.
The theme of this year’s celebrations, which started in 2021, was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations”. Industry leaders shared their views and thoughts on the same:
Neha Mehrotra, Managing Director, AvianWE
In the face of global challenges like inflation, recession fears, heightened geopolitical tensions, energy crises and pandemic aftermath, the PR industry has shown remarkable resilience. Brand communicators have deftly leveraged PR to navigate clients through the labyrinth of uncertainty.
But our journey doesn't end here. The road ahead promises new challenges, opportunities and experiences, all fuelled by the relentless march of new technologies, climate change and geopolitical realignments. To thrive, we must harness the power of PR responsibly and continue to amplify voices, elevate truth and transform the world.
Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus Public Relations
As an industry, we have worked towards ensuring the power of PR maintains relevance in the brand world through constant upskilling.
This has now become even more necessary in the world of AI where relevance and context is taking a hit with overwhelming content being generated by bots.
Brands need the power of PR more than ever today which is now being paired with an industry that is ready to take on the challenge.
Bhaskar Majumdar, Head - Corporate Affairs, Communication, CSR & Digital, Egis India
Over the years, communications industry in India has evolved from ‘media relations’ of the early days to the sophisticated approach of the current times, moving away from relying only on media relations to a more strategy-centric approach.
Starting from creating the strategic narrative to creating right messaging to identifying the right target audience, best possible ways to reach, educate, engage and nature them in the best possible ways in a well-planned manner.
During COVID, a lot of brands faced financial stress and others uncertainty, which resulted into being cautious of their marketing spend and that opened up the opportunities for the public relations industry. COVID has fast forwarded the adaptation of the digital transformation in India and now, communication is a blend of earned, paid, owned and shared media with new responsibilities added, making it a multi-specialty outreach.
The lines between communications and marketing continue to blur, creating new challenges and opportunities. The modern communication function is agile, multidisciplinary and insights-driven, and there is an evident shift from cost centre to value creator. Communicators are increasingly acting as change agents, enabling ongoing transformation.
“Change is the only constant” and change is beneficial, when it keeps pace with altering times. And as we all know, time is one of the biggest game-changers. Going forward, technology, creativity and content are going to be key factors in communication going forward.
Madhukar Kumar, founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell PR
In an era dominated by digital transformation, it's easy to lose sight of the soul of public relations—the essence of human connection. As we observe World PR Day, we must not forget that at its core, PR is about people and their stories. While we embrace data and analytics for a more targeted approach, let us not relinquish the camaraderie, the personal exchanges, and the passion of storytelling that once defined our profession. For it's the human element, the vibrant personal interactions, that breathes life into PR, transforming it from a mundane profession to an enriching people's business. The future of PR is exciting and holds immense potential. Let's step into it, cherishing the past and striving for meaningful relationships, for that is the true power of PR.
Nikky Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group
I’m happy and thrilled to have witnessed the transformative power of public relations over the years. The role of PR has indeed evolved significantly and it continues to be an essential tool for organisations to effectively manage the reputation and build strong relationships with their stakeholders. In the present fast-paced digital world, where information spreads like fire and attention spans are fleeting, PR professionals must be adept at crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences across various platforms. By engaging with these audiences, they can shape public opinion, drive conversations and create a positive impression on society. At the same time, PR is not just limited to promoting positive stories; it plays a crucial role in crisis management as well. During turbulent times, PR professionals become the guiding force for organizations and brands, helping them navigate through challenges, re-establish faith, manage perceptions, and regain confidence. Moreover, PR is a dynamic discipline that requires creativity, adaptability and strategic thinking. It necessitates keeping up with the ever-evolving media landscape, embracing new technologies and platforms, and using data and analytics to inform strategies and measure impact. By continuously refining and optimising campaigns, today PR professionals are staying ahead of the curve and effectively conveying their messages to the right people at the right time.
On World PR Day, it is indeed fitting to celebrate the power of public relations and acknowledge its immense impact on organisations, communities and society as a whole. In an era where communication plays a crucial role, the art of PR remains an indispensable force in shaping the world we live in.
