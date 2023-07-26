Vodafone Idea’s Head –Corp Comm Shivanjali Singh moves on

It is important for companies not only to train young professionals, but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclining towards it in order to seek help.

These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.

The exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, where she addressed the factors that lack in current generation and what should be done to engage them. She also opined about her views on AI, whether it can be a mentor to the professionals or not and more.

Excerpts:

The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?

The current generation of young professionals in the industry is known for their entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. We have so much to learn from them and they have so much to learn from people who have been around for a while. We seem a bit jaded in our ideas in comparison to them while they seem a bit lax in their ability to multi-task and think quickly on their feet. Our young professionals have been working from home for two years now, and some of them haven’t even been to the office. In such situations, they may need some guidance on how to navigate difficult situations and also learn about best practices that laid the foundation of the industry over the years. Apart from social media feeds and posts, if young professionals spent time reading the newspaper, they would have a better idea of storytelling and be far stronger in their narrative-building capabilities. All we need is to bridge the gap, lend a helping hand and help them arrive at the right mindset, continuous learning and experience through motivation and knowledge sharing. We need to take time out to mentor.

Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?

Agencies face a huge issue of rising costs and falling revenues. I firmly believe that the key factor driving talent retention in organisations is the company culture. In today's world, individuals actively seek out workplaces that provide a nurturing and supportive environment, fostering creativity and personal growth. At Weber Shandwick, we place a high priority on cultivating an inclusive culture that empowers our employees to think innovatively and take risks. We encourage a learning mindset, giving our team members the freedom to learn from their mistakes, with the knowledge that we will support and guide them along the way. Our strong and positive culture is what truly keeps our people engaged and dedicated to our organisation. We understand that individual progress is just as crucial as the success of the company, and we actively foster learning, development and personal growth opportunities.

Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for young professionals?

One significant challenge is the rapid pace of technological advancements. The digital age has resulted in an abundance of information, making it challenging for young professionals to filter through the noise and identify relevant and reliable sources. They must develop skills in information management and critical thinking to navigate through the vast amount of data available. Additionally, in the era of information overload, PR professionals face the challenge of managing false narratives that can spread rapidly and damage reputations. They need to employ fact-checking techniques, crisis management strategies and proactive communication to address and mitigate the impact of misinformation. To overcome these challenges, professionals should embrace lifelong learning, stay updated with industry trends and continuously enhance their skills. Adapting to new technologies, improving data analysis capabilities and being agile in response to evolving media landscapes are crucial for success in the industry.

How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?

AI brings unique challenges in terms of intellectual property and ownership, particularly in the field of communications, which can be a complex and delicate territory to navigate. Moreover, AI cannot fully replace the human element that drives the success of communication plans. One primary concern regarding AI in PR is the potential risk of intellectual property loss. As agencies, our expertise and capabilities are our most valuable assets, and it is crucial to protect them. When AI learns and generates content based on collective knowledge, the question arises regarding ownership of the resulting output. As a client-centric agency, safeguarding our client’s interest is our utmost priority and hence it needs to be dealt with caution. While AI holds great potential as a tool for learning and experimentation, it is important to use the same as a support tool instead of positioning it as a mentor.

What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?

Guidance and mentorship will equip the next generation with the necessary skills and knowledge that align with the evolving landscape of PR. At Weber Shandwick, we are committed to staying ahead of industry trends by providing our employees with the right tools like Chart Your Path, to excel. Investing in the growth and development of our people, and nurturing talented professionals, remains a top priority on our agenda. ‘Lead to Impact’ is our exclusive Leadership Development Program. The primary goal of the program is to support the personal and professional career development of current and future leaders. We strongly believe that the right mentorship can empower young professionals to navigate modern-day PR challenges and contribute effectively to the industry.