Shivanjali Singh joins Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer
Prior to this, she was associated with Vodafone Idea
Shivanjali Singh has joined Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Vodafone Idea.
Singh announced her move on LinkedIn saying, “Happy to share that I have joined Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Group, as the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, starting this month. In my new role, I have the exciting opportunity to help the organisation deliver on its commitment to the national cause of building #atmanirbharbharat through self-reliance in the energy sector. The spirit and passion of the people here to explore and produce energy for keeping the country running, is infectious! Excited to be on this team comprising of the best talent from India and across the world. I’m fuelled up for this new journey ahead!”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
PR Professionals is now Amazing Workplaces Certified
This is a recognition for workplaces that have created an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of employees
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:04 PM | 3 min read
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has announced that it has been certified as the Amazing Places to Work.
This recognition, awarded by Amazing Workplaces, affirms PR Professionals' dedication to creating an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of its employees.
Amazing Workplaces is a globally renowned organization that specializes in certifying organizations based on a comprehensive 9 pillar framework that constitutes the foundation of any thriving workplace. These pillars encompass vital aspects of an organization's culture, practices, and policies, ensuring a supportive and enriching work environment for all employees. The nine pillars of the Amazing Workplaces Certification that PR Professionals successfully fulfilled are Hiring & Retention, Culture, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Engagement, Rewards & Recognition, Internal Communication, Diversity Inclusion & Equity, Learning & Development and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).
Commenting on this Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PRP shared "We are thrilled to be certified as an Amazing Workplace. This recognition underscores our commitment to our employees' success and happiness, as they are the backbone of our organization. The culture of any organization is a shared responsibility of each and every team member, I thank my entire team at PRP who have made us an amazing workplace.”
Sharing insights Prakash Kumar, General Manager – HR, PRP shared “We take immense pride in being certified as an Amazing Workplace at PR Professionals. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of our exceptional team. At PRP, we believe that fostering a culture of growth, respect, and creativity is the key to success, and this certification reaffirms that we are on the right path. Together, we create an environment where every individual thrives, making
PRP not just a workplace but a true home for our incredible PRP family.”
Achieving the Amazing Workplaces Certification is a testament to PR Professionals' unwavering dedication to its employees' well-being and personal growth. By excelling in all nine pillars, PR Professionals has not only elevated its workplace culture but also reinforced its position as a prominent player in the public relations industry. As an Amazing Workplace, PR Professionals is now part of an elite group of organizations that prioritize employee well-being and organizational excellence, setting a shining example for others to follow.
PR Professionals is a 360-degree public relations and communications agency that has been delivering quality and excellence since 2011 and has also initiated several philanthropic activities. It excels in providing end-to-end branding and customized public relations solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. From humble beginnings, PRP today has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. The 150-member team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary things PR and making a difference to the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
From Screen to Street: The global influence of Barbenheimer
Guest Column: Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, writes on why Barbenheimer is a celebration of creativity, diversity, unity, and a dialogue on societal norms
By Madhukar Kumar | Aug 1, 2023 12:10 PM | 3 min read
In the pulsating heart of global pop culture trends, an intriguing phenomenon named Barbenheimer has seized our collective consciousness. This cultural shift, fueled by Greta Gerwig's subversive 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's profound 'Oppenheimer,' is captivating audiences across the globe and influencing a spectrum of industries, from fashion to gastronomy. As the founder of a PR agency, I find myself drawn into this cultural phenomenon that has even the likes of Elon Musk, British PM Rishi Sunak, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, U.S Senator Mike Lee, and many others either flocking to cinemas or eagerly planning their visit.
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' offers a satirical, feminist interpretation of the universally recognized doll, challenging societal norms and expectations much like her previous work on 'Little Women.' The film ventures into Barbieland, a utopia where any doll can aspire to be anything, with Margot Robbie’s Barbie navigating existential crises and physical changes. These transitions, such as acquiring flat feet and cellulite, provide a comedic yet poignant critique of the unrealistic beauty standards the iconic doll has been accused of promoting. This film initiates discussions about gender equality, representation, and societal expectations, contributing to the surge of Barbenheimer.
Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' provides a comprehensive exploration into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb." Nolan's narrative intricately weaves timelines, courtroom drama, romance, and scientific breakthroughs. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer encapsulates a man intrigued by the limitless possibilities of science, later confronted with the devastating implications of his creation.
The phenomenon of Barbenheimer manifests the societal implications of these two films. 'Barbie' offers a feminist critique of societal expectations and gender norms, while 'Oppenheimer' reflects on the moral and existential consequences of scientific advancements. The compelling performances by Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, alongside the thought-provoking content, have transcended cinema, influencing our daily lives and conversations.
The reverberations of Barbenheimer have stimulated creativity across sectors. High-street fashion labels, cafes, and restaurants have embraced the allure of these films, embodying Barbie's iconic pink and Oppenheimer's sleek futurism. This wave has engendered a world suffused with cinematic magic, influencing how we perceive, interact, and think about our society.
Despite the dismissive voices labeling Barbenheimer as a mere marketing ploy, its unifying global effect is undeniable. It serves as a binding force, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds, interests, and ages, echoing the universal charm of storytelling and cinema. The growing queues at cinemas and dynamic online discussions demonstrate the unifying power of Barbenheimer, an embodiment of pop culture's influence.
The anticipation for sequels and associated merchandise indicates that Barbenheimer is far from a transient trend. As more creators draw inspiration from it, we can expect a surge in art, music, and fashion extending the narratives of these films.
In essence, Barbenheimer is a celebration of creativity, diversity, unity, and a dialogue on societal norms. As the phenomenon gains momentum, endorsed by global figures, it reminds us of cinema's power to inspire, unite, and transcend the ordinary. As we navigate the future, let's embrace the spirit of Barbenheimer, a testament to the power of storytelling in shaping our world!
'Mentoring should also be connected with DEI initiatives of an organisation'
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, says encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career but also put them in the growth mindset
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 31, 2023 12:34 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, where she emphasised on encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career, but also put them in the growth mindset.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Each generation is a reflection of the time it exists in. The current generation was born as digital natives. They are agile and exposed to a world of information. However, since they are relatively new to the industry, there are areas they need to work on—building industry knowledge, understanding client needs and navigating the changing media landscape. All that can be addressed if you inculcate a growth mindset in them. This means fostering curiosity, creativity and an openness to learning and taking on new challenges.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Pay challenges will always be an issue across organisations and sectors. However, the great resignation was not just motivated by pay challenges but by the bigger issue of employee (dis)engagement.
Our Expectations at Work study released in October last year revealed that in India, over half of the top 10 expectations for employees are around work culture, including the effectiveness of leadership decision-making, leader visibility, internal communication and employee voice. People realise that the nature of the employee-organisation relationship cannot be transactional. Rather, they need to feel a sense of purpose and a vision in working for the organisation. They also need to know that the organisation is invested in their growth and development.
Some of the ways we are managing this is through:
Focus on upskilling: We are emphasising the importance of continuous professional development and skill enhancement and provide regular opportunities to them for it. By encouraging employees to upskill, we don’t just help them rise in their career, we also put them in the growth mindset that I mentioned before.
Engagement and recognition: Engagement is not about having a pool table at work or giving freebies to your teams. It is about a deeper connect with your people, giving them a purpose to get behind, motivation to do their best and recognition when they deliver.
Open and transparent communication: Regular communication about the company's financial health and growth prospects can help employees understand the bigger picture and make informed decisions.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
A lot has happened in our industry in a very short time and young professionals need to adapt to the changes. The evolving media landscape, the complexities of influencer management, the accelerated pace of digital communication and the sheer extent of information and clutter out there are just some of the changes.
The second big challenge is the dearth of good talent. PR firms need to work closely with educational institutions to ensure that there is a constant connect between them and regular exchange of information and expertise.
And finally, the third challenge is the need demonstrate real measurable impact to the clients. Metrics for PR have changed over time. It is no longer about just coverage. There also needs to be behaviour change and business impact at the end of a public relations campaign.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence cannot replace a real mentor. However, AI can help them become more effective by analysing vast amounts of data and consumer insights to uncover unique angles and trends, automating mundane tasks to free up time for creative brainstorming, and offering personalised content recommendations to ensure engaging and targeted storytelling. This is why it’s important to note that AI has to coexist with humans as a tool and that the human intelligence cannot be replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentoring needs to be both, embedded in employee experience as well as be an intentional exercise. At BCW and WPP, there are several mentoring programmes for people at every level. Our flagship Associate Learning Programme (ALP) and leadership development programmes LEAP and TLP all have a strong mentoring element in them. BCW APAC has a formal mentoring programme called Edge. At the WPP level, there’s a specific women’s community called Stella for which, again, mentoring is the cornerstone. So, for young professionals, there are plenty of opportunities to be mentored.
Mentoring should also be connected with the DEI initiatives of an organisation. When you have a diverse group of people, they need mentoring so that the organisation can become a more equitable workplace for them.
Before I end, I also want to talk about the impact of mentoring on the mentor. It gives you self-confidence, makes you feel good about helping others and of course, looks good on the resume. So mentoring is a win-win for both, the mentor, and the mentee.
‘Promoting supportive work environment is vital for professionals to thrive’
Aman Gupta, managing partner, APAC, SPAG, A FINN Partners Company, shares how companies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 28, 2023 1:57 PM | 5 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Aman Gupta, managing partner, APAC, SPAG, A FINN Partners Company, and explained how agencies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that enriches employee satisfaction and engagement.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Young professionals are equipped with a lot of information through various platforms and have wealth of enthusiasm, creativity, and a passion to work with purpose. They come with ample zeal to learn new things and are always keen to try hands on different avenues. In the ever-evolving and dynamic communications industry, there is always a room for improvement and learning new things, and these young professionals are capable of embracing these learnings with a lot of curiosity if they are provided with proper guidance and mentorship. Their willingness to learn faster and multi task needs appropriate direction to structure their personal and professional growth.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
To address this issue, companies need to implement comprehensive talent management strategies. These strategies include offering competitive compensation packages that align with industry standards, providing opportunities for professional development and growth, especially organisations with global offices can encourage cross-cultural learning. Additionally, fostering a supportive work culture that values work-life balance and implementing recognition programs to acknowledge and reward exceptional performance are essential. Companies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that fosters employee satisfaction and engagement.
At SPAG/FINN, we value true potential of people and acknowledge their contributions to the organisation. Alongside ensuring competitive compensation, we go beyond financial benefits to cultivate a positive work culture. We actively foster open communication among our employees, encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing across various offices and geographical locations. We encourage learning and upskilling through our internal learning and development program #LEAPforexcellence. We provide our employees with the opportunity to grow in different departments.
We prioritise the well-being of our employees by offering gym membership allowances for physical health and providing mental wellness allowances and leaves to support them during challenging times. Additionally, we conduct quarterly employee recognition programs. As a significant part of our employee recognition efforts, we have the "UNLOCKING POTENTIAL" program, which includes out-of-turn appraisals for employees who demonstrate exceptional performance.
Furthermore, we organise "FUNFridays" and "FINNish early Fridays" to ensure a healthy work-life balance and create an enjoyable work environment for our employees.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
Professionals in the communication industry face various challenges that can impede their progress. One significant challenge is the fast-paced nature of the industry, characterised by high-pressure situations and tight deadlines. These factors often contribute to burnout and increased stress levels among professionals, negatively impacting their overall well-being.
Another challenge stems from the constant evolution of the communication and media landscape. Professionals must continuously acquire new skills and stay updated with the latest trends, technologies, and digital platforms. This need for continuous learning and upskilling is crucial as PR is not limited to a single silo but involves integrated marketing, demanding professionals to adapt and evolve their strategic thinking, analytics, and digital skills. This ongoing process can sometimes lead to burnout and strain on professionals.
Additionally, the reputation of the communication industry for long working hours can adversely affect work-life balance. It is essential for companies to prioritise employee well-being and provide the necessary support to ensure a healthy balance between work and personal life. Addressing these challenges and promoting a supportive work environment are vital for professionals to thrive in the communication industry.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI-powered tools and platforms can provide valuable insights, data analytics and trend predictions, which can aid professionals in crafting effective integrated communications strategies. These technologies can also offer personalised learning experiences, allowing professionals to acquire new skills and knowledge at their own pace. While AI cannot fully replace human mentors, it can complement their guidance by providing an additional layer of support and resources.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
When it comes to mentorship programs, agencies should consider various policies to ensure their effectiveness. One important policy should be the establishment of a formal mentorship framework that clearly outlines the roles, responsibilities, and expectations of both mentors and mentees. This framework should include regular check-ins, goal setting, and opportunities for feedback and evaluation. Organisations with global leadership and access to various geographical locations must introduce cross-cultural training and growth opportunity. Another policy can be the selection of mentors who possess the necessary expertise and experience to guide young professionals effectively. Agencies should also encourage a culture of mentorship by fostering open communication, knowledge sharing and collaboration among team members. Additionally, providing resources and training programs that support mentorship initiatives can further enhance the overall effectiveness of mentorship programs.
Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors appoints Jyoti Goswami as Director - Corp Comm & PR
Prior to this, Goswami was with Adfactors PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read
Jyoti Goswami, with her embedded skill sets and experience of over 22 years, has honed specialization in corporate & financial communications, public affairs, crisis management and technology PR.
Goswami has served in developing a sound and credible information ecosystem and accurate analytics for the Financial Services sector in India as she designed and led in execution of mass communication strategies for leading market players, both foreign and domestic.
Over the years, she has partnered with Bank of America, UBS, Moelis, UTI AMC, RBL Bank, PNB Housing, Bank of India, ICICI Prudential Life, Yes Bank, DCB Bank and many others.
Before joining Edelweiss Alternatives, Goswami worked with Adfactors PR, where she led the design and implementation of strategic communication programs for her corporate partners.
‘It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of clients' strategy’
Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, talked about various initiatives taken by the company to ensure young PR pros stay motivated and productive, especially during challenging times
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 26, 2023 1:52 PM | 6 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclining towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, where he talked about several initiatives taken by Gutenberg in order to make young professionals stay motivated and productive, especially during trying times.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
The current generation of young professionals entering the PR industry brings a wealth of enthusiasm, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. While they possess strong digital skills and a fresh perspective, there may be areas where they can further develop to become well-rounded PR practitioners.
At Gutenberg, we see this as an opportunity to nurture their talents and bridge any potential gaps through comprehensive training and mentorship programs. We focus on providing them with a deep understanding of PR practices, such as building strong relationships with journalists, crafting compelling narratives and navigating complex stakeholder landscapes. It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of their clients' marketing communications strategy in the context of how PR can be an enabler to that. By combining their inherent creativity and entrepreneurial mindset with these foundational skills, we empower young professionals to thrive in the ever-evolving PR landscape.
Our commitment to continuous learning and professional development ensures that the young professionals we hire are equipped with the necessary tools to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the clients we serve.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
At Gutenberg, we have implemented a comprehensive talent retention strategy. This includes providing competitive compensation structure at par with or above industry standards, performance-based incentives, opportunities for professional growth and advancement, and a positive work culture that values employee well-being. Additionally, we focus on fostering a sense of purpose and pride in our employees by offering meaningful and challenging projects that allow them to make a real impact.
We also have various initiatives in place to ensure our team stays motivated and productive, especially during challenging times:
- Knowledge Sharing Sessions - We organise regular training sessions through internal specialists or external experts to keep employees updated on the latest trends and industry practises. We also organise training sessions with leadership coaches to help individuals advance in their roles.
- Professional Learning and development opportunities with Coursera - Gutenberg believes in creating a learning organisation that provides opportunities for employees to expand their knowledge base. We have a subscription with Coursera, enabling employees to enroll in courses to upskill, address skill gaps as well explore topics of their choice to support their career progression. Through a well curated individualised program, these courses span a variety of topics.
- Effective internal management - Managers communicate frequently with their team to build a positive working relationship and share necessary feedback. The talent team also regularly works closely with managers and individual employees to monitor performance.
- Career development opportunities - We offer employees various internal career development and cross advancement opportunities. As a global integrated marketing agency, Gutenberg provides options for employees to pursue career opportunities in areas other than their original specialisation. We create career transition plans and work with managers and employees to create these opportunities.
- Work-life balance programs – We prioritise work-life balance through initiatives such as fully paid Sabbatical, Family Day on Fridays, and organising fun activities and engagement programs at work. We also have the Gutenberg Hobbies Club, encouraging employees to form hobby clubs and sponsoring time off during a working day to pursue their hobbies.
- Recognition programs - We have monthly Go-Getters@Gutenberg programme where we recognise employees who have gone above and beyond, rewarding them with exciting prizes and company-wide announcements. Additionally, we have an annual CEO recognition program that rewards top-performing employees.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The PR industry presents opportunities for professionals to engage in constant learning and adaptation due to the rapid evolution of digital technology and the changing media landscape. Professionals must adapt quickly to emerging trends and platforms while maintaining a solid foundation in core marketing and PR principles. This dynamic environment encourages continuous learning and staying updated with the latest tools and strategies, enabling professionals to thrive and deliver effective results.
Another opportunity lies in the demand for real-time responsiveness in an era of instant communication. Professionals need to strike a delicate balance between agility and accuracy, ensuring prompt and accurate responses to news, crises, and client needs. This environment fosters an ongoing drive for improvement and the development of efficient processes and tools that enable professionals to provide timely and effective communication.
Additionally, the industry must continue to prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion. At Gutenberg, we are committed to promoting gender equity and fostering an inclusive culture. Our policies, such as prevention of sexual harassment and progressive discipline, ensure a safe and respectful work environment. We embrace the uniqueness of every individual, provide equal access to development and opportunity, and value the talents of all our employees. With a gender mix of 60 per cent female and 40 per cent male, and a diverse workforce representing over 30 languages and multiple ethnicities, diversity is at the heart of our business, going beyond policies and practices.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the way PR is practiced, and it plays a crucial role in mentoring young professionals. AI-powered tools provide personalised guidance and resources, enabling mentees to access real-time information, best practices, and use cases. At Gutenberg, we use AI tools that assist in data analysis, identifying patterns, and offering actionable insights, empowering our team to make data-driven decisions.
While AI supports content creation, we recognise the value of human intervention in curating and crafting relevant and compelling messages that align with our client’s brand and marketing objectives.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programs?
At Gutenberg, we prioritise mentorship programs to shape the careers of young professionals. In addition to providing experienced mentors, we have developed comprehensive policies to ensure the effectiveness of these programs. We set measurable objectives and key performance indicators for mentors and mentees, regularly assess progress and provide feedback to foster growth. We also encourage mentees to seek mentors with diverse expertise to gain a well-rounded perspective. Furthermore, we emphasise continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities to enrich the mentorship experience.
Vodafone Idea’s Head –Corp Comm Shivanjali Singh moves on
She was with the company for 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:37 AM | 2 min read
Shivanjali Singh has moved on from Vodafone Idea Limited as Head – Corporate Communications. She was associated with the company for 15 years.
Singh penned down a heartfelt note on LinkedIn where she said, “15 years ago I received a call that changed my life. Ever since, wherever the network went, I followed. On this journey, I met the most amazing people, as colleagues and partners, who made the ride so memorable. But as every journey must end for a new one to begin, I bid good bye to Vodafone Idea Limited with my heart filled with gratitude for giving me the opportunity to build a better tomorrow for the people and the country. The wide “spectrum” of experience that I gained here is unmatched with anything else, anywhere. With this, and loads of memories, I head to uncharted territories to script a new story. The love and affection showered on me in these last few days have left me overwhelmed, reaffirming my belief that I worked with not only the best in the business but also the most wonderful people. Thank you all for being a part of my story. Dialling out of #telecom but will remain connected.”
