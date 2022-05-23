Umakant Lakhera re-elected as President of Press Club of India

Lakhera won all 21 seats which includes executive committee members after a fierce fight.

Results of the recently held elections at Press Club of India (PCI) are finally out.

Umakant Lakhera, President Elect, won all 21 seats which includes executive committee members after a fierce fight.

The panel included Manoranjan Bharti for vice-president, Vinay Kumar for secretary general, Swati Mathur for joint secretary and Chander Shekhar Luthra for treasurer's post.

“The victory shows that all institutions have not fallen. Journalists fought back for values…against suppression of media freedom, their dignity and government’s attack on the institution,” he was quoted.

In 2021, the Lakhera-led panel won with a huge margin. While Umakant Lakhera was elected as president, Shahid Abbas was elected vice-president. Vinay Kumar bagged the post of general secretary, and Chander Shekhar Luthra joint secretary.

Last year Sudhi Ranjan Sen – from the challenging panel – won the post of treasurer.

Founded in 1957 by Durga Das, the Press Club of India holds an important place in the history of post-independence India. One of the oldest organizations of its kind in the country, the PCI is led by an annually elected executive body, which consists of a president, vice president, secretary-general, joint secretary and treasurer along with 16 members of the managing committee.

