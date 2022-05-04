No event to be facilitated on May 5: Press Club

The club has said press conferences will be allowed only with advanced bookings

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 4, 2022 9:44 AM  | 1 min read
PCI

The Press Club of India has said that it will not be facilitating any event on May 5 for both individuals and organisations.

In a Twitter post, the club has said that press conferences will be allowed only with advanced bookings.

The bookings have also to be done through a member of the club, it has said. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Pci Press club of india advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
mirror

Mirror Now unveils a new visual identity and content formats
19 hours ago

itv

iTV network launches news broadcast media institute
1 day ago

rohit

'No oceans, no human life': Rohit gives sustainability message with his adidas shoes
2 days ago