No event to be facilitated on May 5: Press Club
The club has said press conferences will be allowed only with advanced bookings
The Press Club of India has said that it will not be facilitating any event on May 5 for both individuals and organisations.
In a Twitter post, the club has said that press conferences will be allowed only with advanced bookings.
The bookings have also to be done through a member of the club, it has said.
The Press Club of India is not facilitating any event on May 5 by any individual or organisation. The Club allows press conferences only with advanced booking. There is a due process, and bookings have to be done through a member of the Club.— Press Club of India (@PCITweets) May 3, 2022
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube