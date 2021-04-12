Umakant Lakhera elected President of Press Club of India

Shahid Abbas has been elected as Vice President and Vinay Kumar as the General Secretary

The Press Club of India has elected Umakant Lakhera as the Press Club President, following the elections held on April 10 for a number of positions. Shahid Abbas has been appointed as the Vice President and Vinay Kumar the General Secretary.

Chandrasekhar Luthra has been elected to the Joint Secretary post and Sudhi Ranjan Sen has been elected as the Treasurer, along with a new 16 member Managing Committee in Press Club of India Elections.

The election was contested between two panels of 21 candidates each and some independents. The results were declared today morning by M C Sharma, Chief Election Officer at the Press Club of India.

According to reports, the Press Club of India has an annual revenue of over Rs 9 crore. The club has nearly 4,200 active journalist members, 900 associate members, and a few dozen corporate members, including the Uttar Pradesh Government and Pepsi.

