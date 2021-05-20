Srishti Behl Arya decides to move on from Netflix after a three-year stint

Netflix India Director - International Original Films Srishti Behl Arya has decided to leave the streaming platform after a three-year stint. Her last day at Netflix India will be Friday, 21st May. She reported to Netflix VP of Content for India Monika Shergill.



During her stint, Srishti played a foundational role in building the platform's original film slate of more than 35 original films including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul and Serious Men, and first Tamil and Telugu films, Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu respectively.



Srishti joined Netflix in May 2018. Prior to Netflix, Srishti was an independent producer in the Indian film and television industry.



Films remain a focus and priority investment for Netflix in India. The India content team led by Monika Shergill will continue to build momentum into 2022 and beyond.



Commenting on Srishti's departure, Monika said, “Srishti has played a foundational role in building our original film slate in India, launching 35 titles over three years with critical acclaim and fandom including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul and Serious Men, and our first Tamil and Telugu films, with Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu. We wish her every success and know she will bring her passion for storytelling to her future endeavours.”



On leaving Netflix, Srishti noted, “Leading the Netflix originals film team in India over the last three years has been the adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and have learned so much along the way. I couldn’t be more proud of the stories we’ve told, from first-time directors, female filmmakers, established voices and so many fresh faces. I wish this wonderful team all the very best and can't wait to see what's ahead.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)