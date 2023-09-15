RK Swamy Hansa Group's Srinivasan K Swamy elected as Chairman of ABC
Srinivasan K. Swamy, Executive Chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group has
been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)
for the year 2023-2024.
Swamy currently serves as Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising
Associations, he was earlier President / Chairman of International Advertising
Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency
Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards
Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce
& Industry and Madras Management Association.
Swamy was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising
Agencies Association of India (AAAI).
Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor & Director of Malayala Manorama
representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the
Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.
Mohit Jain, Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. representing
Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the Hon. Secretary
of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.
Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO Media & OOH of Madison
Communications Pvt. Ltd. representing Advertising Agencies Members on the
Council was unanimously re-elected as the Hon. Treasurer of the Bureau for the
year 2023-2024.
Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for the year 2023-2024 are as
under:
Advertising Agencies Representatives
1. Srinivasan K Swamy, R K Swamy Ltd. – Chairman
2. Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. – Hon. Treasurer
3. Prasanth Kumar, Group M Media India Private Limited
4. Vaishali Verma, Initiative Media (India) Pvt. Ltd
Publishers Representatives
1. Riyad Mathew - Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd.. – Dy. Chairman
2. Pratap G. Pawar – Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd.
3. Shailesh Gupta - Jagran Prakashan Ltd
4. Praveen Someshwar – HT Media Ltd.
5. Mohit Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. - Hon. Secretary
6. Dhruba Mukherjee – ABP Pvt. Ltd.
7. Karan. Darda - Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd
8. Girish Agarwal – DB Corp Limited
Advertiser Representatives
1. Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd.
2. Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company Ltd.
3. Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Secretariat
Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General
MRUC India reports gross income of Rs 1.15 crore in FY22-23
The council has also announced the potential relaunch of the IRS study in its annual report
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
The Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) has reported an increase of 9.52 % in gross income to Rs 1.15 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 1.05 crore for the year March 31, 2022.
MRUCI’s revenue from operations, which consists of subscriptions for IRS reports, declined by 22% for the year ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 14.37 lakh from Rs 18.59 lakh while other income grew 15% to Rs 1 crore from Rs 87.13 lakh. Income from membership subscriptions declined by 10.46% to Rs 32.62 lakh against Rs 36.43 lakh.
The company’s total expenditure for the year grew by 26.44 % to Rs 97.27 lakh against Rs 76.93 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2022. Employee benefit expenses of the company stood at Rs 71.06 lakh against Rs 55.89 lakh, while other expenses stood at Rs 23.17 lakh as compared to Rs 17.22 lakh. The surplus for the year was Rs 17.88 lakh against Rs 28.79 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The MRUCI in the annual report mentioned that the board has been discussing various futuristic options to restart IRS as quickly as possible. “You will soon hear the announcement on the re-launch of the IRS study,” said MRUCI.
During the financial year 2022-2023, the board appointed Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava on September 27, 2022, as a director and Divya Karani, former CEO, Media, South Asia, dentsu was appointed on February 15, 2023 as an additional director on the board of the company.
According to the annual report 2022-23, a few directors retired by rotation at the last Annual General Meeting and being eligible offered themselves for re-election which includes Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO (Publishing) and Executive Director, BCCL; Sridhar Aranala, VP Sales & Distribution THG Publishing; Parthasarathy M.A., Chief Strategy Officer, GroupM Media India and Pratap G. Pawar, Chairman, SAAM TV.
In the annual report, MRUCI said that the vacancies on the Board of Governors are to be filled at the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2023.
70% DNPA members block OpenAI’s access to their websites
India’s top digital news publishers gear up to safeguard their intellectual property
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 13, 2023 8:44 AM | 4 min read
Days after India’s leading media conglomerates – Times Group, HT Group, DB Corp and The Hindu – blocked ChatGPT web crawler’s access to their websites, more news publishers have joined the bandwagon to resist the OpenAI’s attempt to use their unlicensed content.
The fresh list includes ABP group, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, The Indian Express group, Eenadu and India TV. Sources in these companies confirmed the move.
Over 70 per cent of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) members have already restricted access to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, publishers told e4m.
Some publishers like Network18 group and Lokmat Group are yet to take a call on the matter though.
DNPA represents India’s leading news publishers such as India Today Group, HT Group, Times Group, DB Corp, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network18.
exchange4media broke the news last week about how leading Indian publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web crawler.
When asked about the development, DNPA’s Secretary General Sujata Gupta said, "Many of our members have taken action to block web crawlers and are currently in the process of updating their terms and conditions."
Global media houses like the New York Times, The Guardian, CNN and Reuters have already blocked OpenAI’s access to their online offerings. NY Times has additionally threatened to file a lawsuit against OpenAI training its Generative AI tool on copyrighted articles published by the paper.
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced on August 8 that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
'Wish to serve the public for free, but...'
ChatGPT is based on the Large Language Model (LLM) which is trained on vast numbers of documents taken from the internet: news articles, authored essays, technical reports, blogs, social media posts among others.
Apart from MS-backed OpenAi, other tech firms like Meta and Google are also developing their own generative AI tools based on LLM.
“We wish to serve the public for free, but our content is not available for free to enterprises who content and then make money without any attribution. Publishers invest huge money to produce the content including procuring the technology and paying salaries to journalists among others to bring reports from the ground. AI platforms are simply copying our content to develop their model and then making money through subscription-free. This is unfair,” the digital head of a top TV channel said.
While chatGPT’s primary version is available for free, ChatGPT Plus, a premium version which offers faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements, is available for $20/month for the public. Its API version for business has different pricing plans.
OpenAI, which rolled out ChatGPT in November 2022, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports.
Another news publisher alleged, “Years ago, Google built its business model similarly. We allowed them to do so as it helped us expand our reach and scale up the content at a global level. Google gradually became a global giant but it never shared a fair share of revenue with publishers.”
It is noteworthy that DNPA dragged Google to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) two years ago alleging that the tech giant was not giving them their due share of its advertising revenue, a charge that Google has always denied. The matter is still pending at the CCI.
Publishers also seek a review of the Copyright Infringement Act that was made in 1957.
“Apart from content piracy, these bots are causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search because people prefer advanced AI-chatbots for their queries instead of Google Search which offers limited information and some news links,” alleges a publisher.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their web pages.
Coca-Cola & Disney Star strike Rs 160-crore sponsorship deal for Asia Cup, ICC World Cup
With the agreement, Coca-Cola now joins the ranks of Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra Auto as key sponsors for tournaments on Disney Star
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 7, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, is believed to have sealed a sponsorship agreement of Rs 150-160 crore with FMCG giant Coca-Cola.
The beverages major is already the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. With this deal, Coca-Cola now joins the ranks of Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra Auto as key sponsors for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup on Disney Star.
“With the upcoming festive season on the horizon, it presents an exciting opportunity for a beverage brand like Coca-Cola seeking to be an integral part of the nationwide celebrations in millions of households,” said a senior industry source.
When contacted for confirmation, Disney Star refused to comment.
The second round of the Asia Cup 2023 is set to kick off on September 10th with the finals on September 17th. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to run from October 5th to November 19th, making it a big cricketing season for the country.
Earlier speaking at e4m’s digital conference TechManch, Arnab Roy, Vice President- Marketing, Coca-Cola India & SouthWest Asia, claimed that they are going to bring not only TVCs but also a lot of other tiny IPs into the mix to reach their large audience across India. He noted that on TV, live sports will continue to be very important.
Roy also spoke about the huge reach the ICC World Cup has across the globe and how brands can make the most of it since it is happening in India this year.
"ICC World Cup is the world's second-largest sporting event; you've got the FIFA World Cup and then you've got the ICC World Cup. Based on the brands that we have (all our mass brands), mass-reach platforms are very important. And nothing is bigger than this. But at the end of it, when you're activating these brands, you have to think about what your business objective is. Like, for us, if you take Coke, Thums Up or Sprite, we don't just need to be a part of a sponsorship, we want to be a part of the overall branding," he said.
Deccan Herald announces 'digital rebirth' with refreshed website design
The new site has a clean layout showcasing crisp content and contemporary functionality
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
Deccan Herald (DH) celebrated its 75th anniversary with a digital rebirth. DH launched its refreshed website, presenting a clean layout, crisp content, and contemporary functionality.
Sitaraman Shankar, Editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore), said: "We were very keen to give users something special and the team produced a design that combines the best of Print and Digital. Feedback has been great: Clearly, our top-notch journalism, commitment to speaking truth to power, and generating impact for the common man, have found an attractive digital home.”
The website maintains a national character while preserving the expertise that informs its coverage of Karnataka and Bengaluru. This redesign follows the newspaper's 2019 relaunch featuring a new masthead and tagline, the introduction of a mobile app three years ago, and the relaunch of the e-paper. The website introduces a wide array of offerings, including online-only opinion pieces, innovative storytelling formats such as web stories and news shots for quick consumption, dynamic live blogs providing a blow-by-blow account of unfolding news events, and high-quality video content. It offers e-advertisers improved ad placement to capture readers' attention, while ensuring a seamless non-disruptive reading experience for users, making it a compelling proposition.
The site's rejuvenated look is the result of meticulous work by their internal design team, including some of the country's finest designers. In an era where journalism often drowns in noise or sensationalism, Deccan Herald's new online presence radiates calm confidence. With 20 million unique users and 52 million page views, deccanherald.com remains a trusted destination for those seeking informed and insightful reporting. This transformation marks another significant milestone in Deccan Herald's journey.
Manipur clashes: FIR filed against members of Editors Guild
Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the FIR was filed as some reports attempted to create more clashes in the state
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 10:03 AM | 1 min read
The Manipur government under Chief Minister N Biren Singh has filed an FIR against four members of the Editors Guild of India over a report about the ethnic clashes in the state, media networks have reported.
According to Singh, the FIR was filed as there were attempts to create more clashes in the state.
The government has also shared instances of what it claimed were not facts along with an error in a photo caption, which the Guild has accepted.
As per a media report, the EGI has also got a complaint from the Army saying some instances hint that the Manipur media could be "arousing passion".
2nd edition of Samachar4Media's 'Media Samvad' 2023 & Awards today
The summit and awards will be held at India International Centre, New Delhi
By e4m Desk | Sep 1, 2023 8:29 AM | 2 min read
Samachar4Media is set to host the second edition of its media summit 'Media Samvad' 2023 at India International Centre, New Delhi, today.
The theme of the summit is 'Media in the Changing Scenario: Challenges and Opportunities'. It is set to be a gathering of the stalwarts associated with television, print and digital media. They will also share their views on the future of media.
The summit will be followed by awards where s4m will recognise the top 40 journalists under the age of 40 in Hindi journalism.
The Chief Guest for the awards night will be Sh Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha.
Some of the eminent speakers at the summit include: Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan, Karthikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder, ITV Network, Alok Mehta (Padmashree), Editorial Director, ITV Network, Anuradha Prasad, Editor-in-Chief 'News 24' and Chairperson BAG Films and Media, Jagdish Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, ‘Bharat24’, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, Tak Channels, India Today Group, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, Good News Today and India Today, Upendra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express News Network, and Bhupendra Choubey, Senior Journalist.
Vinod Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, Amar Ujala, Sumit Awasthi, Consulting Editor, NDTV India, Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News, Shamsher Singh, Editor-in-Chief, India Daily Live, Prof. K.G. Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Amitabh Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, TV9 Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, Richa Anirudh, Senior Journalist, Lakshmi Prasad Pant, Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Jayanti Ranganathan, Senior Features Editor, Hindustan, Vishnu Tripathi, Executive Editor, Dainik Jagran, Vinita Yadav, Founder, News Nasha, Richa Jain Kalra, Founder, Good News, Ajay Kumar, Senior Journalist, Pradeep Bhandari, Senior Journalist, Founder 'Jan Ki Baat', Ashok Srivastava, Senior Journalist, DD News, Deepak Chaurasia, Consulting Editor, Zee News, Arun Anand, Senior Journalist, Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor (Special Projects) and Senior Anchor, CNN-News18 and Pankaj Sharma, Senior Journalist among others.
Protest outside Sachin’s house over association with fantasy game
The protest was organised by a political faction
By e4m Desk | Aug 31, 2023 1:40 PM | 1 min read
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar saw protests outside his house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday over his past association with PayTM First Games.
The protest was organised by a political faction who have also threatened to go to the courts against the cricketer.
First Games announced Tendulkar as their brand ambassador in 2020. According to sources, Tendulkar was no longer associated with the brand.
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
