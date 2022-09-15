Sakal Media’s Pratap Pawar elected Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

Pratap Pawar, Chairman, Sakal Media, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2022-2023.

Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman and Managing Director of R K Swamy, Advertising Agency Member on the Council, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2022-2023.

Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for the year 2022-2023 are as under:

Publishers Representatives

Pratap G. Pawar – Sakal Papers – Chairman Riyad Mathew – Malayala Manorama – Hony. Secretary Hormusji N. Cama – The Bombay Samachar Shailesh Gupta – Jagran Prakashan Praveen Someshwar – HT Media Mohit Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Dhruba Mukherjee – ABP Karan. Darda – Lokmat Media

Advertising Agencies Representatives

Srinivasan K Swamy, RK Swamy – Dy. Chairman Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications – Hony. Treasurer Shashidhar Sinha, IPG Mediabrands Prasanth Kumar, GroupM

Advertisers Representatives

Debabrata Mukherjee, United Breweries Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India

Secretariat

Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)