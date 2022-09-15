Sakal Media’s Pratap Pawar elected Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations
R K Swamy's Srinivasan K Swamy elected Deputy Chairman
Pratap Pawar, Chairman, Sakal Media, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2022-2023.
Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman and Managing Director of R K Swamy, Advertising Agency Member on the Council, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2022-2023.
Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for the year 2022-2023 are as under:
Publishers Representatives
- Pratap G. Pawar – Sakal Papers – Chairman
- Riyad Mathew – Malayala Manorama – Hony. Secretary
- Hormusji N. Cama – The Bombay Samachar
- Shailesh Gupta – Jagran Prakashan
- Praveen Someshwar – HT Media
- Mohit Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co.
- Dhruba Mukherjee – ABP
- Karan. Darda – Lokmat Media
Advertising Agencies Representatives
- Srinivasan K Swamy, RK Swamy – Dy. Chairman
- Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications – Hony. Treasurer
- Shashidhar Sinha, IPG Mediabrands
- Prasanth Kumar, GroupM
Advertisers Representatives
- Debabrata Mukherjee, United Breweries
- Karunesh Bajaj, ITC
- Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company
- Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India
Secretariat
Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube