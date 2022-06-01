ABC likely to release circulation audit for Jan-June’22 period by end of August

The Audit Bureau Of Circulations (ABC) is likey to release circulation audit data by the end of August for the period January-June’22. The Bureau's Council of Management halted circulation audits due to Covid-19 and extended the validity of the ABC Certificate for the audit period July-December 2019 until August 31, 2022.

The survey will be conducted between January and June of 2022 and is likely to be made accessible by the end of August to the stakeholders, according to Mohit Jain, President of the Indian Newspaper Society. “Finally, ABC has now decided to conduct the survey of January to June 2022 period,” he said.

Jain, who is also on the board of ABC stated that it takes about six to eight weeks for the results to be available after the survey is being conducted. “That is an indicated strategy,” he mentioned.

Last year in November, ABC issued a letter to all the member publications that stated, “The Bureau’s Council of Management has since decided to resume carrying out circulation audits of member publications with effect from January1, 2022 corresponding to the audit period January-June 2022. All member publications are hereby informed to adhere to the Bureau’s audit guidelines. Member publications’ attention is also invited for mandatory submission of audited circulation figures for each audit period."

Jain explained the reason for the extension of validity as people are still getting sick and lockdown is still not over yet, hence it is becoming difficult to conduct these surveys. “ABC could not conduct surveys for the previous years and therefore they extended the old surveys/certificate validity. To conduct a survey that is very wide, it has to be done in a proper method for it to give us accurate results. People have to follow the methodology and for them, the environment has to become stable enough to travel to conduct interviews,” he added.

