Innovation is our ally, truth our guiding star: Vineet Jain, The Times Group
At the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, the Managing Director of The Times Group spoke about the evolution of news in India from print to AI
It is a forum for the industry to look inward and discuss solutions to some of the issues facing TV news. We were joined today by Vineet Jain, the Managing Director of The Times Group, who addressed the audience through an audio-visual since he couldn't be physically present at the event.
In his speech, he spoke about the past two decades of TV news, the paradigm shift brought about by the internet and the inevitable advent of artificial intelligence.
Here is the full transcript of his address:
.@vineetjaintimes, Managing Director, #TheTimesGroup, presenting the Big Picture of News Media, at #e4mNewsNext 2023.
I extend my best wishes to exchange4media’s NEWSNEXT Summit for a successful event. The discussions throughout the day hold the promise of unveiling insights into the swiftly evolving challenges in our industry—both within newsrooms and on the business front. While I'm disappointed that I cannot be there in person today, I eagerly await a summary of the valuable suggestions. I am enthusiastic about engaging with many of you in the coming days.
Let's journey back a century. News was ink on paper, the printed word delivering stories to our doorstep. Newspapers were our guides, shaping opinions and narratives. Then, a revolution unfolded—the age of television. News went live, captivating households with moving images and charismatic anchors. The world watched history unfold before its eyes.
Over the past two decades, TV News has served as a significant reference point in the digital evolution. The emergence of multi-platform dynamics and social distribution marked pivotal shifts. But, the core approach persisted, with news services publishing broadly the same content to the same audience on different platforms.
But progress is relentless. The internet democratized information. Websites, blogs, and social media transformed everyone into potential journalists. News became accessible 24/7, no longer confined by printing schedules or airtime. The way we consumed TV content, also underwent a seismic shift – from the family television screen to the personal mobile screen. Consumers are paying attention to content creators of all kinds who speak to them in a voice which resonates on a platform they use. You can see a completely different service on a mobile phone, to the one you see on TV. TV on the go, cord-cutting, and live TV streaming on OTT platforms became the new norms, reshaping our interaction with television.
The digital revolution also opened a new chapter. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram rapidly disseminated stories, while YouTube transformed individuals into broadcasters. Mobile and internet growth intertwined news with our daily lives, reshaping engagement.
Then, a new force emerged—Artificial Intelligence-- which has now captured everyone's imagination. It is not about replacing tradition, but about amplifying it. Imagine a world where news is tailored precisely to your interests, where data transforms into insightful stories. AI fact-checks at lightning speed, guarding truth. Language barriers crumble, allowing news to seamlessly transcend linguistic diversity, an essential transformation for a country like India with its multitude of languages and cultures.
AI isn't only aiding journalists; it's also transforming content formats. Text and images are morphing into videos, audio, and beyond. AI even ushers in virtual anchors.
Visualize a newsroom where AI-generated visuals enhance storytelling, freeing journalists to delve deeper. Chatbots engage with you directly, answering questions in real time. And ethical considerations? They guide us, ensuring algorithms remain unbiased and content trustworthy.
As someone who has weathered all of these shifts for 35 years, I've seen the industry evolve from print to TV to digital --and now to the frontier of AI.
As Chief Content Architect of The Times Group, I've been driven by a core belief in democratizing media and making news accessible to younger and mass audiences using cutting-edge tools. In this pursuit, prescriptive journalism stands out—a call not just to highlight issues but to offer solutions as well.
Today's digital news platforms face the challenge of immersing consumers in solutions while upholding ethical standards. This commitment rests on a foundation of accurate, unbiased information and the integrity to uphold credibility.
I firmly believe that our editorial teams are the best self-regulators, safeguarding our hard-fought freedoms against external threats. As we venture into the realms of broadcasting, digital tech, and AI, these principles must remain at the heart of our endeavors.
Today, we stand on the threshold of a new chapter—where innovation is our ally, and truth our guiding star. In this narrative, remember that the essence of news endures. We adapt, but our purpose remains unaltered: To inform, inspire, and empower.
So, as we navigate this exciting path, let us embrace the legacy of the past and the promise of the future --united by the enduring pursuit of knowledge.
Thank You and best wishes again for an incisive and insightful event
Sebi order: SAT denies relief to Eros
The tribunal has asked Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi to reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has denied relief to Eros International Media, Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi against Sebi's order that bars them from accessing the securities market.
The tribunal has asked Lulla and Dwivedi to now reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order.
As per earlier reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognised them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
In July, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued orders for inspecting the accounts of Eros International Media after it was "satisfied that allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated".
The Rise & Rise of Gurdeep Sappal from Editor to Member of Congress Working Committee
Sappal has been added to the Incharges list of the CWC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
The Indian National Congress has appointed Gurdeep Sappal, former CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and the erstwhile founder of the News TV channel Swaraj Express as the newest member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
This is a remarkable achievement and a very fast progression for Gurdeep Sappal who has risen from being a Broadcast Leader to being a tall political leader and a member of the CWC in such a short time.
Gurdeep Sappal has been working very closely with the current Congress President Sh Mallikarjun Kharge and assisting him in multiple aspects.
A former OSD to Hamid Ansari, when Sh Hamid Ansari was the Vice-President of India, Sappal formally joined the Congress in 2020.
In fact, of the four AICC coordinators attached to the office of the Congress President, he is the newest entrant into the party.
Even when he was in RSTV, reports often emerged of him taking up assignments with senior Congress leaders.
Sappal is credited with conceptualizing and establishing Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV). He has also conceptualized and produced a ten-part television series Samvidhaan - The Making of the Constitution of India, which re-enacts the debates of the Constituent Assembly and recreates the drama of the political and parliamentary process of developing the salient features of the Constitution of India. The series was directed by Shyam Benegal. He also conceptualised and produced feature film Raagdesh for RSTV, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.
When he quit RSTV in 2017, he went on to launch Swaraj Express, a television channel whose Managing Editor was Amrita Rai, former RSTV anchor and wife of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Soon after officially joining the Congress, Sappal was appointed as a national spokesman, appearing for the party on television channels and debate platforms.
Gurdeep Sappal has gone from curating news to becoming headline news himself.
How to navigate the first 90 days in a new company to create a win-win
Guest Column: Sarabjeet Sachar, Career Coach and Founder & CEO of Aspiration, shares 10 tips to keep in mind during the first 90 days at a new workplace
By Sarabjeet Sachar | Aug 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Tony (name changed to maintain confidentiality) had joined a new company in a leadership position just about a month ago and was trying his best to prove himself by working extra hard.
However, the more he was trying to create a good first impresson the more he was perceived as not being a good fit. Why? Because the team members, his boss and colleagues were used to operating in an unstructured and informal work culture, and Tony was focusing on everything to be done immediately through systems/processes because he came from a system-oriented background.
This naturally led to developing resistance amongst the team members and disturbed the comfort level of his boss. The problem was that because Tony had not taken the effort to first understand and appreciate the nuances of the organisation’s working style and then adapt his style and learning around it, it started backfiring and Tony left the organisation within 5 months. In such a situation one needs to remember the quote: “Slow is fast”.
Why are the first 90 days important?
Research suggests that an employee’s first 90 days in large part determines his or her performance, longevity, and contribution to the company. Hence it is important that you on joining a new company be like a good student who first only listens and observes and then once he learns, starts giving his/her inputs.
Failing to do this can mean a loss of a good career opportunity.
So here are 10 TIPS to keep in mind during the first 90 days:
1] Keep a journal : For a better understanding keep making notes of the following :
a] Department’s goals
b] Your boss’ goals
c] The key pain points of the job role
d] How has the performance been to date
e] Your boss’ strengths and work style
f] The strengths and weaknesses of the team members you lead
g] Key influencers in the top management who can impact your job role
Advantage: First understand and then be understood.
2] Listening to existing employees :
Meeting up with internal stakeholders and understanding the challenges faced which have relevance to the role you will be performing is helpful.
Advantage: Gives you an understanding of the real challenges.
3) Weekly meeting with your immediate boss :
Talk to your boss and explain that with an objective of delivering on the expectations of the company, you would be taking certain steps however in the beginning you will need some inputs and feedback from your boss. So fix up a suitable time on a weekly basis when your boss is relatively relaxed and discuss with him your progress and your thought process.
Advantage: Keeps you aligned with company goals and your boss’s work style
4) Identify your skill gaps:
Make a list of key areas where you need to improve considering the requirement of the role. These need to be the gaps in your skills and abilities which may come in the way of delivering results. Evaluate which ones you can hone by either taking up certification courses, training, reading and other tools to upgrade.
Advantage: You are evolving and coming closer to the requirement of the job.
5) Take initiative :
Don’t overdo this bit, however, look for opportunities to offer advice and your time to contribute towards your team’s performance or your boss’s responsibility.
Advantage: Self-initiative helps in creating a good first impression
6) Positive Attitude:
You got to reflect a positive outlook towards the work challenges and see them as opportunities to contribute by finding solutions. Take the extra effort, burn the midnight oil to find solutions on the basis of your past experience and your current understanding of the situation to discuss with your boss how things can be improved. Take the feedback given to you also positively.
Advantage: Everyone likes to work with a person with a positive attitude.
7) Set 30, 60 and 90-day goals:
Set goals for the first 30 days and discuss with your boss for inputs. Similarly, then set 60 days and finally a goal for 90 days. This will help you be on track. Keep sending your progress report to your boss at the end of each month.
Advantage: You would be aligned with the company’s as well as your boss’s expectations.
8) Establish working relationships :
Communicate about your strengths to your team members and to your boss. That lets people know your expertise and you are building a platform to be the Go-To person for the specific areas that you are good at. Also ask the team members, stakeholders and your boss as to what is their preferred working style. For example, how would they like you to communicate with them?
Advantage: It develops a comfort level for people around you and builds a cordial working relationship.
9) Pre-empt perception bias:
If there is a typical personality trait you possess because of which there are chances that there may be a biased impression about you, inform your boss in a one-to-one meeting. For example, you may be very patient and may not become hyper-active when tasks are delayed a bit. However, you deliver the results by guiding teams in your own unique style. Let your boss know that you are patient by nature and that is your strength.
Advantage: This will eliminate the chances of an unnecessary bias entering into the minds of people about you.
10) Last but not least, keep an open mind and be ready to handle ambiguity and uncertainity. To be able to handle the situation with these two elements is a great leadership quality. In case things do not turn out the way you expected, learn to deal with it to the best of your ability looking at it as an opportunity to evolve. Don’t give up.
If you keep these above 10 things in mind, you will have smooth sailing during your first 90 days and create a win-win situation.
Best of luck!!
The Bharat Lab releases report on ‘fill time - kill time’ habits of youth
The report finds that 50% of youth in villages consume YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 19, 2023 7:42 AM | 4 min read
The Bharat Lab - a think tank launched by Rediffusion and the University of Lucknow to track consumer insights from India's Tier 2 and 3 markets and hinterland villages - has released a report titled ’Apna Time Aa Gaya’ a study on how the youth in Bharat kill their time versus how they fill their time. This report is the result of research on media consumption habits conducted amongst 1100 college-going students in the towns and villages of Bharat during August 2023.
How do the Youth in Bharat Kill Time?
Socializing: Only 18% of the youth spend above four hours socializing with friends and extended family, across weekdays as well as weekends.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Radio: A good 87% of the sample population does not access the radio for entertainment or news.
- Television: Just 24% of the population prefers watching television in their leisure time, while others would rather kill time on social and other online media.
- Social Media:
- While 56% of the sample population consume social media for entertainment, close to 70% prefer YouTube and WhatsApp over other platforms.
- 70% of the youth in Bharat never or rarely use Facebook.
- YouTube emerges as the winner in rural areas as well, as 50% of the youth in villages report consuming YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms.
Types of Content:
- Roughly 60% of the youth prefer movies, web series and music content over other types of content.
- 22% watch soaps on television fairly regularly.
How does the Youth in Bharat Fill Time?
Education: Since the sample population is between the ages of 16-25, 43% spend 4-8 hours in undergraduate or post-graduate college or tuition.
Household Chores: 76% of the youth spend only up to two hours doing household chores and helping around the house.
Sports: Only 15% of women and 35% of men choose physical sports over other activities in their leisure time.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Social Media: When it comes to accessing the news, educational content and current affairs, YouTube is again the platform of choice.
- Television: Only 16% watch television for news and current affairs.
- Reading: About 23% read newspapers and magazines.
- News Sites & Apps: 60% of the population consume the news on publication websites and phone apps.
Types of Content:
- Only 32% of the respondents watch sports regularly, on TV or on online streaming platforms.
- Similarly, 34% of the youth prefer watching news in their free time.
- A good 53% consume educational content, mostly on academic portals online or on YouTube.
Factors Influencing how the Youth Spend their Time
Access to Internet: While availability of regular electricity supply is not voiced as an issue in Bharat, and individuals have access to multiple electronic devices (phones / tablets / laptops) at home, issues with internet connectivity/bandwidth/download speed restrict the youth from accessing online news, information and entertainment in their leisure time.
Sports Infrastructure: The surprisingly low interest in sports does not have much to do with infrastructure, as most of the youth report that the sports infrastructure in the region is sufficient and good enough.
Personal Preferences: Perhaps the most interesting pattern to emerge from the research is a trend towards individualism in Bharat. 64% of the youth value their own personal choices and preferences in how they spend their time over the influence of peers or family.
Cultural Norms & Traditions: In similar vein, close to 60% of the youth feel that cultural norms do not influence how they spend their time.
Gender: Men and women have a fairly similar set of preferences across leisure time activities and media consumption habits. In a day, both men and women spend roughly the same amount of time doing household chores, pursuing their education / career, and socializing (both online and offline).
On the insights derived from the report, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow, said, “This study on the youth in Bharat opens up newer avenues for understanding how they spend their time and what media they consume. It will empower corporate decision makers to better understand younger customers design their products and more efficiently plan what media to invest in.”
Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Rediffusion had this to say, “The primacy of YouTube and WhatsApp shows their ubiquity in usage. The declining interest in active sports is a downer.”
Adds Divyanshu Bhadoria, Chief Strategy Officer at Rediffusion, “This is our first report. We are using it as a base study for a more thorough understanding of youth in Bharat.”
“Our research findings on the youth in Bharat are indicative of changing preferences and opportunities for men and women. We have managed to capture a very progressive Bharat, that is reflected in the report,” Prof. Sangeeta Sahu, Head, Department of Business Administration, University of Lucknow concluded.
NCLAT to now hear IDBI Bank’s plea in ZEE case on Aug 31
The hearing was also deferred in the firs week of this month
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will be hearing IDBI Bank's plea against ZEE in the payment dispute case on August 31. The hearing was earlier deferred in August first week.
On May 19, NCLT had rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This comes a week after NCLT approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).
Ex-Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor forms Rs 830-cr fund
12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with consumer-focused businesses to ensure early growth
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Former Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Rakesh Kapoor has founded an Rs 830-crore fund that will invest in consumer-focused businesses over the next three years, media networks have reported.
As per Kapoor, 12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with businesses to ensure early growth.
The fund will focus on sectors like consumer health, wellness, pet and companion animal, nutrition and restaurants.
Kapoor plans to first invest in 10-15 businesses, providing long-duration capital, media reports said.
Adani’s AMG Media Networks set to buy remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has acquired the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd, media networks have reported.
In March, it was disclosed that the Adani group was acquiring 49% stake in the Raghav Bahl-led digital business news portal for Rs 48 crore.
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL.
In May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited had stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
