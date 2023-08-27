Innovation is our ally, truth our guiding star: Vineet Jain, The Times Group

Tony (name changed to maintain confidentiality) had joined a new company in a leadership position just about a month ago and was trying his best to prove himself by working extra hard.

However, the more he was trying to create a good first impresson the more he was perceived as not being a good fit. Why? Because the team members, his boss and colleagues were used to operating in an unstructured and informal work culture, and Tony was focusing on everything to be done immediately through systems/processes because he came from a system-oriented background.

This naturally led to developing resistance amongst the team members and disturbed the comfort level of his boss. The problem was that because Tony had not taken the effort to first understand and appreciate the nuances of the organisation’s working style and then adapt his style and learning around it, it started backfiring and Tony left the organisation within 5 months. In such a situation one needs to remember the quote: “Slow is fast”.

Why are the first 90 days important?

Research suggests that an employee’s first 90 days in large part determines his or her performance, longevity, and contribution to the company. Hence it is important that you on joining a new company be like a good student who first only listens and observes and then once he learns, starts giving his/her inputs.

Failing to do this can mean a loss of a good career opportunity.

So here are 10 TIPS to keep in mind during the first 90 days:

1] Keep a journal : For a better understanding keep making notes of the following :

a] Department’s goals

b] Your boss’ goals

c] The key pain points of the job role

d] How has the performance been to date

e] Your boss’ strengths and work style

f] The strengths and weaknesses of the team members you lead

g] Key influencers in the top management who can impact your job role

Advantage: First understand and then be understood.

2] Listening to existing employees :

Meeting up with internal stakeholders and understanding the challenges faced which have relevance to the role you will be performing is helpful.

Advantage : Gives you an understanding of the real challenges.

3) Weekly meeting with your immediate boss :

Talk to your boss and explain that with an objective of delivering on the expectations of the company, you would be taking certain steps however in the beginning you will need some inputs and feedback from your boss. So fix up a suitable time on a weekly basis when your boss is relatively relaxed and discuss with him your progress and your thought process.

Advantage : Keeps you aligned with company goals and your boss’s work style

4) Identify your skill gaps:

Make a list of key areas where you need to improve considering the requirement of the role. These need to be the gaps in your skills and abilities which may come in the way of delivering results. Evaluate which ones you can hone by either taking up certification courses, training, reading and other tools to upgrade.

Advantage : You are evolving and coming closer to the requirement of the job.

5) Take initiative :

Don’t overdo this bit, however, look for opportunities to offer advice and your time to contribute towards your team’s performance or your boss’s responsibility.

Advantage : Self-initiative helps in creating a good first impression

6) Positive Attitude:

You got to reflect a positive outlook towards the work challenges and see them as opportunities to contribute by finding solutions. Take the extra effort, burn the midnight oil to find solutions on the basis of your past experience and your current understanding of the situation to discuss with your boss how things can be improved. Take the feedback given to you also positively.

Advantage : Everyone likes to work with a person with a positive attitude.

7) Set 30, 60 and 90-day goals:

Set goals for the first 30 days and discuss with your boss for inputs. Similarly, then set 60 days and finally a goal for 90 days. This will help you be on track. Keep sending your progress report to your boss at the end of each month.

Advantage : You would be aligned with the company’s as well as your boss’s expectations.

8) Establish working relationships :

Communicate about your strengths to your team members and to your boss. That lets people know your expertise and you are building a platform to be the Go-To person for the specific areas that you are good at. Also ask the team members, stakeholders and your boss as to what is their preferred working style. For example, how would they like you to communicate with them?

Advantage : It develops a comfort level for people around you and builds a cordial working relationship.

9) Pre-empt perception bias:

If there is a typical personality trait you possess because of which there are chances that there may be a biased impression about you, inform your boss in a one-to-one meeting. For example, you may be very patient and may not become hyper-active when tasks are delayed a bit. However, you deliver the results by guiding teams in your own unique style. Let your boss know that you are patient by nature and that is your strength.

Advantage: This will eliminate the chances of an unnecessary bias entering into the minds of people about you.

10) Last but not least, keep an open mind and be ready to handle ambiguity and uncertainity. To be able to handle the situation with these two elements is a great leadership quality. In case things do not turn out the way you expected, learn to deal with it to the best of your ability looking at it as an opportunity to evolve. Don’t give up.

If you keep these above 10 things in mind, you will have smooth sailing during your first 90 days and create a win-win situation.

Best of luck!!