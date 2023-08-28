'It's our collective responsibility to raise the bar of debates on news channels'
Panellists at the e4m NewsNext Summit discussed 'Defending the Indefensible: Making of a Primetime Blockbuster'
To address what goes into delivering a blockbuster primetime and the issues that the news industry faces, e4m NewsNext presented a session on "Defending the Indefensible: Making of a Primetime Blockbuster."
Panellists included Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor of Special Projects, CNN-News18; Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson, BJP; Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party; Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson, BJP, and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX. Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal, moderated the session.
To begin, Ilmi highlighted that early primetime and primetime are highly significant parts of television viewership. "A lot goes into planning and putting together all the ingredients for that perfect recipe that will make a primetime blockbuster. Every day, there is a lot of planning that goes on, from debating the key issues of the day to inviting different spokespersons from different parties, and I believe certain channels have figured out the formula extremely well. We in the BJP are supported by a multitude of studies and our personal understanding of the topic."
Chiming in, Narasimhan said we need to start putting what works for our country, first, editorially. Irrespective of what side of the political spectrum you are, who you like, we don't like, there can be no doubt that we love our country. “Going forward the next two and a half decades, it's going to be about putting the country first and its interest first. So as long as you align your editorial thought with saying this is good for the country, and this is not good for the country, it gives you absolute clarity.”
Gulati recalled the time when he was trained in journalism in an era of competition: “What is the other person doing? How can you do it harder, faster, better and louder than them? So you're watching all your competitors and all of us are trying to do exactly the same thing across six news channels. From subject to spokespersons, the conversations are exactly the same. Doing something different is difficult but once you take that leap of imagination, there is no going back. Something different is possible if you are passionate about your profession but sometimes we lose passion too.”
The format of the debate is very fast-paced, said Shergill. “It’s a vicious circle of demand and supply. There is an appetite for facts, TRP and sensationalism; so you have to package all this.” He also shared that he wrote to the NBA (News Broadcaster Association) saying that basic civility and respect for each other need to be restored into the TV debates for longevity. Abusive language and heated arguments can surely give you some applause but kindness and calmness can give you success in the long run.”
He also said that sometimes spokespersons get into the habit of abusing the anchor as the shortest way to make their point or abusing a fellow party spokesperson as the shortest way to prove a point. “No. We have to figure out for the nine o'clock primetime look. I have to say my best things in those few seconds. The anchor is doing his or her job and as spokesperson, I have to put the points. And lastly, the reality of politics is as in politics someday you're the pigeon or the statue. So be aware and put the best foot forward.” He also said alone it's not the responsibility of an anchor but it's also a responsibility of a party spokesperson. “We have a long game to go. People will remember our credibility and not abuses.”
On how Bhadouria prepares for blockbuster primetime he said he does the groundwork himself according to the anchor of the show. “In today’s debate show, one cannot say what he or she wants to convey. The responsibility should be from both sides. Sometimes anchor thinks it's only a spokesperson’s responsibility to be accountable to the viewers which is not right.”
The panellists concluded the topic and shared that while we all talk about how the quality of debates should be better, it's not just an anchor or a spokesperson’s responsibility; it’s a collective effort including the viewer to raise the bar of political debates.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB asks media bodies to refrain from direct & indirect betting ads
The ministry has said failure to adhere to the advisory may invite action from the government
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:04 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently advised all stakeholders, including media entities, online advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, to immediately refrain from showing advertisements or promotional content on betting/gambling in any form.
It has added that failure to adhere to this advisory may invite appropriate action from the government under various statutes.
According to the ministry, “The recent Central Government action against a network of agents who had collected substantial money from users of gambling apps that had subsequently funnelled the funds out of India to reiterate that advertisements of gambling or betting platforms pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. It has further added that this mechanism has linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country.”
The Ministry has stated in the advisory that along with these illegalities, it is also highly likely that black money is used to pay for such advertisements. To that end, the Ministry has noted that certain media entities, including advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, have been allowing direct and indirect advertisements of betting and gambling platforms during major sporting events, including cricket tournaments. Further, the Ministry has observed that there is a tendency to spike promotion of such betting and gambling platforms during a major sporting event, especially cricket.
MIB has issued advisories to warn media platforms against publicising betting/gambling platforms. The online advertisement intermediaries have also been advised not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.
Advisories in the past have stated that betting and gambling is an illegal activity and hence advertisements or promotion of such activities directly or indirectly on any of the media platforms falls foul of the various statutes, including under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, etc.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indian shoppers to boost spending by 14% this festive season: Disney+ Hotstar survey
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:54 PM | 3 min read
As cricket fever grips the nation with only days to go to the Asia Cup followed by the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey has found that shoppers this festive season are likely to increase their spending by 14% over last year, driven by a 12% increase in the size of their shopping baskets.
Marketers with the best opportunity to leverage the cricketing properties and influence the positive spending sentiment observed in the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment survey. the platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet-only viewers for both the tournaments, thus democratizing the game for more than 540 million [Source – FICCI E&Y report] smartphone users across the country.
The free streaming of the two widely watched sporting events will enable a lucrative avenue for marketers to make a mark in consumers’ minds before the festive season. As per the Festive Shopping Sentiment survey, 9 in 10 consumers expressed a healthy appetite to spend for the upcoming season. With an average budget of Rs. 17K, shoppers are predicted to boost their spending by 14% the previous year. This will be fueled by a 12% rise in shopping basket size, with the most popular categories being clothes, mobile phones, and health and beauty. Festive bonanzas, such as brand and cashback incentives, discounts, and other promotions, can influence customer mindsets even more.
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads. It is prone to sway towards online shopping, with 60% of consumers discovering brands and services through online platforms as they shop for themselves and for gifting purposes. Accompanying the online shopping sentiments of 7 out of 10 shoppers, digital payment options too recorded 36% preference, with UPI in the lead.
Ajit Varghese – Head of Network - Ad Sales, Disney Star said, “With the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 being free-to-view to all mobile phone users, Disney+ Hotstar is poised to become the prime digital platform for marketers. This especially holds true for the Cricket World Cup, which returns home after a hiatus of 12 years, right before the peak festive season kicks in. Safe to sayall eyes are going to be on the action on the ground, making it a once-in-a-decade opportunity for brands looking to make the most out of the festive fervor amongst consumers.”
Disney+ Hotstar is set to revolutionize Live Cricket advertising during the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the launch of its self-serve platform. The platform is also offering over 75 targeting parameters (previously 35) that can be cross-tabbed to combine multiple parameters for granular reach and caters to all ticket sizes (from INR 2 lacs to upto 50 lacs). Additionally, special rates have been introduced that are at par with leading UGC platforms. Starting at just Rs. 49* (CPM) for non-India matches, and a special package for India-only matches at Rs. 149* (CPM).
*Rate applicable on the first campaign, for India/ non-India matches with no targeting chosen, minimum duration 2 matches, min budget Rs. 2 lakhs.
Detailed Survey findings available here - https://discover.hotstar.com/download-report
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sebi order: SAT denies relief to Eros
The tribunal has asked Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi to reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has denied relief to Eros International Media, Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi against Sebi's order that bars them from accessing the securities market.
The tribunal has asked Lulla and Dwivedi to now reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order.
As per earlier reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognised them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
In July, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued orders for inspecting the accounts of Eros International Media after it was "satisfied that allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated".
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Rise & Rise of Gurdeep Sappal from Editor to Member of Congress Working Committee
Sappal has been added to the Incharges list of the CWC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
The Indian National Congress has appointed Gurdeep Sappal, former CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and the erstwhile founder of the News TV channel Swaraj Express as the newest member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
This is a remarkable achievement and a very fast progression for Gurdeep Sappal who has risen from being a Broadcast Leader to being a tall political leader and a member of the CWC in such a short time.
Gurdeep Sappal has been working very closely with the current Congress President Sh Mallikarjun Kharge and assisting him in multiple aspects.
A former OSD to Hamid Ansari, when Sh Hamid Ansari was the Vice-President of India, Sappal formally joined the Congress in 2020.
In fact, of the four AICC coordinators attached to the office of the Congress President, he is the newest entrant into the party.
Even when he was in RSTV, reports often emerged of him taking up assignments with senior Congress leaders.
Sappal is credited with conceptualizing and establishing Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV). He has also conceptualized and produced a ten-part television series Samvidhaan - The Making of the Constitution of India, which re-enacts the debates of the Constituent Assembly and recreates the drama of the political and parliamentary process of developing the salient features of the Constitution of India. The series was directed by Shyam Benegal. He also conceptualised and produced feature film Raagdesh for RSTV, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.
When he quit RSTV in 2017, he went on to launch Swaraj Express, a television channel whose Managing Editor was Amrita Rai, former RSTV anchor and wife of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Soon after officially joining the Congress, Sappal was appointed as a national spokesman, appearing for the party on television channels and debate platforms.
Gurdeep Sappal has gone from curating news to becoming headline news himself.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How to navigate the first 90 days in a new company to create a win-win
Guest Column: Sarabjeet Sachar, Career Coach and Founder & CEO of Aspiration, shares 10 tips to keep in mind during the first 90 days at a new workplace
By Sarabjeet Sachar | Aug 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Tony (name changed to maintain confidentiality) had joined a new company in a leadership position just about a month ago and was trying his best to prove himself by working extra hard.
However, the more he was trying to create a good first impresson the more he was perceived as not being a good fit. Why? Because the team members, his boss and colleagues were used to operating in an unstructured and informal work culture, and Tony was focusing on everything to be done immediately through systems/processes because he came from a system-oriented background.
This naturally led to developing resistance amongst the team members and disturbed the comfort level of his boss. The problem was that because Tony had not taken the effort to first understand and appreciate the nuances of the organisation’s working style and then adapt his style and learning around it, it started backfiring and Tony left the organisation within 5 months. In such a situation one needs to remember the quote: “Slow is fast”.
Why are the first 90 days important?
Research suggests that an employee’s first 90 days in large part determines his or her performance, longevity, and contribution to the company. Hence it is important that you on joining a new company be like a good student who first only listens and observes and then once he learns, starts giving his/her inputs.
Failing to do this can mean a loss of a good career opportunity.
So here are 10 TIPS to keep in mind during the first 90 days:
1] Keep a journal : For a better understanding keep making notes of the following :
a] Department’s goals
b] Your boss’ goals
c] The key pain points of the job role
d] How has the performance been to date
e] Your boss’ strengths and work style
f] The strengths and weaknesses of the team members you lead
g] Key influencers in the top management who can impact your job role
Advantage: First understand and then be understood.
2] Listening to existing employees :
Meeting up with internal stakeholders and understanding the challenges faced which have relevance to the role you will be performing is helpful.
Advantage: Gives you an understanding of the real challenges.
3) Weekly meeting with your immediate boss :
Talk to your boss and explain that with an objective of delivering on the expectations of the company, you would be taking certain steps however in the beginning you will need some inputs and feedback from your boss. So fix up a suitable time on a weekly basis when your boss is relatively relaxed and discuss with him your progress and your thought process.
Advantage: Keeps you aligned with company goals and your boss’s work style
4) Identify your skill gaps:
Make a list of key areas where you need to improve considering the requirement of the role. These need to be the gaps in your skills and abilities which may come in the way of delivering results. Evaluate which ones you can hone by either taking up certification courses, training, reading and other tools to upgrade.
Advantage: You are evolving and coming closer to the requirement of the job.
5) Take initiative :
Don’t overdo this bit, however, look for opportunities to offer advice and your time to contribute towards your team’s performance or your boss’s responsibility.
Advantage: Self-initiative helps in creating a good first impression
6) Positive Attitude:
You got to reflect a positive outlook towards the work challenges and see them as opportunities to contribute by finding solutions. Take the extra effort, burn the midnight oil to find solutions on the basis of your past experience and your current understanding of the situation to discuss with your boss how things can be improved. Take the feedback given to you also positively.
Advantage: Everyone likes to work with a person with a positive attitude.
7) Set 30, 60 and 90-day goals:
Set goals for the first 30 days and discuss with your boss for inputs. Similarly, then set 60 days and finally a goal for 90 days. This will help you be on track. Keep sending your progress report to your boss at the end of each month.
Advantage: You would be aligned with the company’s as well as your boss’s expectations.
8) Establish working relationships :
Communicate about your strengths to your team members and to your boss. That lets people know your expertise and you are building a platform to be the Go-To person for the specific areas that you are good at. Also ask the team members, stakeholders and your boss as to what is their preferred working style. For example, how would they like you to communicate with them?
Advantage: It develops a comfort level for people around you and builds a cordial working relationship.
9) Pre-empt perception bias:
If there is a typical personality trait you possess because of which there are chances that there may be a biased impression about you, inform your boss in a one-to-one meeting. For example, you may be very patient and may not become hyper-active when tasks are delayed a bit. However, you deliver the results by guiding teams in your own unique style. Let your boss know that you are patient by nature and that is your strength.
Advantage: This will eliminate the chances of an unnecessary bias entering into the minds of people about you.
10) Last but not least, keep an open mind and be ready to handle ambiguity and uncertainity. To be able to handle the situation with these two elements is a great leadership quality. In case things do not turn out the way you expected, learn to deal with it to the best of your ability looking at it as an opportunity to evolve. Don’t give up.
If you keep these above 10 things in mind, you will have smooth sailing during your first 90 days and create a win-win situation.
Best of luck!!
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Bharat Lab releases report on ‘fill time - kill time’ habits of youth
The report finds that 50% of youth in villages consume YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 19, 2023 7:42 AM | 4 min read
The Bharat Lab - a think tank launched by Rediffusion and the University of Lucknow to track consumer insights from India's Tier 2 and 3 markets and hinterland villages - has released a report titled ’Apna Time Aa Gaya’ a study on how the youth in Bharat kill their time versus how they fill their time. This report is the result of research on media consumption habits conducted amongst 1100 college-going students in the towns and villages of Bharat during August 2023.
How do the Youth in Bharat Kill Time?
Socializing: Only 18% of the youth spend above four hours socializing with friends and extended family, across weekdays as well as weekends.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Radio: A good 87% of the sample population does not access the radio for entertainment or news.
- Television: Just 24% of the population prefers watching television in their leisure time, while others would rather kill time on social and other online media.
- Social Media:
- While 56% of the sample population consume social media for entertainment, close to 70% prefer YouTube and WhatsApp over other platforms.
- 70% of the youth in Bharat never or rarely use Facebook.
- YouTube emerges as the winner in rural areas as well, as 50% of the youth in villages report consuming YouTube regularly for entertainment, over and above all other platforms.
Types of Content:
- Roughly 60% of the youth prefer movies, web series and music content over other types of content.
- 22% watch soaps on television fairly regularly.
How does the Youth in Bharat Fill Time?
Education: Since the sample population is between the ages of 16-25, 43% spend 4-8 hours in undergraduate or post-graduate college or tuition.
Household Chores: 76% of the youth spend only up to two hours doing household chores and helping around the house.
Sports: Only 15% of women and 35% of men choose physical sports over other activities in their leisure time.
Entertainment Platforms:
- Social Media: When it comes to accessing the news, educational content and current affairs, YouTube is again the platform of choice.
- Television: Only 16% watch television for news and current affairs.
- Reading: About 23% read newspapers and magazines.
- News Sites & Apps: 60% of the population consume the news on publication websites and phone apps.
Types of Content:
- Only 32% of the respondents watch sports regularly, on TV or on online streaming platforms.
- Similarly, 34% of the youth prefer watching news in their free time.
- A good 53% consume educational content, mostly on academic portals online or on YouTube.
Factors Influencing how the Youth Spend their Time
Access to Internet: While availability of regular electricity supply is not voiced as an issue in Bharat, and individuals have access to multiple electronic devices (phones / tablets / laptops) at home, issues with internet connectivity/bandwidth/download speed restrict the youth from accessing online news, information and entertainment in their leisure time.
Sports Infrastructure: The surprisingly low interest in sports does not have much to do with infrastructure, as most of the youth report that the sports infrastructure in the region is sufficient and good enough.
Personal Preferences: Perhaps the most interesting pattern to emerge from the research is a trend towards individualism in Bharat. 64% of the youth value their own personal choices and preferences in how they spend their time over the influence of peers or family.
Cultural Norms & Traditions: In similar vein, close to 60% of the youth feel that cultural norms do not influence how they spend their time.
Gender: Men and women have a fairly similar set of preferences across leisure time activities and media consumption habits. In a day, both men and women spend roughly the same amount of time doing household chores, pursuing their education / career, and socializing (both online and offline).
On the insights derived from the report, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow, said, “This study on the youth in Bharat opens up newer avenues for understanding how they spend their time and what media they consume. It will empower corporate decision makers to better understand younger customers design their products and more efficiently plan what media to invest in.”
Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Rediffusion had this to say, “The primacy of YouTube and WhatsApp shows their ubiquity in usage. The declining interest in active sports is a downer.”
Adds Divyanshu Bhadoria, Chief Strategy Officer at Rediffusion, “This is our first report. We are using it as a base study for a more thorough understanding of youth in Bharat.”
“Our research findings on the youth in Bharat are indicative of changing preferences and opportunities for men and women. We have managed to capture a very progressive Bharat, that is reflected in the report,” Prof. Sangeeta Sahu, Head, Department of Business Administration, University of Lucknow concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NCLAT to now hear IDBI Bank’s plea in ZEE case on Aug 31
The hearing was also deferred in the firs week of this month
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will be hearing IDBI Bank's plea against ZEE in the payment dispute case on August 31. The hearing was earlier deferred in August first week.
On May 19, NCLT had rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This comes a week after NCLT approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube