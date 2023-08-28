TRP needs to be a genuine system: Sumit Awasthi
The Consulting Editor of NDTV India spoke at the e4m NewsNext 2023 Summit on the advent of digital news, TV news ratings and much more
Digital has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years and the day is not far when it will beat television, said Sumit Awasthi, Consulting Editor, NDTV India, at the e4m NewsNext 2023 conference held on Sunday in New Delhi.
In his keynote address, Awasthi said digital may leave TV behind but people follow only credible people on digital platforms.
“Digital has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years. The day is not far when digital will beat television. It is said TV has revenue and digital does not, but the way who’s who of newsmakers want to present themselves on the digital platform it shows the power of this medium and its bright future.
“If you don’t get jobs in print or television, don’t stress, as digital is a cost-effective solution which will give name and fame. But the disclaimer is, it will give all this to only those who are credible,” he said while addressing aspiring journalists.
According to Awasthi, a TV news channel has two pillars of strength - journalists and sales. “Sales teams get advertisements from where salaries are paid. So they are very important,” he added.
Talking about journalism as a profession, Awasthi encouraged young journalists to be fearless. “We are in an evolving and changing world. I never thought I would come this far when I joined journalism. I come from a humble background, not a privileged one. Whatever I am is because of journalism. Maintaining your credibility is in your hands.”
“You will face many tough moments where you will be enticed by money or other things and succumb to the pressures. You have to decide whether to give in or stand up for the next many years to come. If you are credible and honest, no one can stop you from being a good journalist,” he noted.
Awasthi said that today, people have become used to getting things for free.
“The bitter truth is in this era we have become used to getting things for free. For a newspaper, which is published for Rs 35-40, we get it for Rs 4. The cost of running a satellite TV channel goes up to crores, but we want it free-to-air (FTA). If you are not ready to spend for good content, you will get only what the big powers want to show and that will rule you. The system has also deteriorated because we are now in the TV rating game,” he said.
The veteran journalist called for a genuine TRP system and said the TV news industry should come together and find solutions as a team. “News makers are breaking news on social media, not journalists. It is not the era of breaking news anymore but of clean reliable content.
“TRP needs to be a genuine system. There is so much fight in the TV industry. This needs to stop,” he remarked.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV Today Network sweeps enba 2022 with 144 metals
The network won 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 11:48 PM | 2 min read
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Sunday in a glittering outdoor ceremony at Raddison Blu, Noida. The awards honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. Among the key winners was TV Today Network that bagged a total of 144 metals at enba 2022. The network won 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories for their outstanding and impressive work.
On the other hand, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ title. The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business world. This year, the enba jury was led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
At the awards night, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ award while Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak was named the ‘enba media maverick of the year 2023’.
The awards were given under seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards which were further divided into several sub-categories.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 to recognize the best in television news. The awards recognise excellence in television news and honours broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Punit Goenka moves SAT against SEBI order
He approached SAT, requesting that the SEBI order that barred him and Subhash Chandra from holding any directorial or managerial posts in any listed company, be set aside
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka has reportedly moved the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the SEBI order that barred him and his father Subhash Chandra from holding any directorial or managerial posts in any listed company.
The order barring the two from being directors in any listed company was originally passed on June 12 and was modified on August 14.
He has approached SAT, requesting that the SEBI order be set aside. Reports say that the hearing is likely to take place on August 30. The father-son duo had earlier challenged SEBI's interim order dated June 12 before the tribunal, which turned down their request for immediate relief.
Goenka reportedly approached the tribunal through the law firm Economic Law Practice (ELP).
SEBI had barred Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka from holding director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Access to Raw Level Data big boon for news broadcasters'
Industry experts believe that news channels are likely to be the first ones to buy RLD even if it comes at a premium cost
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Aug 24, 2023 8:54 AM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) order to allow Raw Level Data (RLD) to broadcaster may help settle the long-running battle between news channels and Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC India) over ratings. According to industry veterans, the RLD will give a detailed understanding and analysis of the consumer behaviour to the broadcasters and significantly reduce any chances of tampering. Experts say a small sample size is more prone to deviations and anomalies. Having access to raw data reduces the likelihood of manipulation because everyone can access it.
“Access to raw data will help us understand which of our shows or coverages has worked well with the audiences. We can look for specific spikes and plan our content better. In the current four-week average data, it was difficult for us to know and plan minutely,” said a senior news channel head.
Another broadcaster, citing the example of the launch of Chandrayan 3, said with RLD, we will now know exactly when did we have maximum viewers. “We can understand and study the patterns, like when and who (which channel) got more audiences during specific events,” he added.
Industry experts believe that news channels are likely to be the first ones to buy RLD even if it comes at a premium cost.
Another expert reiterated that the RLD will be a big boon for news genre, particularly ahead of the election season. “With the RLD, a broadcaster has the ability to segregate audiences that have tuned in due to external disruptions. They can exclude these figures to analyse the remaining data. While this may not alter the ultimate metrics, it will allow the broadcaster to comprehend the factors contributing to the channel’s triumphs or setbacks in comparison to its rivals,” he added.
Experts further explained that implementing the RLD at the household level will greatly benefit broadcasters, as it will provide valuable insights for precise audience targeting and guide in strategically placing their promotions.
“In addition to enhancing scheduling strategies, the RLD will empower broadcasters to gain a deeper understanding of their dedicated audiences who engage frequently with their content. This, in turn, will allow broadcasters to create specific audience groups to gauge viewers who visit the channel more frequently,” he added.
According to the ministry’s letter to BARC, the TV measurement body has apprised that it has significantly scaled up panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further, RLD has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and does not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes. Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing RLD with advertisers and media agencies.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RLD in broadcasters' hands will reduce chances of tampering, says industry
Experts shared that having access to the Raw Level Data would increase transparency and help broadcasters understand trends and patterns better
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Aug 23, 2023 8:37 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) order asking Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to release the Raw Level Data (RLD) has brought the much-needed relief to the broadcasting industry. Broadcasters across section welcomed the order calling it a step that will increase transparency and help them plan their content better.
“Analysis of Raw Level Data allows for the extraction of timely, useful insights that can aid in more effective programming, scheduling, promotion planning, distribution, and media planning, eventually driving higher efficiency in the sector,” said a senior industry member.
On August 10, the MIB issued a letter to BARC to provide broadcasters access to raw level data that was previously only available to agencies and brands for a fee. However, the rate at which it will be available to broadcasters has not been revealed yet. Sources claim that BARC is likely to discuss the pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting likely to be held soon. The meeting will also discuss how and when this data will be rolled out.
Industry veterans also voiced that availability of the raw data to everyone will significantly reduce the chances of misuse by any particular broadcaster. “The possibility of tampering rating will reduce because one can refer to the raw data and check the same. At present, BARC shares processed data with broadcasters,” said a senior executive.
Another senior executive explained that this data can provide useful insights to broadcasters to understand viewership trends and plan better programmes for its viewer. “Broadcasters can make product changes on the basis of this. It will help all of us in decision making.”
Meanwhile, broadcasters are wary that BARC may charge a premium amount to access this data. “Besides, there might be a set of terms and conditions that we will have to study before we celebrate it too much,” he added.
At present broadcasters get “market” level data. However, the Raw Level Data will give access to understand the trends across cities and towns. “Just how in digital platforms, there is a deeper understanding of their subscribers as they can dissect into various categories and TGs that their consumers are coming from, similarly, raw data will allow similar opportunity to TV broadcasters,” said another industry veteran.
BARC India has already given secured access to its RLD to media agencies, based on which advertisers are able plan their media spends efficiently. The RLD is provided securely, ensuring that no Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of any member of the panel is revealed to the agency.
The suggestion to provide RLD to broadcasters was first made in 2019 by TRAI in its consultation paper on review of television audience measurement and ratings in India.
In response to TRAI, BARC had said that it should be permitted to provide raw level data to broadcasters in a secure environment, so that channels may benefit from sharper insights into viewership behaviour possible from analyses of RLD. It has even claimed that with the panel size expanded to 40,000 by March 2019, the sample was robust enough for release of RLD to broadcasters, especially those with large all-India reach, and higher viewership base.
“Broadcasters too can gain from RLD-based analyses, as they would get sharper insights into viewership behaviour, which would allow for better targeting of viewers with appropriate content. With the current sample size at 30,000, and shall be expanded to 40,000 by March 2019, the panel size is robust enough for release of RLD to Broadcasters, especially those with large all-India reach, and higher viewership base,” BARC had told TRAI.
However, the issue did not see the light of the day then and it was put on hold.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pay DTH active subscriber base down 2% in Q4: TRAI
The total active subscriber base has decreased from 66.62 million in December 2022 to 65.25 million in March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
The total active subscriber base in pay direct to home (DTH) has decreased by 2.06% from 66.62 million in December 2022 to 65.25 million in March 2023. According to the latest Performance Indicator Report (PIR) from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Pay DTH has lost around 1.37 million subscriber base in one quarter.
In terms of market share, Tata Play's share was 32.65% for the quarter. Bharti Telemedia's (Airtel DTH) market share was 26.77%, Dish TV had 21.78% market share during the quarter and Sun TV Direct TV had 18.81% market share.
Cable TV
According to the TRAI report, as on March 31, 2023, there are 1748 MSOs registered with MIB (as on 28.02.2023). As per the data reported by MSOs and HITS operator, there are 12 MSOs and 1 HITS operator who have a subscriber base greater than one million.
GTPL Hathway had the highest subscriber base of over 9 million followed by Siti Networks Ltd with over 6 million and Hathway Digital with over 5 million subscribers.
FM Radio Service
Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio – the public broadcaster, as per the data reported by FM Radio operators to TRAI, as on 31st March 2023, there are 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities operated by 36 private FM Radio operators. As compared to the previous quarter, there is no change in the number of operational private FM Radio channels, cities and FM Radio operators.
The advertisement revenue reported by FM Radio operators during the quarter ending 31st March 2023 in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels declined by 8.94% to Rs.388.97 crore as against Rs.427.18 crore in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels for the previous quarter.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aaj Tak leads ad break ratings
The channel has been securing the top position in this category from Week 27-Week 32
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has taken the top position in ad break ratings in Week 32.
The channel from the India Today Network has registered Average Minute Audience (OOO) of 225.8 in the 6am to 12 midnight slot for Week 32.
Aaj Tak has been securing the top position every week since Week 27.
The numbers are for the 15+ target group.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BARC told to give raw-level data to broadcasters
BARC is expected to take up this MIB order in its next board meeting
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked TV ratings measurement body BARC to provide broadcasters with raw-level data, as per industry sources.
BARC is likely to discuss the process and pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting.
In a letter written to BARC in this regard, the ministry stated,
“Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC lndia) has requested this Ministry for being permitted to share audience measurement Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters. ln this regard, BARC has apprised that it has significantly scaled up the panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further. RLD data has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and do not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes.”
“Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing the RLD data with advertisers and media agencies. ln this regard, the "Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in lndia" dated 16.01.2014 issued by this Ministry prescribes that 'Para 7.2: The data generated by the rating agency be made available to all interested stakeholders in a transparent and equitable manner.'”
“Hence, BARC may share Raw Level Data up to the preceding week (i.e. RLD data of the viewership for W-1th week when the TRP is being reported for the Wth week) with the broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC panels is maintained at all times Further, all the requisites and prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC,” read the letter.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube