TV Today Network sweeps enba 2022 with 144 metals

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) order to allow Raw Level Data (RLD) to broadcaster may help settle the long-running battle between news channels and Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC India) over ratings. According to industry veterans, the RLD will give a detailed understanding and analysis of the consumer behaviour to the broadcasters and significantly reduce any chances of tampering. Experts say a small sample size is more prone to deviations and anomalies. Having access to raw data reduces the likelihood of manipulation because everyone can access it.

“Access to raw data will help us understand which of our shows or coverages has worked well with the audiences. We can look for specific spikes and plan our content better. In the current four-week average data, it was difficult for us to know and plan minutely,” said a senior news channel head.

Another broadcaster, citing the example of the launch of Chandrayan 3, said with RLD, we will now know exactly when did we have maximum viewers. “We can understand and study the patterns, like when and who (which channel) got more audiences during specific events,” he added.

Industry experts believe that news channels are likely to be the first ones to buy RLD even if it comes at a premium cost.

Another expert reiterated that the RLD will be a big boon for news genre, particularly ahead of the election season. “With the RLD, a broadcaster has the ability to segregate audiences that have tuned in due to external disruptions. They can exclude these figures to analyse the remaining data. While this may not alter the ultimate metrics, it will allow the broadcaster to comprehend the factors contributing to the channel’s triumphs or setbacks in comparison to its rivals,” he added.

Experts further explained that implementing the RLD at the household level will greatly benefit broadcasters, as it will provide valuable insights for precise audience targeting and guide in strategically placing their promotions.

“In addition to enhancing scheduling strategies, the RLD will empower broadcasters to gain a deeper understanding of their dedicated audiences who engage frequently with their content. This, in turn, will allow broadcasters to create specific audience groups to gauge viewers who visit the channel more frequently,” he added.

According to the ministry’s letter to BARC, the TV measurement body has apprised that it has significantly scaled up panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further, RLD has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and does not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes. Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing RLD with advertisers and media agencies.