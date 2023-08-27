TV Today Network sweeps enba 2022 with 144 metals
The network won 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Sunday in a glittering outdoor ceremony at Raddison Blu, Noida. The awards honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. Among the key winners was TV Today Network that bagged a total of 144 metals at enba 2022. The network won 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories for their outstanding and impressive work.
On the other hand, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ title. The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business world. This year, the enba jury was led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
At the awards night, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ award while Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak was named the ‘enba media maverick of the year 2023’.
The awards were given under seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards which were further divided into several sub-categories.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 to recognize the best in television news. The awards recognise excellence in television news and honours broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
'Access to Raw Level Data big boon for news broadcasters'
Industry experts believe that news channels are likely to be the first ones to buy RLD even if it comes at a premium cost
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Aug 24, 2023 8:54 AM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) order to allow Raw Level Data (RLD) to broadcaster may help settle the long-running battle between news channels and Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC India) over ratings. According to industry veterans, the RLD will give a detailed understanding and analysis of the consumer behaviour to the broadcasters and significantly reduce any chances of tampering. Experts say a small sample size is more prone to deviations and anomalies. Having access to raw data reduces the likelihood of manipulation because everyone can access it.
“Access to raw data will help us understand which of our shows or coverages has worked well with the audiences. We can look for specific spikes and plan our content better. In the current four-week average data, it was difficult for us to know and plan minutely,” said a senior news channel head.
Another broadcaster, citing the example of the launch of Chandrayan 3, said with RLD, we will now know exactly when did we have maximum viewers. “We can understand and study the patterns, like when and who (which channel) got more audiences during specific events,” he added.
Industry experts believe that news channels are likely to be the first ones to buy RLD even if it comes at a premium cost.
Another expert reiterated that the RLD will be a big boon for news genre, particularly ahead of the election season. “With the RLD, a broadcaster has the ability to segregate audiences that have tuned in due to external disruptions. They can exclude these figures to analyse the remaining data. While this may not alter the ultimate metrics, it will allow the broadcaster to comprehend the factors contributing to the channel’s triumphs or setbacks in comparison to its rivals,” he added.
Experts further explained that implementing the RLD at the household level will greatly benefit broadcasters, as it will provide valuable insights for precise audience targeting and guide in strategically placing their promotions.
“In addition to enhancing scheduling strategies, the RLD will empower broadcasters to gain a deeper understanding of their dedicated audiences who engage frequently with their content. This, in turn, will allow broadcasters to create specific audience groups to gauge viewers who visit the channel more frequently,” he added.
According to the ministry’s letter to BARC, the TV measurement body has apprised that it has significantly scaled up panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further, RLD has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and does not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes. Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing RLD with advertisers and media agencies.
RLD in broadcasters' hands will reduce chances of tampering, says industry
Experts shared that having access to the Raw Level Data would increase transparency and help broadcasters understand trends and patterns better
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Aug 23, 2023 8:37 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) order asking Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to release the Raw Level Data (RLD) has brought the much-needed relief to the broadcasting industry. Broadcasters across section welcomed the order calling it a step that will increase transparency and help them plan their content better.
“Analysis of Raw Level Data allows for the extraction of timely, useful insights that can aid in more effective programming, scheduling, promotion planning, distribution, and media planning, eventually driving higher efficiency in the sector,” said a senior industry member.
On August 10, the MIB issued a letter to BARC to provide broadcasters access to raw level data that was previously only available to agencies and brands for a fee. However, the rate at which it will be available to broadcasters has not been revealed yet. Sources claim that BARC is likely to discuss the pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting likely to be held soon. The meeting will also discuss how and when this data will be rolled out.
Industry veterans also voiced that availability of the raw data to everyone will significantly reduce the chances of misuse by any particular broadcaster. “The possibility of tampering rating will reduce because one can refer to the raw data and check the same. At present, BARC shares processed data with broadcasters,” said a senior executive.
Another senior executive explained that this data can provide useful insights to broadcasters to understand viewership trends and plan better programmes for its viewer. “Broadcasters can make product changes on the basis of this. It will help all of us in decision making.”
Meanwhile, broadcasters are wary that BARC may charge a premium amount to access this data. “Besides, there might be a set of terms and conditions that we will have to study before we celebrate it too much,” he added.
At present broadcasters get “market” level data. However, the Raw Level Data will give access to understand the trends across cities and towns. “Just how in digital platforms, there is a deeper understanding of their subscribers as they can dissect into various categories and TGs that their consumers are coming from, similarly, raw data will allow similar opportunity to TV broadcasters,” said another industry veteran.
BARC India has already given secured access to its RLD to media agencies, based on which advertisers are able plan their media spends efficiently. The RLD is provided securely, ensuring that no Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of any member of the panel is revealed to the agency.
The suggestion to provide RLD to broadcasters was first made in 2019 by TRAI in its consultation paper on review of television audience measurement and ratings in India.
In response to TRAI, BARC had said that it should be permitted to provide raw level data to broadcasters in a secure environment, so that channels may benefit from sharper insights into viewership behaviour possible from analyses of RLD. It has even claimed that with the panel size expanded to 40,000 by March 2019, the sample was robust enough for release of RLD to broadcasters, especially those with large all-India reach, and higher viewership base.
“Broadcasters too can gain from RLD-based analyses, as they would get sharper insights into viewership behaviour, which would allow for better targeting of viewers with appropriate content. With the current sample size at 30,000, and shall be expanded to 40,000 by March 2019, the panel size is robust enough for release of RLD to Broadcasters, especially those with large all-India reach, and higher viewership base,” BARC had told TRAI.
However, the issue did not see the light of the day then and it was put on hold.
Pay DTH active subscriber base down 2% in Q4: TRAI
The total active subscriber base has decreased from 66.62 million in December 2022 to 65.25 million in March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
The total active subscriber base in pay direct to home (DTH) has decreased by 2.06% from 66.62 million in December 2022 to 65.25 million in March 2023. According to the latest Performance Indicator Report (PIR) from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Pay DTH has lost around 1.37 million subscriber base in one quarter.
In terms of market share, Tata Play's share was 32.65% for the quarter. Bharti Telemedia's (Airtel DTH) market share was 26.77%, Dish TV had 21.78% market share during the quarter and Sun TV Direct TV had 18.81% market share.
Cable TV
According to the TRAI report, as on March 31, 2023, there are 1748 MSOs registered with MIB (as on 28.02.2023). As per the data reported by MSOs and HITS operator, there are 12 MSOs and 1 HITS operator who have a subscriber base greater than one million.
GTPL Hathway had the highest subscriber base of over 9 million followed by Siti Networks Ltd with over 6 million and Hathway Digital with over 5 million subscribers.
FM Radio Service
Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio – the public broadcaster, as per the data reported by FM Radio operators to TRAI, as on 31st March 2023, there are 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities operated by 36 private FM Radio operators. As compared to the previous quarter, there is no change in the number of operational private FM Radio channels, cities and FM Radio operators.
The advertisement revenue reported by FM Radio operators during the quarter ending 31st March 2023 in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels declined by 8.94% to Rs.388.97 crore as against Rs.427.18 crore in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels for the previous quarter.
Aaj Tak leads ad break ratings
The channel has been securing the top position in this category from Week 27-Week 32
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has taken the top position in ad break ratings in Week 32.
The channel from the India Today Network has registered Average Minute Audience (OOO) of 225.8 in the 6am to 12 midnight slot for Week 32.
Aaj Tak has been securing the top position every week since Week 27.
The numbers are for the 15+ target group.
BARC told to give raw-level data to broadcasters
BARC is expected to take up this MIB order in its next board meeting
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked TV ratings measurement body BARC to provide broadcasters with raw-level data, as per industry sources.
BARC is likely to discuss the process and pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting.
In a letter written to BARC in this regard, the ministry stated,
“Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC lndia) has requested this Ministry for being permitted to share audience measurement Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters. ln this regard, BARC has apprised that it has significantly scaled up the panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further. RLD data has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and do not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes.”
“Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing the RLD data with advertisers and media agencies. ln this regard, the "Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in lndia" dated 16.01.2014 issued by this Ministry prescribes that 'Para 7.2: The data generated by the rating agency be made available to all interested stakeholders in a transparent and equitable manner.'”
“Hence, BARC may share Raw Level Data up to the preceding week (i.e. RLD data of the viewership for W-1th week when the TRP is being reported for the Wth week) with the broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC panels is maintained at all times Further, all the requisites and prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC,” read the letter.
TRAI recommends zero licence fee for DTH services
Suggests doing away with the licence fee after the end of financial year 2026-27
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended to the government to do away with the licence fee for DTH operators after the end of financial year 2026-27. The move is aimed at ensuring sustainability for the sector.
The recommendations were issued by TRAI on a consultation paper titled ‘Licence fee and policy matters of DTH services’. The rule requires DTH licensees to pay an annual licence fee equivalent to three per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) which is to be brought down to zero fee in the next three years.
“DTH licensees should not be charged any licence fee after the end of the financial year 2026-27. The licensee should submit an initial bank guarantee from any scheduled bank to the Ministry of Broadcasting (MIB) for ₹5 crore for the first two quarters. Thereafter, the licensee should submit a bank guarantee (BG) from any scheduled bank to the MIB for an amount equivalent to the Initial BG (i.e., ₹5 crore) or 20 per cent of the estimated sum payable, equivalent to License Fee for two quarters and other dues not otherwise securitized, whichever is higher,” TRAI said.
Once the licence fee becomes zero, the licensee should submit a BG (performance bank guarantee) for a fixed amount equivalent to the initial BG (i.e., ₹5 crore) from any scheduled bank to the Ministry, which should be valid for a minimum of one year and renewed every year to ensure it remains valid for the entire currency of the licence agreement, the regulator said.
Longer festive period likely to aid pick-up in ad rev: ZEEL's Rohit Gupta
During the Q1 earnings call, the CFO of ZEEL also said that there was immense headroom for the growth of pay TV households in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
"We have belief in the potential of the merged company to generate immense value for all stakeholders and the media and entertainment industry, " said Rohit Gupta, CFO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, on the ZEE-Sony merger during the Q1 earnings calls.
He shared that the merger has already received approvals from the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange and the Competition Commission of India and the shareholders of the company.
Meanwhile speaking about the quarter, he said that there were positive signs of growth across the Media & Entertainment sector at large with several attractive opportunities existing across segments.
According to Gupta, even as the digital ecosystem continues to grow at a steady pace, there is an exciting opportunity for television as well.
"The headroom for growth of pay TV households in India is immense and rising content consumption can certainly act as a catalyst for growth in this segment."
He shared that evolving consumer behaviours and technological advancements are becoming the growth tailwinds for the sector, and it remains well-poised to witness robust and orderly growth across all segments in the near future.
The new fiscal has started on an optimistic note, he said, with some green shoots being seen in the overall advertising sentiment and the rollout of NTO 3.0 paving the way for TV subscription revenue growth.
"That said, there remains immense headroom for overall ad environment recovery on the back of improving consumer demand, and we remain hopeful of the next few quarters driving growth."
He further shared that the focus for the network during the quarter has been on strengthening businesses and offering a compelling content pipeline across platforms to keep viewers entertained.
"While we continued to see muted ad spending environment during the good part of the quarter, encouragingly there were green shoots emerging as we exited the quarter. Q1 started off on a slow note and with IPL during the month of April and May the ad spending was particularly muted. However, towards the back end of the quarter, there were early signs of ad spends starting to pick up, led by FMCG."
"We have seen this pickup continue in Q2 as well. However, recovery is still nascent, and the pace of pickup is moderate at this point. Overall, we remain hopeful that the positive momentum will continue, enabling us to drive growth in ad revenues.
There are also very encouraging signs across the TV broadcasting industry. IPL 2023 was the biggest ever IPL on television with a 32% growth in television ratings compared to the 2022 edition.”
Adding to the above statement, he said overall TV viewership during the quarter is at its five-quarters peak and the share of Pay TV in the overall TV viewership has also increased.
" In fact, even from the base of Q1 FY23, when we and other major broadcasters removed our Hindi GECs from Free Dish, Pay TV has gained further share in the last four quarters. Linear TV plays a very important role in our business portfolio, and serves a very relevant purpose for both viewers as well as advertisers. We remain confident about our ability to grow our overall linear TV business revenues."
He also said that the network is seeing benefits of NTO 3.0 translate to revenues and it will take couple of quarters for NTO transmission to fully settle down.
"As we drive NTO rollout, we are also ploughing back some of this growth in marketing for longer-term sustenance and growth of pay TV ecosystem. Hence, do keep in mind that while the headline growth in linear TV subscription revenues seems higher than the inflationary growth levels we had indicated earlier, from a net contribution perspective, factoring in higher marketing, we will likely end up close to inflationary growth. "
Moving through the rest of FY24, Gupta said that they were expecting a gradual recovery in ad spends, and are optimistic based on the green shoots they have seen in the last six weeks.
"We will still need to see this traction fructify in spending and sustain before making any firm prediction on the pace of recovery. The pick-up in ad revenues will hopefully be aided by a longer festive period this year, with Diwali being in mid-November. We will continue to recalibrate our investments and optimise our cost structure, while making room for strategic bets. With the revenue pick up, we are hopeful that we will also have more levers to manage profitability as the year progresses."
