ICC opens expressions of interest for media rights ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has invited parties to submit expressions of interest for various non-exclusive media rights in relation to public screening and onboard rights ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The event is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November.



Interested parties are being offered the opportunity to acquire regional or worldwide public screening rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches.



The ICC is also offering the opportunity for interested parties to obtain onboard rights to transmit or exhibit various attractive content packages for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup via any in-flight or on-board entertainment system aboard any aircraft, ship, or train (but not an automobile). Rights include the transmission of the live feed and highlights programmes to all matches, as well as various ICC-produced programming.



The ICC is keen to partner with organisations who share in its ambition to continue to grow and deepen engagement globally in cricket, it stated.

