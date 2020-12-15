ICC announces full match schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

The ICC has released the full match schedule of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. According to the official communication by ICC, the opening match of the tournament will be played at Tauranga’s Bay Oval. The semi-finals of the match will be hosted at The Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The latter will host the finals on April 3, 2022.

The tournament will see 31 matches played between March 4 and April 3, 2022. It is the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia back in March. The tournament was scheduled to have taken place between February and March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues.

Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities across Aotearoa: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

Speaking about Star India’s commitment to Women’s Cricket in the country, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India said, “At Star India, we have worked towards building a more inclusive sports ecosystem in the country, one which encourages women to compete at the highest level, watch as fans, participate at the grassroots level and work behind the scenes to deliver our broadcasts. The last five years have seen significant progress in women’s Cricket and recent success of the Women’s T20 challenge is an indicator of the same. We at Star India are proud to be associated with women’s cricket and are delighted to have contributed to its growth. The growing prominence of women's cricket and showcasing of Cricketers' journeys serve as an inspiration to young girls and encourages them to pick up the sport."



"Continuing our commitment to building women heroes for the country, Star Sports will have an exciting line-up of content leading up to the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup and will present the tournament in multiple languages with an exciting line-up of surround programming including Cricket Live. The broadcast of the ICC Women’s World Cup has grown leaps and bounds. The 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Final, one of the highest-rated sporting events of that year with a cumulative reach of 95mn, is testament to the growing fandoms for women’s cricket in India,” he added.