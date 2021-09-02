Entries invited for 14th edition of Pepper Creative Awards

Pepper Creative Awards Trust has announced the 14th Edition of the Pepper Creative Awards, the most coveted creative awards in South India and the second largest in India. The annual awards program was postponed due to Covid 19 pandemic situation. Established 14 years ago, Pepper Awards continues to be regarded as the most professionally managed and reputed advertising awards in South India.

For the first time, entries can be submitted ONLINE through the website www.pepperawards.com or pepper.awardor.com. Ad agencies, media, production houses, printers and photographers in South India can submit entries. An eminent jury from India's creative world will evaluate the entries for Pepper 2021. The last date for the receipt of entries is 27th September 2021.

The competition will be open to 25 categories, including region specific Agency of the Year Awards and Advertiser of the Year award. In addition to this, there will be awards specifically for Kerala based agencies in the Jewellery, Real Estate, Textile, Hospitality, Ayurveda and Media sector.

This year's jury comprises Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO Famous Innovations; Santhosh Padhi, Founder and CCO, Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai ; Burzin Mehta, National Creative Director, Indigo Conusulting Mumbai and George Kovoor, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy South, Mumbai. “They were also jury members of many international awards including that of Cannes Film Festival, One Show and Goa International Film Festival”, said K. Venugopal, Chairman, Pepper Creative Awards Trust.

“We plan to do 2 rounds of online judging of the entries and if the situation is favourable, we expect to do the final round of judging as well as the awards ceremony offline”, said P.K. Natesh, Chairman, Pepper Awards 2021. He further said that efforts are being made to ensure the participation of well-known personalities from the advertising world in the Pepper Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in November/December 2021 (subject to Covid protocol). There would be strategic sessions for ad professionals and PG students from media and management schools as part of the award distribution ceremony.

For more details, contact: 98460 50589, 75599 50909, +91 484 4026067. www.pepperawards.com

