16th edition of Pepper Creative Awards held in Kochi
Mathrubhumi Club FM won Advertiser of the Year Award
Pepper Creative Awards, the most coveted creative awards in South India and the second largest in India, was presented in Kochi on Friday evening.
Mathrubhumi Club FM won the Advertiser of the Year Award at the 16th edition of the Pepper Creative Awards ceremony held at Hotel Crowne Plaza. Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB was the chief guest at the function.
Thiruvananthapuram-based PlainSpeak was presented with the special jury award for the best agency in Kerala. While Chennai-based OPN Advertising won the Best of Tamil Nadu Award, the Best of Karnataka Award went to Nirvana Films, based in Bengaluru. Nirvana Films has also won V-Guard Industries’ special award for creative excellence.
Apart from the region-specific Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year awards, 18 gold, 38 silver and 44 bronze awards were presented in 23 categories. The prize for the winner of Quest for Best Graphic Designers competition organised by the Pepper Trust in association with Sacred Heart College was also presented on the occasion. Ogilvy South Group Creative Director George Kovoor and Pepper Trust Chairman K. Venugopal also spoke at the award ceremony.
Trustees R. Madhava Menon. P. K. Natesh, Dr. T. Vinaykumar, U. S. Kutty, V. Rajeev Menon, G. Sreenath, Sandeep Nair, Anil James, Varghese Chandy, B. K. Unnikrishnan and Skandaraj were also present at the function.
India Today Group conferred with ‘ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate’ award
This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement, says Kalli Purie
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:26 PM | 2 min read
Indian Television Awards (ITA) 2022 has conferred India Today Group with "ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate" award for the AajTak News conglomerate. The Aaj Tak News conglomerate that has built a universe of leading products around it includes AajTak channel, AajTak App, AajTak.in and AT2
Aaj Tak also leads on all social media platforms and has made India Proud by becoming the world's first and only news channel to cross 50 MN subscriber mark on YouTube
“Aaj Tak has been the reigning popular Hindi news channel at the ITA awards since inception and has been able to expand a one channel brand to the biggest confluence of GenZ News consumers. The recognition as a ‘Conglomerate’ for a single news brand of AajTak shows the acceptance and popularity for the channel amongst variety of audiences across platforms,” the network said in a release.
Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group received the award on behalf of Aaj Tak. Accepting the award, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, said, "This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement. We are across the web, the app and all existing and emerging platforms including YouTube, Facebook Instagram, twitter, Koo etc "
Thanking viewers and members of team Aaj Tak for their contribution in the achievement, Purie added “with over 50 million subscribers we are not only India’s biggest news channel but the World’s biggest news channel on YouTube”
Dainik Jagran-Inext’s Indian Intelligence Test Season 9 sees 70% growth from last season
Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland, the publication said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 11:01 AM | 2 min read
The 9th season of Indian Intelligence Test, an initiative of Dainik Jagran-inext, has recorded 70% growth in the registration numbers from the past season conducted in November 2021.
The test determined intelligence type of students and gave them a new perspective towards selecting the right career opportunities. Over the past 8 seasons, more than 6 lakh students have benefited through the test across 12 major cities of the Hindi heartland.
When asked about the achievement, Alok Sanwal, CEO of Dainik Jagran-inext said: “Every year with Indian Intelligence test, Jagran Group reaches out to thousands of students across the Hindi-speaking market to recognize and nurture their strengths from an early stage. These are the strengths which aid in self-growth of a child and help both parents and teachers to support their wards in the best possible way. Through the past 8 seasons, this test has been our small contribution towards building a progressive nation and we hope that corporates and educationists will continue to support us for many more successful seasons ahead of us.”
Indian Intelligence Test is an initiative which focuses towards determining intelligence type of students which in turn help students discover possible career options. This test also aided parents & teachers to apply right set of learning principles to groom and support the child in their career choices. The test is conducted every year during the month of October – November majorly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttarakhand.
The candidates were evaluated across Multiple Intelligence and aptitude and were provided a detailed report of their profile which acted as a comprehensive guide of their performance and selection of a right career. 45% of the test takers were girls across more than 728 schools who supported this initiative by encouraging students to participate in the test and praised the efforts of Dainik Jagran inext team for this unique initiative.
Indian Intelligence Test is based on the Multiple Intelligence theory by Dr. Howard Gardner, who proposed that there are nine different intelligences to account for a broader range of human potential in children and adults. As per each intelligence type few potential career options that is best suited to the candidate is recommended. It is recommended to take this test every year as each child keeps growing both physically and mentally and these intelligence types keep developing within them.
This initiative was well-liked by students, principals, teachers and parents alike. While students were happy that parents will support their career interests, parents and teachers were encouraged to support the students in their areas of interest and were ready to help them in their potential career options.
Sourav Ganguly revisits his ‘miss hit’ moments with Meesho
E-commerce marketplace platform partners with Dada for its year-end Maha Indian Savings Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 11, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Sourav Ganguly has joined hands with Meesho once again to maximise on his missed moment from the Mega Blockbuster Sale during the upcoming Meesho Maha Indian Savings Sale.
In September, ahead of Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale, the e-commerce company partnered with Sourav Ganguly for its marketing campaign for India’s biggest festive season. Dada’s misshit turned into a six for Meesho and what happened next took social media by storm while the brand’s objective to drive organic conversations came to fruition.
The new campaign will feature Sourav Ganguly in a compelling video where he is seen posting about the Meesho campaign on his social media handle and reminiscing the MISSed moment from the last sale event, while cleverly tying into the current sale. The tongue in cheek approach is tailor made for social media platforms and the premise of this video is to put a fun and unexpected twist on the campaign. (Link to the video)
Commenting on the campaign, Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director, Growth at Meesho said, “Our continued efforts to ensure customers have access to quality products at the lowest prices is helping us cater to growing demand from deep corners of the country. As the year comes to a close, we wanted to capture our ‘missed’ moment with our favourite ‘Dada’ in a humorous manner to amplify our key messaging, resonate more deeply with our target audience and help break the clutter on social media. The upcoming sale aims to fulfil India’s shopping aspirations.”
Bharat24 closes 100th advertiser within 100 days of its launch
The channel is helmed by Jagdeesh Chandra
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Hindi news channel Bharat24 has achieved an unparalleled milestone as the channel successfully brings 100 advertisers on board withing 100 days of its launch.
“The channel, which created much anticipation and hype before its foray into national news space, has managed to grow at a steady pace and live up to its promise of being a disruptor news brand. Helmed by the visionary Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat24 and Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Business Officer and Strategic Advisor to board in the leadership role, revenue never seem like a challenge for the duo as the channel has taken successful first steps in the already crowded highly competitive Hindi news space with finite ad revenue,” read statement.
Bharat24 currently boasts of 100+ clients from across the national spectrum, which have shown keen interest in the channel’s pitch to them and have responded positively by placing their campaigns on the channel.
Manoj Jagyasi says, “We are delighted to gain trust of over 100 clients in such a short span of time. I must credit my team of dedicated professionals who are relentlessly in pursuit of growth. We are committed to adding value to the clients who are trusting us to deliver on their campaigns by constantly innovating and seamless integrations”
He elaborates further on the revenue strategy, “We have announced quite a few big-ticket IPs namely, Super Indians, for which for the first time on any news event, we have huge Film Star Govinda as the celebrity host. With our motto of ‘States make the Nation’ we have instituted Shikhar Samman in various states to give a platform to those contributing towards a Vision of New India. We have also recently announced “Swastha Bharat Health Conclave’ putting the spotlight on excellence in healthcare”
India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls get Gujarat, Himachal results spot on
The polls predicted BJP was poised to sweep Gujarat but it would lose Himachal Pradesh in a tight race with Congress
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:27 AM | 1 min read
The India Today-Axis My-India exit poll predictions are in line with the group’s record of 95% accuracy in election forecast.
The exit polls predicted that BJP was poised to sweep Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, for the seventh time in a row, but it would lose Himachal Pradesh in a tight race with Congress.
According to India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls, BJP was predicted to secure between 129 and 151 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The opposition Congress party was projected to secure 16 to 30 seats and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP 9-21.
“The actual results from the state, which gave BJP a landslide and reduced the Congress strength, considerably in the new house validated our predictions as the most accurate in the industry. The Aam Aadmi Party finished third, as forecast,” India Today said.
In Himachal Pradesh, Congress was projected to win between 30 and 40 seats in the 68-member state assembly.
As forecast by the India Today-Axis-My-India post-poll survey, the BJP fell short of its 2017 performance when it had won 44 seats. The India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls were spot on in predicting 24 to 34 seats for the saffron party in 2022.
ET NOW celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship at 10th Leaders of Tomorrow Awards
ECOSTP Technologies P Ltd was awarded ‘Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ and Queppelin Technology Solutions Private Limited was awarded ‘MSME Entrepreneur of the Year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:32 PM | 6 min read
Celebrating the success stories of India’s most innovative and resilient MSMEs and start-ups, ET NOW, India’s leading English Business News Channel, hosted the 10th Season of Leaders of Tomorrow Awards in Mumbai today. Marking a decade in empowering the transformation of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, Leaders of Tomorrow Awards Season 10, themed, Empowering India's Next Decade of Entrepreneurship was engaged with the purpose to enable entrepreneurs to adopt new-age business models to future-proof their businesses in this dynamic ecosystem.
An annual national event dedicated to uncovering and recognizing the most promising entrepreneurs, Leaders of Tomorrow Awards this year, showcased upcoming and enterprising small businesses across 23 categories, shortlisted through an exhaustive pan-India screening process and duly evaluated by an esteemed panel of jury. The selection process involved benchmarking across a range of quantitative and qualitative parameters such as Business Model, Risk management strategy, Impact & Reach, Promoter Background and Technology Impact & Disruption.
A melting pot of Enterprising Visionaries, Start-up Gurus, Business Icons, Domain Experts, Next-Gen Entrepreneurs and Disruptors, the event witnessed a distinguished line-up of speakers including Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Maharashtra, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, Raymond, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Rooms, legendary cricketer & start-up entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh, Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, Shraddha Kapoor, Actor & Emerging Investor among others.
Delivering the welcome address, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “For over a decade, Leaders of Tomorrow, India's largest entrepreneurship platform has enabled and empowered the spirit of Indian SMEs, MSMEs and start-ups. While we all are taking pride in the vast Human Resource that is available to India, we also plan to create the right leadership that can ease us into a promising tomorrow. The will to win and the vision to spot new opportunities are not going to be inbuilt in all. We have to ingrain them into the minds and characters of those with the potential to lead. The winners of ET NOW Leaders of Tomorrow will be that exclusive community that is ever ready to charter a new course with clarity and capability.”
Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Maharashtra appreciated ET NOW for organising such a stellar award show. “I am glad to be a part of such a beautiful event that boasts of such great minds, who have been big contributors in the betterment of Mumbai and the country. I have also been a businessman, so I understand the need for skill in the sector. The percentage of skilled workers in India is very low when compared to other developed countries. When Shri Narendra Modiji became the Prime Minister in 2014 for the first time, he started the skill department anticipating the future. He believes that we have honest entrepreneurs who work hard, but if not skilled property, they stand to fail”, he said.
He further requested top industrialists and businessmen present at the event to join hands with the government and help upskill people at its incubation centres. “Corporates need skilled people, and we have skilling centres in Maharashtra. We invite large corporates to participate and patronise them. You can play a role in upskilling people at our centres too. These can be huge incubators of talent. We have the space, and we can open ITIs with you if you desire. The government will keep working but we cannot be a hundred percent effective unless we work together. This will birth leaders of tomorrow.”
Mr V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, spoke about the challenges small and medium entrepreneurs face in doing business, especially when it comes to the lending sector. “The finance sector is huge in our country, especially the lending market which is worth Rs 140 lakh crore. Of this, medium and small enterprises account for only Rs 8.7 lakh crore. They operate out of equity, which is an inefficient way of doing business. To help these small enterprises, we must come up with an improved tax structure with rebates, just like our tax slabs. This will help them save more, attract talent, and fight the disadvantage of being in smaller cities.
He added that entrepreneurs can only become leaders of tomorrow if they adapt to the digital wave, and listed the government initiatives that have played a huge role in ushering in digitisation for SMEs. “Our government has done a lot in helping digitise the economy. With Jandhan and Aadhaar, it opened 4 million bank accounts for people below the pyramid in India in a year. Smartphones are enabling quick commerce. Then there is AI and ML, which is making a dramatic step function jump. Let’s not forget credit bureaus, UPI, and ONDC. These ecosystem changes must be adopted by small entrepreneurs if they want to be part of the success story. It has been forecasted that the extent of consumer credit will increase to a cumulative 4.5 trillion dollars by 2030. SMEs will have a significant role in coming up with such a power in the next few years. This momentum will take the country and economy ahead.”
Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Rooms, was candid about how he started his journey with nothing but an ability to think big. “When I started a few years back, travel had become big, and people were looking at building hotels as a viable mode of business. However, I thought it would be a better option to invest in existing hotels and convert them into a brand. Naivete is critical when you build a business. Then comes the ability to think big, which I learnt from my contemporaries every early in my career. The SMEs of today may be the unicorns of tomorrow. So, thinking big is important.”
He also stressed on some factors that budding entrepreneurs must keep in mind. “Entrepreneurs need to first figure out the sector they want to be in. You must pursue a sector that has less competition. Building a right team is necessary and you need partners for yourself. People who believe in you as a partner and not just as an employer. Then, education is critical. It can also be gained on the field too, but what is important is how you are accessing it. Be in a sector that allows you to take some time and then shine. What you need is perseverance. Take OYO for example. Today, travel is growing in an unprecedented way and we are affordable. But when Covid hit, our business suffered a 70% drop overnight. Had we given up, we would not have boasted of a positive EBIDTA today. In the end, companies must make money and anyone telling you otherwise is wrong. An entrepreneur’s job is not just to deliver earnings, but also value addition for shareholders. As entrepreneurs, you must be optimistic that next year, we will see profitable unicorns.”
ZeeZest.com has Milind Soman as the face of digital cover for its Dec 2022 issue
The fitness enthusiast talks about fitness, fashion, travel, politics, food, and his controversial yet immensely famous love life
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 3:36 PM | 3 min read
An unexpected encounter led to Milind Soman giving the nod to be ZeeZest.com's Digital Cover Star for December 2022 and giving an exclusive interview.
Over two days, in the exotic location of the Maldives, at The Residence Dhigurah situated on Kooddoo Island, ‘Ultraman’ Milind Soman spoke about himself, the various journeys in his life, his goals, and of course, his love story with wife Ankita Konwar. Be it his curious conversation with Narendra Modi where Milind self-admittedly could not stop talking while the Prime Minister listened, or sharing his thoughts on love and that “the greatest love stories come from struggle,” Milind’s interview on ZeeZest.com is nothing short of intriguing, filled with anecdotes from the various chapters of his life. And amid all of that, not once did he compromise on his daily fitness routine, even while shooting across four different locations.
Talking about an unexpected call from the PMO and his meeting with the Prime Minister of India he shares, “I was very impressed when a busy person like the PM can take time out to meet someone without any specific agenda. That is being really organized, that’s how I see it. It’s kind of embarrassing as I realized most, I spoke, and he listened. I even asked him if he wanted me to stop, and he said he was happy to listen to me. I remember speaking to him about how we can promote indigenous sports in India instead of focusing only on Olympic sports. We obviously connected on yoga and Ayurveda, which are close to both of us.”
ZeeZest.com’s digital cover shoots, shot exclusively by celebrated photographer and lifestyle influencer Atul Kasbekar, are an endeavour to interact and engage with lifestyle audiences on digital mediums of their choice. Featuring diverse celebrities, the glamorous photoshoots capture the many moods, passions, and aspirations of movers and shakers of influence today.
As one of the digital media leaders in the country, ZeeZest.com is a millennial-friendly platform featuring some of the biggest celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin, Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateek Kuhad, Ali Fazal, Vir Das and bringing their fans up, close, and personal to their icons.
Talking about being the Digital Cover for ZeeZest.com, Milind Soman says, “I usually don’t do a lot of editorial shoots, but when I do it has to be something special, exciting, and fun. Then this opportunity with Zee Zest presented itself to shoot in the Maldives, and who wouldn’t like to shoot in the Maldives! The Zee Zest Digital Cover Shoot lived up to my expectations and was a great experience.”
Launched in 2021, ZeeZest.com is a unique lifestyle and entertainment website that binds its viewers by helping them discover, engage, and fulfill the thirst for homegrown and international content across six diverse lifestyle pillars: Travel, Food, Health, Fashion & Beauty, Culture and Homes. As a multiformat website, ZeeZest.com has over 4.5 Mn monthly active users, along with an average of 12.5 Mn monthly page views. With diverse content formats, ZeeZest.com has emerged as an authority on living the good life.
Check out the full ZeeZest.com cover story here – Zee Zest Digital Cover Star December 2022 Milind Soman
