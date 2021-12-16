15th edition of Pepper Creative Awards to be held on Dec 17

The awards will be presented in 25 categories

Updated: Dec 16, 2021 2:17 PM
The 15th edition of Pepper Creative Awards, the most coveted creative awards in South India and the second largest in India, will be held at Le Meridien here on December 17. Raj Kamble, one of the most awarded and globally recognized Indians in advertising and founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations, will be the chief guest of the function. The awards will be presented in 25 categories, including Agency of the Year, region specific Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year award. In addition to this, awards will be specifically presented to Kerala based agencies in the jewellery, real estate, textile, hospitality, ayurveda and media categories.  

“This year we received a total of 477 entries from ad agencies, media, production houses, printers and photographers in South India. For the first time, all the entries were accepted online,” said K. Venugopal, Chairman, Pepper Trust.  

The awards include 13 gold, 31 silver and 40 bronze and 100 finalists. The winners were selected by a jury comprising PrathapSuthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO Famous Innovations; SanthoshPadhi, Founder and CCO, 

Ex-Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai ; Burzin Mehta, National Creative Director, Indigo Conusulting Mumbai and George Kovoor, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy South, Mumbai. 

