Cannes Lions announces new Creative B2B Lion

Cannes Lions has announced changes to the 2022 Awards which include the launch of the Creative B2B Lion and an evolved Creative Commerce Lion. The awards, which each year set the global benchmark for creative excellence in branded communications, will open for entries on 20 January with judging and awarding taking place in Cannes in June.

The newly launched Creative B2B Lion will celebrate game-changing creativity and effectiveness in work for products and services that are purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses.

Philip Thomas, Chairman, LIONS, said it was a Lion that had been “several years in the making”. He added, “We first started discussing a Lion that recognises B2B work way back in 2013, but we always try to get the timing right, so that our Awards are reflective of the industry and in line with its needs. Having seen a rise in B2B work winning across the Lions, and with many in the industry believing that a specialist Lion in this area will raise the creative bar and elevate the discipline, we think that now is B2B’s moment to have its own spotlight on the global creative stage.”

The Creative B2B Lion has been developed with input and research from industry experts and is supported by the B2B Institute, a LinkedIn Think Tank and strategic thought partner. About the Lion, Jann Martin Schwarz, Global Head of the B2B Institute at LinkedIn said, “Businesses that deliver products and services to professionals are among the fastest growing industries globally. There is a new generation of high-growth B2B players who are rewriting the rules on B2B brand-building because they understand that effectiveness is all about the work. The launch of a Creative B2B Lion is an incredible initiative that will act as a catalyst for creativity and effectiveness. LinkedIn and The B2B Institute are proud to support this new benchmark and champion these efforts.”

In another update to the Awards, the Creative Commerce Lions have been evolved from the Creative eCommerce Lions to celebrate the innovative and creative approach to online and offline commerce, payment solutions and transactional journeys.

Simon Cook, Managing Director, LIONS, said, “We’ve broadened this Lion to reflect the different emerging areas of commerce. There was a noticeable shift across the work this year, commerce related entries were up 18%, and our juries identified emerging trends around ‘distributed commerce’, ‘equitable commerce’, and the proliferation of commerce more generally. Evolving the Commerce Lion is about keeping it relevant and in-line with a rapidly shifting landscape.”

Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VLMY&R Commerce, CEO NY VMLY&R, has been announced as the Creative Commerce Lions Jury President, about the Lions she said, “Cannes Lions reimagination of the ecommerce category recognizes the disruptive power in commerce channels. What used to be considered below-the-line or thought of as lower-funnel, is quickly becoming the next great canvas for creativity and careers. As all channels collide around shopping and buying, and online merges with offline, creativity in commerce is now essential to delivering consumer experience, brand promise, and memorable engagement. I am truly honored to serve as the Creative Commerce jury president. ”

Additionally, the Media Lions have also had a refresh to reflect the evolving industry and ensure that the jury are in the best position to award creative media ideas rather than pure creative ideas. Susie Walker, VP Awards & Insight, LIONS, said, “We've added an explicit reference to media in the description of the overall Lion to make it clear that we are rewarding creative media ideas, and changes like altering the weighting structure that we give to the jury so that the majority of the weighting sits across the media craft areas, as well as updates throughout the categories reinforce the really clear focus of celebrating media ideas and creativity.”

Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, who has been confirmed as the 2022 Media Lions Jury President said about the Lions, “There has never been more opportunity for innovation in media. Media today presents a vast creative canvas with which to grab the attention of fleeting audiences. By updating the category to emphasize the role media plays in creativity, the Media Lions are recognizing how the scope and impact of media has broadened. As this coming year’s Jury president, I am eager to showcase the powerful alchemy that media-led insight & ingenuity can unleash for brands and for society.”

The Lions will be judged by over 400 global experts. In 2022 the jurors will complete initial judging remotely before being brought together in Cannes to discuss and award the Lions. Walker said, “We can’t wait to hear the discussions and insights as our juries deep-dive into the work and set the global benchmark in creative excellence.”

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will take place from 20-24 June, in Cannes, France. The Lions will be judged, announced and honoured throughout the week. Further information on the Awards and Lions can be found at canneslions.com.

