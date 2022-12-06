Famous Innovations elevates Mithila Saraf as CEO
Saraf began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the years, the last one being Business Head - Bangalore
Famous Innovations has announced the elevation of Mithila Saraf as the CEO.
“Mithila will be one of the youngest CEOs to helm an agency of such a stature. Mithila began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the years, the last one being Business Head - Bangalore. Through her strategic advisory, she was able to double Bangalore's size in terms of revenue and triple it in terms of team strength. In her last 10 years at Famous, she has steered growth for more than 50 brands including Raymond, Mahindra, Titan, Van Heusen, Budweiser, Absolut, Jameson, Diageo, Unilever, etc. as well as for Famous as a brand itself,” the agency said in a statement.
Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, of Famous Innovations commented, “Mithila takes this role on the same day that she completed 10 years with this entrepreneur-driven company, and trust me it's not easy working with an entrepreneur. She has been my partner since day 1, today she just gets the title. She joined the company with no salary as an intern and it's incredible to see her journey today, leading 3 offices and our aggressive growth plans. In the last 10 years, I saw many Mithilas, but her signature is that she is always balanced, empathetic and very fair to everyone. Her work is her personal life and she makes people her family. While on the one side she's been winning Young Business Leader of the Year, on the other she has represented India at Cannes as a Copywriter for 3 years in a row. This tells us about her sensitivity, insight and balance of the logical and the emotional. Everyone looks at Famous and thinks it's all me, but that's not true. Mithila and a few other people will now take this agency further than anyone imagined, we're opening offices in Dubai and Malaysia soon and one day we will be in New York. My mandate for her is to make not just the most profitable agency, but the happiest agency. With this move, I get to focus more on doing what I am good at - the creative work - and I think the next decade is going to belong to us.”
Mithila Saraf shares her views saying, “At Famous, we have never cared for titles much and that doesn't change today. To me "CEO" is someone's behaviour more than a role and the people thriving at Famous know this. This is an agency that has always believed in people's passion, hard work, commitment and talent above all else. It doesn't matter where you come from, how many years you've been in the industry or what your last title was. If you care about your work, bring your heart to the table and see your people like family, there is limitless opportunity for you at this agency. It's incredible that Raj has created this culture, almost single-handedly, and I look forward to partnering him in taking it to the next level. 0 to 10 are survival years for any company, now we are secure with our fundamentals and the next decade is purely about excellent work, going deeper into strategy and creating fortunes and fame for our clients and our people. We have a stronger team of talent than we’ve ever had and we’re on the hunt for challenges and opportunities for all our clients.”
Priyadarshini Patwa named GQ India’s Managing Editor
She is currently the publication’s Entertainment Editor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Priyadarshini Patwa has been appointed the Managing Editor of GQ India. She will be managing the responsibilities of Entertainment Editor too.
The role change was announced by Patwa via a social media post.
"2022 has been an interesting year with lots of learning and development. Happy to share that I am now the Managing Editor at GQ India! I shall continue my work as the Entertainment Editor too."
She has been with GQ India for two years.
Patwa was earlier Features Editor at Free Press Journal.
GREY group India elevates Rahul Pahwa to SVP and Business Head (North)
He will report to CEO Ketan Desai
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 7:44 AM | 2 min read
GREY group India has announced the elevation of Rahul Pahwa as Sr. Vice President and Business Head (North). Rahul will lead the team in North and will work closely with clients across various businesses delivering business solutions and strategies. He will report to Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India.
Rahul has been an integral part of GREY for over 7 years and has led some important local and global client partnerships for the agency. In addition, he has experience across a wide breadth of categories and brands including; Haleon (Formerly GSK Consumer Care, Etihad Airways, Volvo, SBI Cards, Volvo, Bacardi, Realme mobiles to name a few.
Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India said, “Rahul will lead the development of GREY’s unified network offering, true to its borderless vision, with enhanced creativity, collaboration and speed to market. Most importantly, he will focus on developing GREY’s future-facing integrated agency offering in North region”
“Over the last few years GREY has created a unified team of Strategy, creative, tech and data specialists, equipped to offer creative solutions for a modern marketer’s diverse business challenges. We have demonstrated the power of this unified thinking to many of our existing clients. On the back of this talented bunch of people, I am looking forward to take the Gurugram office to newer heights and ensure agency’s services and divisions are integrated seamlessly to deliver the best communication solutions to our clients.” said Rahul on taking over the new role.
iCubesWire promotes Pooja Sharma to Business Director of Brand Advocacy
Sharma holds more than 14 years of experience in Influencer marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:16 PM | 2 min read
iCubesWire, an ad technology-based Digital Marketing Conglomerate, has announced the promotion of Pooja Sharma to Business Director of Brand Advocacy vertical. Founded in 2010, iCubesWire has a team of more than 300 people across India, Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore and manages more than 250 brands across its array of services.
After successfully spearheading a series of Influencer Marketing programs for the company, Pooja will now take over as the Business Director for the company’s Brand Advocacy vertical. Pooja holds more than 14 years of experience in Influencer marketing departments of companies like India Today, Outlook, One India, and many more, and has worked with brands like Flipkart, Swiggy, Tata Tea, Myntra, to name a few.
Speaking on her new role, Pooja Sharma, said, “I’m delighted to be playing a crucial role in this growth journey of iCubesWire. Since Influencer Marketing has become the next big step for brands, we are happy to have taken the lead with successful brand campaigns. I am thankful to the team for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the vertical.”
Speaking about the promotion, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, says, “Pooja has played a pivotal role in the growth of our brand advocacy business. She has led from the front and has helped us create a strong foothold in the Influencer Marketing Industry. We are confident that Pooja at the helm will fuel the growth for the next phase.”
TheSmallBigIdea makes key elevations to strengthen leadership team
Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu have been promoted as Associate Directors, Key Accounts (M&E) and Kruthika Ravindran as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Non-media)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
In an endeavour to strengthen its leadership team, TheSmallBigIdea recently announced top-level elevations in its senior leadership team.
The agency has announced the elevation of Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Media and Entertainment) and Kruthika Ravindran as Associate Director, Key Accounts (Non-media). The three executives have been critical in establishing and strengthening TheSmallBigIdea as a leading digital marketing agency.
Commenting on the elevations, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, "TSBI is made up of a fine balance of home-grown leaders and those who get the outside perspective. Between, Sanmesh, Kruthika, and Hima, they have over 15 years of ‘TSBI experience’. They understand the craft and the culture and are some of the best in the business. We have seen them grow in the organization and now as we see them take leadership roles, it is truly fulfilling.”
With a clear vision of building a truly integrated digital agency that deepens linkages between creativity, media, and data, TheSmallBigIdea has grown to become a preferred partner for clients across segments.
FCB Interface names Gaurav Dudeja as COO
Dudeja will report to Vice Chairman and CEO Joemon Thaliath
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:24 AM | 3 min read
As a part of the agency’s reorganization towards becoming future-ready and providing strategic partnerships to its clients, FCB Interface announces the appointment of Gaurav Dudeja as the Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Gaurav will lead the business operations to drive the next level of growth for the agency. He will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office and report to Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO of FCB Interface.
His goal will be to use innovation to create a variety of frameworks, platforms, and business procedures that support efficiency and effectiveness for FCB Interface's clients.
With over 21 years in the industry, Gaurav brings the expertise of building and leading high-performing marketing communication teams. This is on the back of playing leadership roles across advertising and marketing in the last 10 years at Leo Burnett, Fortis Healthcare, Philips India and DDB Mudra.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, “We can realise our philosophy of ‘Never Finished’ ideas and timely and timeless solutions for our brands only with the right people at the helm. Gaurav is a remarkable leader with a unique blend of business insight, operational know-how, cultural sensitivity, and a profound understanding of people and their motivations. He is the ideal addition to our FCB Interface leadership because of his demonstrated skill and extensive experience delivering creative, disruptive solutions across digital, technology, media, and business services. I am delighted to have him join the FCB Group in India.”
“Gaurav has proven track record of successfully navigating businesses and brands and delivering growth targets in some of the toughest categories. Apart from his impressive credentials, Gaurav is humble, a fantastic team builder, and a great collaborator. Overall, someone who will fit in well with FCB Interface’s culture," said Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO, FCB Interface
"We believe Gaurav will be critical in defining the next chapter of our growth. He has the right combination of leadership skills and understanding of the new-age platforms to drive our agency’s transformation agenda,” said Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, FCB Interface
On joining the FCB family, Gaurav said, “I'm extremely excited to be taking up this role. FCB Interface has retained its top clients and talent for incredibly long periods of time, and that speaks volumes of the agency's strong fundamentals and people-centric culture. On top of it the agency has gone through an amazing creative transformation in recent years, embracing newer platforms of storytelling and driving ideas where creativity and technology seamlessly come together to impact human behaviour. The integration of digital planning & full funnel solutioning within the mainline capabilities has already happened here and that truly makes FCB Interface a future-ready agency.
I look forward to my role in taking the agency to the next level of success and, at the same time, bringing a fresh dimension to its already strong culture. Much like the 'Never Finished' philosophy of FCB, the best part of my story is yet to be told, and I'm committed to making it happen at FCB Interface, not just for myself but also for the agency and all our clients.”
Shubham Jain to head group strategy and business transformation at ICRA Ltd
This is Jain’s second stint at ICRA
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 11:09 AM | 2 min read
ICRA Limited has appointed Shubham Jain as the Head of Group Strategy and Business Transformation to drive growth and operating efficiencies for the company and its subsidiaries. Jain will be responsible for scaling up the company’s revenue streams through new business initiatives and implementing business transformation strategies to enhance efficiencies in its operations.
This is Jain’s second stint at ICRA. Earlier, he had joined ICRA in 2006 as an Analyst in Delhi and left as Senior Vice President and Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings in September 2021 to join Yubi (formerly CredAvenue). Jain is an Electrical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and holds an MBA degree from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.
Commenting on his appointment, Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO, ICRA Ltd, said: “Given our focus on growth and improvement in operating efficiencies consistent with our Strategic Plan, establishing a Group level strategy and business transformation function is critical. I am delighted that Shubham is returning to the ICRA family to be a part of our Senior Leadership team. I am confident that he will play a vital role in propelling us towards achieving our strategic imperatives.”
Shubham Jain said: “It was always a privilege to be a part of this best-in-class organisation and I am excited to take up this new role. Group ICRA’s dynamic management team, high talent density, and strong market standing puts it in a great position to capitalise on significant opportunities being offered by the rapidly evolving ecosystem for financial services. I look forward to being an integral part of this growth and transformational journey.”
Havas Worldwide India appoints Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner (North)
He joins from Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 9:40 AM | 3 min read
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner – North. Jaibeer joins from Cheil India, to further strengthen and support the creative offering of Havas Worldwide India.
He will be based in Gurgaon and will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s North India operations, which is one of the biggest offices of the agency in India. With over 100 employees and apart from its biggest client Reckitt, it manages some of India’s leading brands including Dabur, William Grant, Suzuki, Fortis Healthcare, and several others. Over the last three years, the Gurgaon office has seen consistent growth and has bagged several new clients including Stashfin, Renewbuy, Vivo, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Info Edge, and several others.
Following Anupama Ramaswamy’s appointment as the Chief Creative Officer earlier in October, Jaibeer’s appointment is part of Havas Worldwide India’s ongoing senior leadership restructuring. He will work closely with Bobby Pawar, Chairman & CCO, Havas Group India, Anupama, and Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation, has added several marquee clients, and has strengthened its creative and strategy teams through a series of appointments.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said, “I welcome Jaibeer to the Havas family. I am certain with his vast experience, he will add tremendous value to the agency’s transformational journey.”
Manas Lahiri said, “I’ve known Jaibeer for years now and his deep understanding of advertising and rich experience of building great brands will help us further solidify the creative offerings of Havas Worldwide India.”
Jaibeer Ahmad said, “These are exciting times at Havas Worldwide India. The agency is completely future-ready, and the Havas Village proposition has helped to successfully demonstrate integration across the group. Furthermore, with their strategic and creative vision, Rana and Bobby have set the agency on an enviable growth trajectory. I'm excited to collaborate with Manas and Anupama and contribute to the group's extraordinary growth story.”
With over 22 years of brand-building experience in advertising and marketing, Jaibeer has been in leadership roles for the last 11 years playing a pivotal role in the brand strategy, creative development, new business development, overall revenue growth and team mentorship. In his last role at Cheil India, he was instrumental in setting up and managing the agency’s non-Samsung business unit. Jaibeer also has a proven track record in leading integrated marketing campaigns for powerful global brands, start-ups and local brands which include MG Motors, ITC, Adidas, PepsiCo, Airtel, All Out, JK Tyres, TCS, Unicef, Nestle, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, HCL, Carlsberg, OLX and J&K Tourism, to name a few.
