ED attaches assets worth Rs 48 lakh of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached property worth Rs 48 lakh of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma. The property has been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached asset is the residential property of Sharma located in New Delhi’s Pitampura.

ED had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR and chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Rajeev Sharma under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that such remuneration to Rajeev Sharma was being provided by a Mahipalpur-based shell company that was run by Chinese nationals - Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha and Qing Shi along with a Nepali national, Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara. This Chinese company was acting as a conduit for the Chinese intelligence agencies to provide remuneration for persons like Rajeev Sharma who are indulged in criminal activities,” said the ED in a statement.

