TOI issues statement on carrying Union Minister’s picture inadvertently

In an instance of mistaken identity, Times of India (TOI) in its recent news piece on journalist Rajeev Sharma, who is accused of money laundering and spying, had published the image of Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar instead.

The publication quickly tweeted about this error and wrote, “In a few editions of TOI, a picture of Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was inadvertently carried in a report about journalist Rajeev Sharma. TOI deeply regrets the error and apologizes in the most sincere terms to Mr Chandrasekhar”

It must be mentioned that Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently attached property worth Rs 48 lakh of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma. The property has been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

