CBI records statements of BARC officials in TRP case: Report

The agency has also written to the ED, seeking details of their probe in the matter

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 9:13 AM
The Central Bureau of Investigation has recorded statements of BARC officials in the TRP manipulation case, according to a leading media portal.

The agency has also written to the Enforcement Directorate, seeking details of their probe into the matter.

