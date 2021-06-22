CBI records statements of BARC officials in TRP case: Report
The agency has also written to the ED, seeking details of their probe in the matter
The Central Bureau of Investigation has recorded statements of BARC officials in the TRP manipulation case, according to a leading media portal.
The agency has also written to the Enforcement Directorate, seeking details of their probe into the matter.
