Aaj Tak is top Hindi news channel in week 24: BARC

India TV, News18 India, TV9 Bharatvarsh and Republic Bharat also made to the list of top 5 channels this week

Aaj Tak tops the list with the highest market share of 12.4%, followed by India TV which has a 12.3% market share, as per BARC data for Week 24 for 2+ NCCS All India released today.

The data also shows News18 India on the third position, TV9 Bharatvarsh on fourth and Republic Bharat on the fifth position.

Other channels that made to the list include Zee News, Times Now Navbharat, ABP News, News Nation, Good News Today, Zee Hindustan, News 24, India News and DD News.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)