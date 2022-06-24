Advertisement

Aaj Tak is top Hindi news channel in week 24: BARC

India TV, News18 India, TV9 Bharatvarsh and Republic Bharat also made to the list of top 5 channels this week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 24, 2022 11:44 AM  | 1 min read
BARC

Aaj Tak tops the list with the highest market share of 12.4%, followed by India TV which has a 12.3% market share, as per BARC data for Week 24 for 2+ NCCS All India released today.

The data also shows News18 India on the third position, TV9 Bharatvarsh on fourth and Republic Bharat on the fifth position.

Other channels that made to the list include Zee News, Times Now Navbharat, ABP News, News Nation, Good News Today, Zee Hindustan, News 24, India News and DD News.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Aaj tak Barc india Hindi channel News channels Barc ratings internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
MIB

iPlus TV not authorized to be downloaded in India: MIB
22 hours ago

Shreya Dhoundial

Shreya Dhoundial quits CNN-News18, set to join Mirror Now as Executive Editor
5 days ago

Abhay Ojha

Abhay Ojha, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee Media Corporation, is no more
5 days ago