NBDA says 'rolled data' fuelling war-mongering content, demands unrolled data from BARC
In a letter to BARC CEO Nakul Chopra, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA, contended that the ratings agency's four-week rolling data methodology has been ineffective
Contending that BARC's four-week rolling data methodology is not working and contributing to confusion among the subscribers, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) demanded "unrolled data" from BARC. In a letter to Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer of BARC, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA emphasised that "rolled data" has been fuelling war-mongering content.
Pointing towards the shortfalls of the method, Pandey noted that the flaw lies in its inability to measure and evaluate the content on a daily basis. This has incapacitated news channels from picking the right story that works. This has resulted in a "high supply or war mongering stories and promotion of toxic content," wrote Pandey.
Here's the full letter:
As you are aware BARC India on 15.10.2020 had temporarily suspended the reporting of individual channel ratings for all news channels. BARC Board had earlier decided that its Technical Committee (Tech Comm) would review the existing standards of measuring and reporting the data of News and Special Interest genres, to address their statistical variability and thereby improve their robustness.
BARC also observed that it was after an extensive consultation with stakeholder representatives that BARC had arrived at a statistically sound and effective solution -the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for the News and Special Interest genres.
Since the launch of the BARC Ratings, we have in our various discussions brought to the notice of BARC that the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is not working for the news genre and it has led to severe confusion among the subscribers. One of the biggest shortfalls of the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is its inherent inability to measure and evaluate content at a daily level. As a result, the news channels are unable and incapacitated to decide on the right stories which work or which are working and as a counterblast the same is resulting in high supply of war mongering stories and promotion of frivolous and toxic content. Further, no genre-level information is being reported in unrolled data making the data unusable and meaningless for broadcasters. Which is why in all our discussions and representations, we have repeatedly suggested to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime.
NBDA Board at its meeting held on 17.11.2022 discussed the above matter. In view of the fact that the unrolled data is making the data unusable and meaningless for news broadcasters, the Board has decided to once again convey to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime, as soon as possible.
Prasar Bharati invites applications for 65th e-auction of vacant MPEG-2 slots
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 4:50 PM | 1 min read
The public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish on a pro-rata basis for the period 24.12.2022 to 31.03.2023 through the 65th e- auction.
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of I&B and companies holding valid permission from the MIB will be allowed to participate in the e-auction for the allocation of DD Free Dish slots. International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of I&B can also participate in e-auctions.
The e-auction will be held bucket-wise starting with the one having the highest reserve price i.e from Bucket ‘A’ and will progressively go down in the order of reserve price. The participation fee is Rs 1.50 crore.
For Bucket A, which comprises all movie (Hindi) Channels, the starting pro-rata reserve price is Rs 6.22 crore, Bucket R1 for Devotional (Spiritual/AAYUSH Channels) is Rs 5.36 crore, Bucket A+ for All GEC (Hindi) Channels is Rs 4.32 crore, Bucket B for all music (Hindi) Channels, Sports (Hindi) Channels, GEC (Bhojpuri), Movies (Bhojpuri) and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels is Rs 2.98 crore, Bucket C comprising News & Current Affairs (Hindi) Channels, News & Current Affairs (English) and News & Current Affairs (Punjabi) Channels is Rs 2.69 crore, and Bucket D for all other remaining Genre (Language) Channels is Rs 1.89 crore.
Aaj Tak clocks 15% viewership share on Guj, HP election counting day
As per BARC data, the channel has clocked an average AMA of 334.1 (000)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has recorded 15% viewership share in the Hindi Speaking Market on December 8 - the day results were counted for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, BARC data has revealed.
The channel has clocked an average AMA of 334.1 (000).
The BARC Rolled Data is for the 15+ market and takes into account the viewership in the 8am to 12 noon band.
Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey won’t return to Free Dish despite winning slots
In November, DD Free Dish had said that the channels will be available on the platform from December
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey have pulled out of DD Free Dish, as per media reports. This is despite the channels, owned by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Viacom18 respectively, winning slots in the e-auction conducted in November.
This is also quite contrary to DD Free Dish's confirmation last month when the platform put out a statement saying that both Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey will be available on Free Dish from December.
Industry observers had also said the return of Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey was not surprising since the pay broadcasters have not benefited much from the pull-out.
The big four broadcasters pulled out their Hindi GECs from DD Free Dish early this year. However, they did face loss of ad revenue due to a drop in GRPs of the Hindi GECs even as the subscription revenue remained under pressure due to the migration of customers to alternate platforms like DD Free Dish and OTT video streaming. The channels have also said earlier that their ad revenue growth has been hit hard due to the pull-out from DD Free Dish.
Click on the links below to read our earlier reports on this news.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/sony-pal-colors-rishtey-set-to-join-dd-free-dish-from-dec-123846.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/big-4-exit-from-dd-free-dish-who-gains-what-118979.html
Down 20% in a month: Why has advertising on news channels slowed down?
Experts say while an overall lull post Diwali is expected, for news channels, factors such as decline in viewership and channels pulling out of BARC ratings are making planners wary
By Sonam Saini | Dec 14, 2022 8:35 AM | 6 min read
A lull in advertising post Diwali is an expected phenomenon for the broadcast industry every year, as most advertisers slow down after spending large sums during the festive season. And so, while a drop in ad volume in November does not come as a surprise for the TV industry, experts feel, for news channels particularly, it’s a combination of multiple factors that has caused the slow down this year. As per TAM AdEx data, the advertising volume on news genre dropped by 20 per cent in November 2022 over October 2022.
Post- festive impact
According to Mona Jain, CRO, ABP Network, historically, AdEx in an annual year peaks during Diwali weeks and then dips, with brands taking a break before they bounce back in the next two to three weeks. This is also because a lot of communication of brands is centred on festive mood and so brands take a hiatus of a week or so to transition the campaign to new storylines.
“Similar pattern is being experienced this year too. Diwali this year culminated on October 24 itself, and immediately thereafter, there was decline in activity. Hence, November saw a substantial decline in AdEx. But it bounced back by the last week of November, gaining momentum in December,” explained Jain.
She further added, “If we look back, a similar pattern was observed in 2019 and 2021. In 2020, however, the Diwali season spilled over to November as the festival was on November 14.”
If we look at the last year data by TAM, October had 9.9% of the monthly share of average ad volume share of the year 2021. While November had 8.3% and December had 7.9%. It is also important to note last year Diwali was in the first week of November.
Recession
Gaurav Srivastava, Head-Ad Sales, North & East, NDTV, pointed out that the major reason for the decline in ad volume is that some advertisers have cut down spends because there has been a hike in the prices of raw materials. “They have to cut down their ad monies to maintain the cost of the product. Therefore there is a decline,” he noted.
Decline in news viewership
Some industry observers share that there has been a decline in viewership post the resumption of ratings for news channels and this has now started impacting advertising.
However, Srivastava claims that the drop in viewership has no effect on advertising. "There is a drop in viewership, but it is not significant enough to affect advertising. News channels cover every small to large event and people continue to tune in for any news."
He also mentioned that some advertisers have increased their digital ad spends, which could be contributing to the drop in advertising on TV. "But advertisers who are spending more on digital are few in number, with the majority still advertising on television. Also, those who spend on digital haven't cut back on TV, rather, they've increased their digital budgets."
As per the TAM data, the top category that was common in both months was Toilet Soaps. While categories like Aerated Soft Drink, Two Wheelers and Retail Outlets Jewellers were missing in November. While top advertiser Reckitt Benckiser (India) remained same for both periods, ITC was the new advertiser seen in November and Pepsico was missing in top 10. Similarly, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was the common brand in both the months and also the top brand in the news genre. However, brands like Coca-Cola, Mazza, Phonepe, Veet and Colgate were missing in the top 10.
News channels pulling out of BARC
On the condition of anonymity, the CEO of a media agency shared that obviously there is a decline in TV advertising post festive period. One of the reasons is that certain categories have reduced their budget drastically due to a decline in production, and one such category is hosiery.
"Viewership data for the news genre has always been volatile," he said. “There was previously no data, and some channels have now opted out of BARC ratings. I don't believe news channels are purchased solely on the basis of viewership. Advertisers look at channel share and numbers to some extent, but numbers always fluctuate within a certain range," said the CEO.
He also stated that the shift of advertisers from television to digital media will have an impact on other genres in the near future, in addition to news. He actually predicted a drop across most genres in January-February-March.
Another senior media planner made similar claims. "One is a logical observation of the fact that the overall advertising scenario comes down for a while post the festive season. As a result, the drop in volume is not only for news but for overall television, which is not surprising. However, when it comes to the news genre, if you look at the data, there has been a decline in terms of ratings per channel,” he pointed out.
The media planner went on to say that some broadcasters have opted out of BARC this year (NDTV, followed by Zee News and iTV Network). “Earlier, there were no ratings and planners were using previous ratings to project ROI. Now that some channels have opted out, and viewership for some channels is declining, the ROI has become hazy,” he added.
He also shared that advertisers are also thinking about re-channelizing investment into other genres like Hindi movies which are good in terms of ROI. “One is the business cycle agenda, and second, because of the drop in ratings and channels opting out of ratings, the ROI has gone down. These are the reasons for decrease in investment in news channels,” he summarized.
However, the industry is hopeful that advertising will bounce back for the genre as three state elections are coming up.
Jain explained, “This December will most likely end up doing well for news as, because of the three state elections, categories that spend high on the news genre (automobiles, education, durables, e-commerce, infrastructure and of course government) have timed their new communication and launches around that time. This will benefit both national- Hindi and regional channels.”
She also mentioned that AdEx also picked up with brands surrounding their campaign on FIFA World Cup for news and other frequency enhancer genres like music and sports.
Already showing content of national interest, say TV channels; MIB asks for proof
The samples have to be submitted by the end of this week, officials from leading news channels have told e4m
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 13, 2022 2:37 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has asked private TV channels to submit details of ‘public service’ programmes aired in ‘national interest’ in the month of November as proof of their claims that news channels telecast enough public service content throughout the year.
The samples have to be submitted by the end of this week, officials from leading news channels have told e4m.
News channels during a meeting with MIB last Friday stated that they aired enough public service content throughout the year and hence the “30-min per day public-service content” obligation introduced by the ministry last month would be a burden on them at a time when the news broadcast industry was facing many challenges.
The MIB had then indicated that adherence to this mandate would be “voluntary”.
“We have been asked to show that we indeed run 15 hours of programming in the national interest in a month. Our teams are compiling the details, which will be submitted to the MIB in a day or two,” a TV channel official said, requesting anonymity.
Most channels are planning to include as samples their shows and debates on China and Pakistan. “Of course, these debates are of national interest. Besides, we will include our programmes based on drought, floods, health and science,” said another official from a leading media group.
Based on TV channels' responses, the I&B ministry is supposed to come up with a detailed advisory by next week. Channels may be asked to follow the advisory by January 1, 2023.
India has close to 900 TV channels, including regional, entertainment, sports and devotional genres. The country’s enormous TV universe of 900 million individuals continues to grow and is set to achieve a future scale of 1,300 million on the back of rapid economic growth.
The issue
On November 9, for the first time ever, all private TV channels available in India were mandated to run 30-minute daily programmes of national importance and social relevance as part of their new service obligation. A guideline in this regard was stipulated in the new uplinking-downlinking rules prescribed by the information & broadcasting (I&B) ministry on November 9.
Public service programmes included those related to education and the spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, welfare of women, the welfare of the weaker sections of society, protection of the environment and cultural heritage, and national integration.
MIB’s response awaited
e4m has sought a response on the matter from MIB secretary Apurva Chandra. His response is awaited.
Ex-BARC CEO Sunil Lulla summoned by CBI, lawyer calls allegations 'totally false'
Lulla's lawyer categorically told e4m that Lulla's 'conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures'
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:33 AM | 1 min read
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summons to Sunil Lulla, accusing him of rating manipulation and arbitrary business decisions during his tenure as the CEO of BARC, say reports.
exchange4media reached out to Lulla's lawyer who responded with a statement: "Mr. Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the Hon'ble courts.”
Lulla has been charged under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 465 ( Punishment for forgery), Section 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and Section 477 (Fraudulently destroying or defacing, or attempting to destroy or deface, or secreting, a will, etc.).
Apart from forgery (Section 465), all the other allegations come under non-bailable offences.
The matter will be brought up for hearing on December 15, 2022, in the CBI court.
ABP News adjudged ‘Most Popular Hindi News Channel’
ABP News won the award second year in a row at 22nd ITA Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 6:47 PM | 2 min read
For the second year in a row, ABP News has won the ‘Most Popular Hindi News Channel’ award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards event held in Mumbai. The award was presented by Shashi Ranjan, Chairman & Managing Director, GR8 Entertainment Ltd., and renowned actress Mahima Chaudhry.
ABP News anchors Rubika Liyaquat and Akhilesh Anand also won individual awards at the ceremony. Rubika received the award for the ‘Best Talk / Chat Show’ for her interview with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh Anand received the award under the Best Show - News/Current Affairs' category for his show 'Ghanti Bajao' for an episode on ‘Water Waste Management'. ABP News’ is the only news channel which won maximum awards across distinct and separate entries at the 22nd ITA Awards
Commenting on this milestone, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “I would like thank Shashi Ranjan, Anu Ranjan and ITA for this award. This is also an award for hundreds of our journalists who have worked day in and day out, to produce quality content and in this cacophony and tyranny of the rating to be the same and producing good results and being appreciated amongst colleagues is the biggest achievement that one can get. This is what ABP Network believes in, and this is why we are in the business of delivering quality news to our viewers. But above all this is but another occasion for me, on behalf of ABP News, to convey my heartfelt gratitude to our millions of viewers who have reposed faith in us by voting ABP News as their most popular Hindi News Channel. Our viewers have reiterated that ABP News has a special place in their hearts and that is what makes this Award so special for us.”
This award, now won 2 years in a row, is validation that the popularity of ABP News is on the rise, and that it is due to the network's strong programming and dedication to delivering accurate and unbiased news to its viewers. The channel offers a wide range of programming that appeals to a variety of viewers, making it a favourite among Indian audiences.
