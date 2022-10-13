News18 India outperforms Hindi GECs in reach

The channel outperformed top general entertainment channels with a cumulative reach of 8.7 crore

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 13, 2022 8:08 PM  | 1 min read
News18 India

Hindi news channel News18 India has outperformed top general entertainment channels with a cumulative reach of 8.7 crore (BARC; Cume reach ‘000: HSM; All 15+; Avg. Wk 37-40’22).

Commenting on the viewership data, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Hindi News at Network18 said, “News18 India has a reach significantly better than all the major GECs. Our reach and viewership numbers show the kind of audience trust we enjoy. For advertisers, it’s a great opportunity to use news genre as their preferred vehicle and to take their brand to audiences in a much more efficient and impactful way.”

In the national Hindi news channel segment, News18 India has a market share of 15.9% (Wk. 40’22, 24 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM). The channel has been performing well in the 9 -10 PM prime time band.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags News18 India BARC India advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
kelloggs

Kellogg's launches high-protein muesli
1 day ago

itw

ITW adopts campaign to save 11-year-old with cancer
2 days ago

News18 Network

News18 Network's market share in HSM stood at 15.4% in BARC Week 36-39
6 days ago