News18 India outperforms Hindi GECs in reach

Hindi news channel News18 India has outperformed top general entertainment channels with a cumulative reach of 8.7 crore (BARC; Cume reach ‘000: HSM; All 15+; Avg. Wk 37-40’22).

Commenting on the viewership data, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Hindi News at Network18 said, “News18 India has a reach significantly better than all the major GECs. Our reach and viewership numbers show the kind of audience trust we enjoy. For advertisers, it’s a great opportunity to use news genre as their preferred vehicle and to take their brand to audiences in a much more efficient and impactful way.”

In the national Hindi news channel segment, News18 India has a market share of 15.9% (Wk. 40’22, 24 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM). The channel has been performing well in the 9 -10 PM prime time band.

