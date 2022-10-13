News18 India outperforms Hindi GECs in reach
The channel outperformed top general entertainment channels with a cumulative reach of 8.7 crore
Hindi news channel News18 India has outperformed top general entertainment channels with a cumulative reach of 8.7 crore (BARC; Cume reach ‘000: HSM; All 15+; Avg. Wk 37-40’22).
Commenting on the viewership data, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Hindi News at Network18 said, “News18 India has a reach significantly better than all the major GECs. Our reach and viewership numbers show the kind of audience trust we enjoy. For advertisers, it’s a great opportunity to use news genre as their preferred vehicle and to take their brand to audiences in a much more efficient and impactful way.”
In the national Hindi news channel segment, News18 India has a market share of 15.9% (Wk. 40’22, 24 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM). The channel has been performing well in the 9 -10 PM prime time band.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube