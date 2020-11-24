ED summons Hansa Group's original complainant in TRP case: Report

News reports say that Deokar, who is the deputy general manager at Hansa, has been summoned for his statement on money laundering in the ongoing TRP scam

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Hansa Group's Nitin Deokar, the original complainant in the TRP case, according to media reports. Deokar, who is the deputy general manager at Hansa, has been summoned for his statement on money laundering in the ongoing TRP scam.

He had accused a former employee Vishal Bhandari of manipulating the TRPs.

Reports say that ED will summon other senior executives of Hansa Group after recording Deokar's statements.

Senior officials told a media house that the investigation will be mostly about dubious financial transactions of the suspects.

ED will comb through the evidence of the suspects and the companies involved in the scam. Last week, the directorate had registered the money laundering case after collecting the FIR copy from the police.

Presently, ED has only named Bhandari in the money-laundering case. BARC had hired Hansa to place barometers on selected households. Bhandari had allegedly paid these households to into certain channels, as per the complaint.