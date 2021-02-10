Ensure journos, stakeholders at Newsclick not harassed under garb of raids: Editors Guild

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at the office of the news outlet, based on inputs that it had allegedly received foreign funding

The Editors Guild of India has expressed concerns about the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), at the office of the independent news website newsclick.com, the residences of its editor-in-chief and promoter, the editor, as well as some of its senior management officials.

“In the recent past the website has been at the frontline of reporting on the farmers agitation, the anti-CAA protests, and has been critical of various government policies and of a few powerful corporates houses,” read the official communication from the Guild.

On Tuesday morning, the ED raided the office of the news portal Newsclick and carried out searchers at its premises as part of a money-laundering probe.

According to sources, the raid was based on inputs that the news outlet had allegedly received foreign funding.

“EGI is concerned that raids by government agencies are not used as coercive measures to suppress free and independent journalism. The Guild demands that care be taken to not undermine the news operations of Newsclick and that its journalists and stakeholders are not harassed under the garb of such measures,” said the guild.

