Editors Guild of India elects The Caravan's Anant Nath as President
Outlook's Ruben Banerjee and former Associate Editor of the Tribune K Ve Prasad have been elected as General Secretary and Treasurer
Listen to This Article
Editor of The Caravan Anant Nath has been unanimously named the President of the Editor Guild of India. The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022-23 on October 28.
Apart from Nath, the Guild also elected Outlook's Ruben Banerjee and former Associate Editor of the Tribune K Ve Prasad have been elected as General Secretary and Treasurer.
The announcement was made by a three-member Election Committee, comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik and Kumkum Chadha at the AGM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
PVR INOX subscription model: A blockbuster or flop?
As PVR INOX launches its monthly subscription model ‘Passport’, industry experts chime in on whether this will work in a market like India or not
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 9:16 AM | 5 min read
PVR INOX’s monthly subscription model ‘Passport’ is a fresh take on the movie-going experience and as per industry analysts it could be a winner for the value-conscious market like India.
However, some like Aarav, a 24-year-old student, may not be ready to spend on a packaged bundle. “I am personally a very research-based person who likes to decide based on every movie if I really want to go and spend on it. I only go to the hall when a movie is really worth it. Also, offers and discounts available on various third-party platforms impact my decision of the movie date, time, hall and location too,” he shared.
Multiplex chain PVR INOX announced its latest offering, the Passport. Starting October 16, 2023, subscribers have access to the 10 cinematic experiences a month at INR 699/- from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director’s Cut. This offer has been limited to the first 20,000 consumers as of now.
A recent BookMyShow survey has found that watching movies in the theatre remains the preferred choice of leisure experience for about 90 per cent of moviegoers. Hence, this is a known fact by now that the theatre experience can’t be replaced.
Other countries like the UK and Germany have come up with similar cinema-focused loyalty programs called ‘Limitless’ by Odeon or ‘UCI Unlimited Card’ by UCI but for India, a value-conscious pricing model like ‘Passport’ is probably a first.
Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR-INOX says, “This move has been an output of the merger. We truly believe that we can come up with some path-breaking products which are pro-consumer. Since this is a maverick product, we didn't want to go wrong and launched it only for a decent mass of people. So, we can study them for two-three months and come back with a stronger and tweaked product.”
Why was this needed?
While the big films do extremely well in the cinema, the small or mid-sized films don't get that traction, according to the executive. Keeping this consumer trend in mind, the multiplex wants to bring all cohorts of the audience back to the movie halls and not just for the commercial blockbusters.
Specifically, there are three target audience groups for PVR-INOX Passport that are ‘time rich, cash poor’ - the senior citizens, housewives, and students. “These people needed to be given an offer to propel the medium and the small films,” he added.
Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India highlighted, “The PVR INOX subscription model is a great innovation that rides on the back of the 'Back to the cinemas' wave. With the back to back success of Gadar 2, Jawan and Rocky aur Rani there is renewed interest in movie hall viewing. This innovation will help rebuild the movie-going habit and not just rely on periodic blockbusters to do the trick. Additionally, I don't think this in any way will impact media consumption from sources like OTT.”
It’s tough to say this will be a big success or not but there will be some initial signs of respite because India is a price-sensitive market and people like to have products and services at discounted prices, opines Karan taurani, SVP, Elara Capital. Also, the success of this model depends on the quality of content that comes.
One big challenge, according to Taurani, is PVR INOX deals with exhibitors, distributors and producers. If you look at the distributor share which is 48 percent, I don't think producers will lower that share because it will be a loss for them. Exhibitors will have to shelf out 80-90 percent of distributor share of the new ticket price. Hence, the ticket price for the consumer may come down but distributor share will eventually go up.
“Other than this, it is a good business model since for multiplexes as 40 percent cost is generally fixed and whether there are 10 people in the hall or 20, it would not really make a huge difference on the business,” he added.
Will the terms and conditions impact the model?
Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Nuvama Equities calls it a win-win for customer and PVR INOX. This move will help PVR INOX augment occupancy on weekdays when it is low. However, there are quite a few conditions that may limit its offtake.
On this, Dutta is of the opinion that this ideology is absolutely wrong. “If today an airline provides you a flight for Rs 3000 to Mumbai, do you think there won’t be any terms and conditions involved? Of course there will be. I am also running a business.”
“Consumers may want this offer to be valid on weekends or with a recliner or even IMAX. But that’s not how businesses run, we are into a profitable organisation. Hypothetically, if I remove a lot of the terms and conditions, will they be willing to pay me INR 1200 a month? The answer is no. Hence, I have to balance. Rather, we made sure the brand's campaign and communication hasn’t camouflaged the terms and conditions factor at all,” the executive added.
There are no revenue expectations with the launch of this model as of now for Dutta but is taking this whole project to be a big kicker on the marketing side.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Digital media startups make up 28% of total M&E sector: MIB Report
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that the digital media news and publishing sectors together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that digital media saw an emergence of about 100 startups as a sub-sector in the Media and Entertainment industry, making up 28.20 per cent of the total M&E sector in 2022.
The next largest contributor to the M&E sector was the entertainment sub-sector of startups with 28 per cent of the share.
The digital media news and publishing sector together saw the emergence of 36 new ventures.
OOH Media and digital media blogging startups took up the least amount of the pie by acquiring just 0.80 per cent, with the emergence of just three startups in 2022.
Quoting figures from the EY-FICCI Report of 2023, the M&E report also noted the gradual growth of the digital media sector in the past five years. In 2017, the sector stood at just Rs 119 billion and grew to Rs 571 billion in 2022, making it a remarkable 380 per cent increase in five years.
Looking forward, the report revealed the sector is expected to be worth Rs 862 billion by 2025, marking a jump of 50 per cent.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Reuters video journalist killed in missile fire in Lebanon
According to the news agency, Issam Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
A video journalist with news agency Reuters, Issam Abdallah, has been killed in missile fire in southern Lebanon.
Six other journalists were also injured in the incident on Friday.
The journalists from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse were close to the Israel border to capture the trade of fire.
According to Reuters, Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. "We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Hotstar owner Novi Digital Entertainment to merge with Star India: Report
The merger is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, Novi Digital Entertainment owns the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will be merging with its parent firm Star India. The company has started the process for the same and both parties have already filed the merger scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The move is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business.
In their application to the merger, both Star and Novi reportedly said that the move would help them scale the businesses and boost synergies, operational efficiencies and growth, apart from optimising resources and lower costs.
On the other hand, Walt Disney Co. has been in talks with Reliance Industries, SUN TV and Blackstone over the partial or complete sale of Star India's assets such as TV and streaming.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Disney in talks with Blackstone over sale of India assets: Report
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer reportedly played a key role in setting up the talks
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, private equity firm Blackstone is in talks with Walt Disney over the potential acquisition of the latter's TV and stream business in India. The discussion reportedly entailed Disney India's sports properties, media rights, and the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. The talks are reportedly in their early stages with no guarantee of a deal.
The news report also said that the senior leadership on both sides met multiple times to explore the partial sale of its India operations or the whole portfolio including linear TV franchise, OTT and a 30% stake in Tata Play.
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have played a key role in setting up a discussion between the company and Blackstone. The news report also added that it isn't clear whether Blackstone would look at a bigger global transaction or just the Indian assets.
Previously it was reported that Disney held talks with Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Sun Network for the sale of the properties. Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
SAT overturns SEBI's order against NDTV promoters in insider trading case
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on Prannoy and Radhika Roy, restraining them from accessing capital markets
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 10:18 AM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly quashed Sebi insider trading orders against Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the former promoters of NDTV. The market regulator had barred the Roys from the market for two years over allegedly violating the provisions of insider trading.
Reports say that the tribunal dismissed the order, stating that the information scrutinised by SEBI was not price-sensitive, and the Roys were not insiders. SAT reportedly said that the Roys received pre-trade clearance from NDTV's compliance officer, which was acknowledged in the show cause notice. Therefore, the trades executed by the Roys were in line with NDTV's Code of Conduct and PIT Regulations.
The Roys were investigated in two separate cases by Sebi in November 2020: one in the case of a loan taken by the NDTV promoters from Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd and the other of insider trading.
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on the promoters, restraining them from accessing capital markets. It also ordered to disgorge the amount of more than Rs 16 crore gained allegedly from insider trading in NDTV shares.
In July of 2023, SAT overruled the ban in the loan case, saying that the findings and directions were not sustainable.
Sebi alleged that the Roys bought 8,35,850 shares of NDTV on 26 December 2007, for Rs 19,34,34,000, thereby violating the provisions of insider trading.
In March 2023, Adani Enterprises' RRPR Holdings acquired an additional 1.76 crore shares in NDTV for Rs 602 crore from the Roys, amounting to 27.26% of the company. The Group owns 64.71% of NDTV after buying Roy’s stake.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp