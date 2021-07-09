Bigg Boss to stream first on VOOT instead of Colors for 6 weeks

In an industry-first move, Viacom18 will now launch its marquee entertainment property, Bigg Boss, first on VOOT for 6 weeks. Christened Bigg Boss OTT, it will premiere in August 2021 with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity empowering viewers to immerse themselves in the journey of contestants in the Bigg Boss house. In addition to the 1-hour episode on VOOT, viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the clock content drops and a fully interactive 24*7 LIVE feed from the house. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into COLORS with the launch of Season15 of Bigg Boss.

With over 8.5 Billion views, Bigg Boss has dominated the digital space with a whopping 92 per cent share-of-voice. Unleashing its fandom and immense consumption power on digital, Bigg Boss has garnered significant patronage of brands and advertisers who continue to engage with the iconic property, season after season, making it India’s leading entertainment property – both on television and digital.

Speaking about the launch of Bigg Boss first on VOOT, Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “VOOT has grown to become home to entertainment in India through industry-leading engagement and shareworthy content across originals, international, catchup and content-around-content segments. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT exclusively on VOOT before TV is poised to be yet another game-changer in digital entertainment and a step forward in further cementing our position as the most loved consumer entertainment brand. This season is set to empower our audiences through unparalleled category-defining innovation through interactivity which we are sure will provide significant to our users, advertisers and brands alike.”

While explaining the content strategy behind Bigg Boss OTT, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Bigg Boss, over the years, has grown to become a phenomenon that drives conversations across the country. With the launch of Bigg Boss OTT, our digital audiences are in for a treat. The new digital exclusive format will take the show’s fandom to its next level through active engagement with viewers being able to play a part in the show’s progress. The beauty of this show lies in the versatility of format and the massive popularity it commands – both aspects helping us in customizing the show as two different content offerings for the two different platforms while maintaining its core ethos.”

With the aim to build an increasingly symbiotic content ecosystem for the network, for the first time in the history of Indian entertainment, the country’s biggest broadcast GEC show will launch first on digital. Starting August 2021, Bigg Boss will go live first on VOOT and after 6 weeks of exclusive streaming on digital, the show will launch in a fresh avatar in its 15th Season on COLORS.

Promising to be packed with ultimate over the top excitement and thrill, Bigg Boss OTT will set a milestone on digital through its disruptive content strategy. Tune in to watch Bigg Boss OTT as a digital exclusive only on VOOT starting from August 2021.

