The remaining matches of IPL 2021 season will be held in the UAE considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.

Updated: May 29, 2021 2:09 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that it will complete the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.

The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

On May 4, the IPL GC and BCCI in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

The BCCI SGM has further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The ICC, which is slated to meet on June 1 to decide on the matter, may have to defer the decision on moving the tournament out of India in view of the BCCI's request.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 18-November 15.

