B4U Network, in partnership with various NGOs, launches 'Project Revive'

In the current scenario, where every section of the society has been impacted by the pandemic for over a year, help and relief have been of prime significance. As an effect of the pandemic, many sections have been deprived of appropriate healthcare, employment and education opportunities.

Continuing with their ongoing relief initiatives, B4U Network has partnered with various NGOS to launch Project Revive to help revive education, healthcare, employment and environment for different sections of society

As a part of the project B4U network has partnered with multiple NGOs - CRY (Child Rights and You) to support children education programs, Disha Foundation to support migrant workers’ employment and healthcare, Sarthak Educational Trust to support specially-abled people with upskilling and employment, Responsenet to support women empowerment projects and SankalpTaru Foundation for tree plantation.

B4U Network through this project aims to provide immediate relief as well long term development programs for various affected sections of the society across India

