Qissé Films releases PSA on child online safety
The film, which has been created in partnership with NGO MISSING, is supported by NCPCR
Qissé Films, in partnership with MISSING, an NGO working on child trafficking prevention, has released a PSA (Public Service Announcement) that aims to create awareness and drive conversations around child online safety.
Conceptualized by Qissé Films and MISSING, the film features the narrative of two young children from different backgrounds and how they get exploited by strangers who pose as friends on social media. It showcases how easily they fall prey to online traffickers even from the perceived safety of their homes. The film ends with a cautionary message of introspecting who you are really talking to online. It shockingly reveals that these predators target children as young as nine years and shares a whatsapp number that can be reached out for anyone seeking help.
The PSA is supported by NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) and CyberPeace. It is playing across
Indira Aditi Rawat, the director of the film, says, "Having worked with non-profits focused on children for many years, I was clear that the film should avoid sensationalism or melodrama and maintain authenticity. The narrative journey should be simple and show how ordinary conversations can lead to distressing situations for children who are isolated from their parents when spending time on their devices."
Luv Kalla and Richa Maheshwari, Founders of Qisse Films, say, “We’ve all had worried conversations about our children spending more and more unsupervised time online. To make the online space safer for our kids, we need to get these conversations out of the living rooms and to the public forums. We at Qissé are glad to be able to create a film and aid MISSING, who are doggedly working to raise awareness, educate and push for policy initiatives to create a safe online environment for our children.”
Leena Kejriwal, Founder Missing Link Trust and strident advocate for anti-child trafficking and child safety, says “Our children in India face the highest risk of online abuse in the world, with a child being either abused or going missing every 10 minutes. Films play a powerful role in building public awareness, which is the first step in prevention. Qissé’s impactful film will help us prevent online abuse by building awareness about the alarming statistics, and beginning a dialogue about the issue with parents, children, schools and the community at large. There is an urgent need for the public to get involved and help build a safer online world for our children.” The helpline whatsapp chat number is 60030 60040, aiming to provide 24/7 information and assistance to parents and children grappling with this issue.
upGrad encourages professionals to get onto the ‘Bus of Opportunity’ powered by AI
Conceptualized and shot in-house, the film is a musical take on the rapidly changing job dynamics of the last 30 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 4:07 PM | 3 min read
upGrad has unveiled its latest brand campaign – a musical and captivating take designed to inspire Indian professionals to upskill in time and grab the opportunity presented by the adoption of GenAI across industries.
“The core message of the film aligns with upGrad's mission, underscoring the significance of forward-looking perspectives and individual empowerment for achieving career success. Ranging from Business Basics, Data Science, Marketing, Machine Learning & Technology, the skilling giant, currently, offers 25+ self-paced programs in GenAI across free and paid versions to help professionals stay ahead of the curve,” read a press statement.
The campaign's centerpiece is a thought-provoking narrative featuring the 'Bus of Opportunity' with a lively conductor, making stops at three pivotal eras of innovation. It begins with the Dot-com age, where passengers embody iconic startup founders and game-changers and transitions to the evolution of E-commerce, before culminating in the GenAI era.
Conceptualized by the in-house brand marketing team and directed by Shashwat Gandhi of Boathouse Media, the film brilliantly captures the evolution of industrial eras over the past 30 years and put emphasis on the critical need to adapt, welcome change, and seize fresh opportunities as technology continues to reshape industries, empowering Generation AI for the jobs of tomorrow. The striking jingle further advocates for constant upskilling to effectively tackle industrial disruptions and highlight India’s potential of gaining global supremacy within the talent ecosystem.
“We operate in times when a cliché phrase ‘past performance is no guarantee of future results’ holds the most merit,” said Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad.
“Unlike yesteryears, today we see tech disruptions happening almost every 1 or 2 years which inevitably makes Lifelong learning critical more than ever. The campaign draws insights from an independent study we performed to understand the upskilling trends and spotlights the urgency to upskill in times when AI is disrupting almost every industry. Human resources, medical practitioners, content writers, or even bankers are required to learn and interact with AI as much as any other tech professional. Therefore, we have come up with a catchy yet sincere request to encourage professionals to invest in their learning and grab opportunities for tangible career growth. The film resonates with the aspirations and ambitions of our learners and millions of others who want to grab the bus of opportunity, but have parked it due to certain underlying societal apprehensions.”
The ad film will be unveiled through a multi-channel campaign, including digital platforms, social media, and targeted events, ensuring that the message reaches professionals across diverse sectors and regions. By showcasing the transformative impact of Generative AI, upGrad aims to catalyze a paradigm shift in the way Indian professionals approach their career journeys.
Branquila launches creative arm – Bravo!
The agency’s first creative campaign has been conceptualised for Madame
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
ASCI's new rule: Finfluencers can now offer investment advice only if registered with Sebi
Health and financial influencers must disclose qualifications and registration details on relevant endorsements, according to revised guidlelines
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has revised its influencer advertising guidelines to place additional responsibility on advertising content of health and finance influencers. The guidelines, introduced initially in May 2021, aim to help consumers identify promotional content and make informed decisions on products or services. The guidelines have been amended in keeping with the rapidly evolving nature and extensive impact of digital platforms. Inaccurate and deceptive advertising content in categories such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and health and nutrition products and services, could significantly impact consumer well-being and financial security.
In light of these updates, financial influencers, commonly referred to as ‘finfluencers’, operating within the BFSI realm, can now offer investment-related advice only after being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Their registration number must be prominently displayed alongside their name and qualifications. For other financial advice, influencers must possess appropriate credentials such as a license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), be qualified as a chartered accountant, holds a company secretaryship, etc. Moreover, they are expected to adhere to all disclosure prerequisites as stipulated by financial sector regulators from time to time.
Similarly, influencers that endorse products that make claims on health and nutrition must hold relevant qualifications such as medical degrees or certification in nursing, nutrition, dietetics, physiotherapy, psychology, etc., depending on the nature of the advice provided. Such qualifications must be disclosed prominently.
Disclaimer requirements for health and finance influencers
The influencer must disclose their qualifications and registration/certification details prominently in all types of promotional material:
- Superimposed on the visuals prominently and upfront, or mentioned as the opening remark in videos
- For blogs or any text-based posts, they should be stated upfront before the consumer has to read the post
- In the case of podcasts or a purely audio medium, they should be called out at the beginning of the advertising content
It may be noted that on August 11, 2023, the Department of Consumer Affairs also extended its influencer guidelines to mandate additional disclosures while endorsing health and wellness products and services. Influencers found to be in violation of the guidelines could face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act (2019).
ASCI’s guidelines pertain to advertising content, where a brand or product or service is being promoted directly or indirectly, and there is a material connection between the brand and the influencer.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, stated: “As losses to consumers could be substantial and serious due to improper advice in the categories of health and finance, it is necessary that influencers in these two critical categories are qualified to provide advice and that these qualifications are stated upfront, whenever they put out such advertising posts. A “one size fits all” approach can be dangerous in these areas and consumers should only follow the advice of qualified experts when engaging with brands or products in these categories. Unlike celebrities whom consumers clearly know the fields they belong to, they may not necessarily know which influencers have the necessary qualification and expertise to provide the right advice and also inform them of any associated risks. To safeguard consumers from the consequences of advice from non-experts, these additional requirements should now be followed by health and financial influencers”.
McCann Worldgroup unveils maiden campaign for 'new' Air India
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:18 PM | 1 min read
McCann Worldgroup, awarded the Creative Communication Mandate for Air India, recently unveiled its maiden creative for the brand.
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India.
The iconic jharoka that was a part of Air India aircraft windows, has been reimagined as a golden talisman symbolizing a ‘Window of Possibilities’. And the story is based on a little girl’s discovery of this magical talisman that acts as a portal to the future – showing boundless possibilities. Blending emotion, innocence and magical realism, the film beautifully showcases the new identity for Air India while addressing an international audience.
Commenting on the film Prasoon Joshi – Chief Creative Officer McCann Worldgroup India said “This film will always stay close to my heart as a creative person. This was unique challenge for story telling -where I strongly felt that we must have a human connect rather than just revealing the brand identity.
The team at McCann and Air India have along with the director Arun Gopalan have worked passionately for the same. Drawing one into an innocent charming world of imagery. It gently brings alive the concept of windows of opportunities. I am sure the communication will resonate.”
Saffola’s latest campaign 40 Under 40 inspires India to ‘eat better and live healthier’
The brand has joined hands with 40 young achievers under 40 to embark on the ‘Eat Right for Healthier Living’ journey over 8 weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:02 PM | 3 min read
Saffola has launched the Saffola 40 Under 40 campaign. This movement is aimed at inspiring young Indians to prioritise their health. The movement commences with 40 young achievers from varied fields, all of whom are under 40 years of age, taking part in the journey of health by adopting Roz Ka Healthy Step and inspiring India to eat better and live healthier.
The 360-degree campaign encompasses TV, Print, OOH and Digital platforms to bring widespread awareness about celebrating success in health, as one would with the 40 under 40 milestone in a career.
The movement has been designed to continue to remind young and mid-career individuals to take note of their health, even as several other priorities of life such as jobs, careers, children, ageing parents, etc. demand their time. This lack of focus on health has led to a significant rise in lifestyle diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes impacting young Indians. Conditions and health issues that were once commonly associated with individuals in their 60s are now affecting Indians much earlier, at the age of 40 and under.
Speaking about the campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico said, “There is an increasing trend of young Indians falling prey to lifestyle diseases. In a young country like India, this trend is deeply concerning. Saffola has always focussed on a healthy lifestyle and as a thought leader in that space we believe it is our responsibility to encourage young India to eat better and live healthier. Through the 40 under 40 campaign, Saffola is attempting to bring about a sustainable habit change which can better our consumers life. We believe in today's hectic day and age, earning the consumers’ attention requires sustained effort and engagement which we will attempt to build using a multi-touch point model to bring the campaign alive.
The Saffola 40 under 40 campaign is spearheading the cause of inspiring India to take health seriously by participating on a health journey with 40 young achievers under 40 years, who will take India on a journey towards better health by adopting Roz Ka Healthy Step.”
Additionally, Jolene Fernandes Solanki, Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media said, "Taking a note of the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases amongst young people; together with Saffola, we at Madison Media take pride in creating this health journey with 40 young achievers and their followers across India. Saffola has always been at the forefront of promoting a healthy lifestyle, and through this campaign it attempts to make a change and bring forth the focus on healthier living. Backed by months of conceptualising and strategic excellence, along with all the stakeholders we look forward to driving and promoting the health journey for the upcoming days.”
Ram Jayaraman, Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Mullen Lintas said, “While the world (rightly) celebrates professional young achievers, we wanted to encourage all Indians to think deeply about another kind of achievement: good health. Saffola ’40 under 40’ Roz ka Healthy Step is a social-first, interactive campaign that recruits 40 influencers under the age of 40 as real, fallible brand ambassadors, to inspire the rest of us towards taking that decisive first (and second, and third) step towards mindfully healthy living.”
Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon launch creative-marketing agency 'Curativity'
The duo made the announcement on Independence Day week
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 7:11 PM | 1 min read
Amer Jaleel, former Group CCO and Chairman of MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Virat Tandon, former Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas, have come together to launch a creative-marketing agency 'Curativity' on Independence Day week. The duo announced the same with their LinkedIn post, ' Happy Independent Day'.
Jaleel wrote a heartfelt post:
Tandon, meanwhile, wrote:
Jaleel and Tandon bid adieu to MullenLowe Lintas in March this year.
Interestingly, a few days back, e4m wrote about this trend of senior professionals in the ad industry going independent for creative freedom, among other things.
Beyond Advertising: How brands can use soft power to make a difference
Guest Column: Krishna Iyer, Director – Marketing at MullenLowe Lintas Group, writes on why a strong brand reputation is a valuable asset for a company
By Krishna Iyer | Aug 16, 2023 11:50 AM | 5 min read
Soft power, the ability to influence others through attraction rather than coercion, has become an increasingly valuable tool in shaping global attitudes and behaviors. While traditionally associated with governments and political leaders, soft power is now being wielded by brands to promote positive change in the world. A strong brand reputation can be a valuable asset for any company, and it can act as a moat that protects the brand from competition.
One of the most powerful tools brands must exercise their soft power is through social media. Brands can use social media platforms to create and share content that resonates with their audience. They can engage with their followers, respond to their queries and concerns, and establish a relationship with them.
For example, Coca-Cola has been using social media to build its soft power. The company uses social media to share positive messages and create an emotional connection with its audience. Coca-Cola's Share a Coke campaign, which personalized Coke bottles with people's names, was a notable example of this. By creating a personal bond with their customers, Coca-Cola can increase brand loyalty and exercise its soft power.
Another way brands can exercise their soft power is by promoting social and environmental causes. Many consumers today are looking for brands that align with their values and beliefs. By supporting social and environmental causes, brands can establish themselves as responsible and trustworthy, thus increasing their soft power.
For instance, Patagonia, an outdoor clothing, and gear brand, has been using its soft power to influence people and communities to act on environmental issues. Through its campaigns and initiatives, Patagonia has been promoting sustainability and environmental conservation. The company's "Don't Buy This Jacket" campaign, which urged customers to think before buying and consider the environmental impact of their purchases, was a notable example of this. By promoting environmental responsibility, Patagonia has been able to build a loyal customer base and exercise its soft power.
Closer to home too, there are several brands that have been effectively using their soft power to influence people and communities.
We all know that the Tata Group operates in several industries, often referred to as the salt to steel conglomerate. The Group has been effectively using its soft power promoting various causes from social to environmental. Over 60% of its profit is distributed by its holding and charitable arm Tata Trusts. It has been involved in several initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, and rural livelihoods. Tata Group's social responsibility initiatives have helped it establish itself as a responsible and trustworthy brand, thus increasing its soft power.
IPL (Indian Premier League) - the professional Twenty20 cricket league has been a heady cocktail of Sports, Bollywood, Entertainment and more. While world sees it that way, it has managed to exert its soft power to promote cricket and Indian culture. IPL has not only been successful in promoting cricket as a sport but has been instrumental in creating a fan culture around cricket. The league has also been promoting Indian culture by featuring Indian music, dance, and fashion during its matches. IPL's soft power has helped it establish itself as a global brand.
While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, there are also some potential negatives that come with its use. Here are a few examples:
Co-opting Social and Environmental Causes: Brands may use soft power for marketing purposes by promoting social and environmental causes, but not actually committing to making a difference. This can harm the brand's reputation. An example is Pepsi's 2017 ad featuring Kendall Jenner, which was criticized for co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Undermining Local Culture: Brands may sometimes use their soft power to promote global or Western culture, which can undermine local culture and values. For example, in 2018, H&M faced backlash for releasing an ad featuring a black child wearing a hoodie with the text "coolest monkey in the jungle", which was seen as racist and insensitive towards the black community.
Polarizing Audiences: Soft power can sometimes be used in a way that polarizes audiences and creates controversy. For example, Nike's "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick in 2018 was seen as controversial and polarizing by some, resulting in boycotts and negative reactions from some consumers.
Overreliance on social media: Brands that rely too heavily on social media for their soft power campaigns may be vulnerable to negative reactions from consumers. Social media campaigns can quickly backfire if they are seen as insensitive or out of touch. For example, in 2020, KFC faced backlash for releasing an ad encouraging customers to "finger lickin' good" during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was seen as tone-deaf and insensitive.
While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, it is important for brands to use it responsibly and with care. It is crucial for them to recognize the power they hold and use it for the greater good. Soft power may be an intangible concept, but its impact can be felt worldwide, making it an essential tool for brands to shape global attitudes and behaviors towards a better tomorrow.
