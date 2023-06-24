Zeri Agrawal named General Manager-Business at Initiative

TPV Technology, monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Hrishitaa Chopra as the new head of marketing for Philips TVs, audio, monitors & signage and AOC monitors in India.

With an impressive track record as a marketing professional, she comes with over 12 years of cross-functional experience in the smartphones, consumer durables & electronics sectors.

Prior to joining TPV Technology, Hrishitaa was associated with vivo India as the go-to-market lead for the brand’s premium smartphone range.

At TPV Technology, Hrishitaa now steps into a pivotal role to lead marketing across the brand, product categories as well as online & offline channels. She will be responsible for devising and executing strategic marketing plans to create brand awareness, achieve sales targets and expand the customer base in India.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Hrishitaa Chopra, Marketing Head, TPV Technology, said, “I am glad to be a part of a distinguished company like TPV Technology. With my diverse experience across brand, product, digital, and category marketing across the consumer durables and electronics industry, I am excited about the opportunity to craft strategic and impactful campaigns across the brand and its product portfolio to fuel the growth of the entire business. We look forward to using new age media and trends and developing compelling PR campaigns that will help the brand scale to newer heights.”

Speaking on the appointment, Atul Jasra, Country Head - India at TPV Technology said, "We are ecstatic to welcome Hrishitaa to our organization. Her extensive experience, coupled with deep understanding and insights into the Indian market will undoubtedly help in expanding our footprint across the country. We look forward to collaborating with her as she brings a fresh perspective to our business, while we continue to redefine the consumer tech space through our innovative and unique technologies."