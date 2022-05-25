Domino's delivered immersive experience for consumers on World Pizza day

The activation aimed at creating conversations about the brand, which was conceptualised by Schbang’s Bengaluru

Dominos India & Schbang have developed a remarkable social media presence over the past year, driving engagement and impressions & digital campaigns. With the aim of creating conversations about the brand, Dominos delivered a hyper-personalised experience for consumers on World Pizza day. The activation was conceptualised by the creative and technology transformation company, Schbang’s Bengaluru.

The 'Domino's Mood reader' was introduced on Domino's Instagram page to deliver the perfect pizza for every mood. Consumers commented on Domino's Instagram page with an emoji describing their mood. Each of the 8 moods had a pizza associated with it.

With the use of Instagram automation, Dominos delivered personalised communication for each emoji along with codes and coupons for the perfect pizza to compliment their mood.

With a focus on hyper-personalisation, the activation was able to drive direct conversation with the brand. It resulted in over 1 lakh unique impressions and an 81% increase in engagement rate on Instagram.

On using automation as a tool, Shrishti Jagirdar, Associate Vice President- Integrated Solutions said “In today's market, personalised communication is key in all encounters, as they are looking for a reason to pay attention to a brand or piece of information. Brand loyalty and word-of-mouth brand exposure, all demand personalised communication.”

