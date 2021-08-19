Apurva Chandra appointed as MIB Secretary

He replaces Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare who has been holding additional charge as MIB Secretary for over a year now.

Ministry of Labour & Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB). He replaced Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare who has been holding additional charge as MIB Secretary for over a year now.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment. "1988 batch IAS officer Apurva Chandra appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Currently, he is Secretary in Ministry of Labour & Employment," the Personnel Ministry said in an order.

Chandra belongs to the 1988 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Maharashtra Cadre. He has spent more than seven years in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in the Government of India. He has worked for over four years between 2013 and 2017 as Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Government of Maharashtra.

Amit Khare had assumed charge as the secretary in the MIB in May 2018. Prior to his appointment as MIB Secretary, Khare was Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand.

