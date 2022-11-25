Amazon says it hasn’t fired any employee

In a submission to the Labour Ministry, Amazon has said only those employees who opted for the separation programme have been relieved

Amazon India has informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.

Representatives of the eCommerce company met the labour ministry official and denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries have decided to take out protests and walkouts on Friday.

This coincides with the Black Friday sales when online shopping is supposed to peak.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)