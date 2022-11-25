Amazon says it hasn’t fired any employee

In a submission to the Labour Ministry, Amazon has said only those employees who opted for the separation programme have been relieved

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 25, 2022 10:06 AM  | 1 min read
Amazon

Amazon India has informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.

Representatives of the eCommerce company met the labour ministry official and denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries have decided to take out protests and walkouts on Friday.

This coincides with the Black Friday sales when online shopping is supposed to peak.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Amazon Labour ministry separation programme layoff advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media
Show comments
You May Also Like
dnpa

e4m-DNPA virtual roundtables to address digital media opportunities, big-tech malpractices
1 day ago

Amazon

Amazon India gets labour min summon over voluntary separation programme
1 day ago

colors

Colors Kannada tips hat to competitors on World Television Day
2 days ago