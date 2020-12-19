Unilever to advertise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter again in US

The consumer goods giant announced its boycott of the tech companies in June, citing hate speech and polarisation on these platforms

Unilever has announced that it will end its boycott of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in the United States, and resume advertising on these platforms again starting January 2021. In June, the advertising giant had announced its decision to shun the social media giants, citing rampant hate speech and polarisation in the US.

In a recent statement, UL said that it has decided to resume advertising on these platforms saying that it is convinced that the platforms have made progress in “cleaning up their act.”

Unilever’s executive VP for Global Media Luis Di Como said that the company will be withdrawing its boycott after seeing the tech platform’s commitment towards building healthier environments that align with the principles of Global Alliance for Responsible Media.

Back in June, Unilever cited “divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the US” for its decision. The consumer goods company joined the advertising boycott of these platforms as part of “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign started by US civil rights groups after George Floyd’s death.