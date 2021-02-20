Sleepwell’s new campaign encourages women to be vocal about their needs & comfort

Cocoon, a customizable mattress from Sleepwell has launched a digital campaign that encourages women to be vocal about their needs and comfort and choose accordingly. Today’s women exude strength, confidence and power. They are bold, independent and love to make their own choices. The new campaign from Sleepwell is an ode to the modern woman, who believe in an #EqualChoice.

The brand has launched three videos that highlight the needs and expectations of different women from an equal world- ‘Because my comfort matters just as much as his’, ‘We are equal, even in bed’ and ‘My side is my personal space’. Cocoon Mattress is a first equal choice customizable mattress that lets consumers choose between Ortho Firm or gentle firm side of the mattress.

On the campaign, Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “The Cocoon Mattress has been launched specifically to provide customized comfort to a couple on the mattress. The new campaign is in line with our brand values, that keeps customers at the core of innovation as well as communication. We salute the modern woman of today, and their independence in making their own decisions. We are hopeful that this communication will be well-received by our audience and motivate them to make an #EqualChoice.”

