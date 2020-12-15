Prega News unveils latest campaign with mum-to-be Anushka Sharma

Prega News, pregnancy detection card, just launched its latest TVC and like many of their campaigns before, it features a celebrity mom-to-be, one who broke the internet with the announcement of the pregnancy. After all, the internet’s favourite power couple was soon expecting an addition to the family.

Prega News has always been at the forefront of roping in celebrities soon after their pregnancy announcement. In the past, they have enjoyed a long association with Kareena Kapoor Khan who featured in many of their videos. Previous to that, Prega News had on board Shilpa Shetty, who also featured in their TVC. For their social messaging campaign #ImWithYellow they also roped in Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Priyamani, Karan Mehra, Mahhi Vij and many others.

This TVC comes after their social-message evoking films on celebrating moms, gender equality, equality of motherhood experience for all and a series of films involving fathers in the parenthood journey. The brand also recently celebrated 10 years with several short films on the special moment couples find out about the good news.

In their latest TVC, themed #PregaNewsMeansGoodNews, Anushka talks about that special moment when you start caring more for someone else in your life. And that moment comes with Prega News. We also come across several moments in our lives when we hear the golden words from our mothers - “You will understand when you become a mother.” And in their latest TVC, Anushka reminisces about the same.

Talking about the collaboration, Rajeev Juneja, CEO of Mankind Pharma said, “We are extremely proud to welcome Anushka Sharma to the Prega News family and we wish her all the best for the road ahead. With this TVC, we hope to touch the chords that bind a mother and child together, while celebrating the key message, #PregaNewsMeansGoodNews, as we have been delivering this good news to women for over 10 years now.”

The film is ideated and produced by ADK Fortune and is being amplified by Team Pumpkin, who were recently awarded the digital mandate for Prega News.