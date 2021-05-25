Pitch CMO Summit 2021 Delhi: Marketers to explore the power of brand love

The event will be held virtually on Friday, May 28th, 2 PM onwards

The exchange4media Group is back with the Delhi edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The summit assembles brand leaders and marketers and is a platform to encourage dynamic conversations. The upcoming Delhi edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Colors, while Adobe and ShareChat Business are the Co-gold partners. The event will be held virtually on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2 PM onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “The Power of Brand Love”. In normal times, brand love brings about price premium, brand loyalty, and brand advocacy. Why should customers be picking brand A over brand B? Determining this ‘why’ aspect is the foundation of a successful marketing strategy, and a lot of it also depends on the kind of connections brands build with their customers. This is where Brand Love comes into the picture, which looks to adopt brand-loyal customers and turn them into advocates or influencers for a brand. Brand Love is a significant tenet to build upon for all brands irrespective of their segment/category. Brand love is important because:

It helps the brand understand what is important to the consumer.

It helps build strong emotional connections with the consumer.

It helps instill consumer satisfaction and builds loyalty to the brand.

It helps build a relationship beyond transaction with the consumer.

The virtual Delhi edition of the Pitch CMO Summit 2021 aims to explore in-depth the power of brand love in making or breaking a brand, especially in these unprecedentedly tough times.

The Summit will witness leaders of immensely celebrated brands come together and decode the power of brand love. The keynote speakers for the summit are K.E. Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware and Sai Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League. Sharing more insights will be Scott Goodson, CEO - Founder, StrawberryFrog in his Special Address, Speakers Nicholas Kontopoulos, Asia Pacific Regional Head of Marketing, Adobe DX Commercial; Nikhil Chand, Director, Foods & Confectionery, Nestle India and Prasanna Raman, Advertiser Solutions Lead, Snapchat India. In a fireside chat, Lokesh Kataria, Head of Marketing and Franchise - India, Mattel Toys will also delve deeper into the topic of the summit.

There will also be three panel discussions to understand the scope of the brand love better. The first panel is on building brand love beyond algorithms. The session chair for the panel is Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media and the panellists are Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto; Simeran Bhasin, VP - Brands and New Ventures, Licious; Amit Sethiya, Head - Marketing, Syska Group; Nicholas Kontopoulos, Asia Pacific Regional Head of Marketing, Adobe DX Commercial; Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile and Prashant Halbe, Senior Creative Strategist, India Lead, Snapchat India.

The second panel discussion will revolve around the role of brand love in consumer-brand relationships and will be chaired by Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, India, Spotify. Speakers like Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO General Insurance; Harish Narayanan, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra; Hitesh Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenskart.com; Lucky Saini, Head of Brand, Vedantu and Prasanna Rai, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting will be sharing their cognizance on this panel.

The third panel, powered By ABP Nadu, will aim to understand the Importance of Multilingual & Diverse Cultures In Building Brand Love. The session chair for the panel discussion will be Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media and the panellists sharing their insights are Rahul Gandhi, CMO - India & UAE, iD Fresh Food; Kavitha Ganesan, Head – Brand Marketing, TVS Eurogrip, Viswajith Kumar, Director, Navin’s and Naveen Raman, Sr. Vice President & South Head, 82.5 Communications.

