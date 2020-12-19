Asian Paints allays consumer concerns about safety in new campaign by Ogilvy

Consumer requirements from their painting partner have evolved dramatically due to the ongoing pandemic. It has become imperative for consumers to choose the right home painting partner. From finalising the perfect shade combinations to following all the safety protocols & painting processes, to ensure a flawless look, the steps are numerous and chances of getting overwhelmed is fairly high.

"As an empathetic Brand, Asian Paints understands these evolving requirements & consumer angsts on painting their homes amidst the pandemic well. Hence, we offer our consumers a supervised Safe Painting Service. With Asian Paints Safe Painting Service, one can be rest assured their home is in safe and expert hands. This service provides a dedicated supervisor who ensures all safety protocols are maintained, and thorough site sanitisation is conducted. Under his supervision, the team of painters use the latest mechanised tools to deliver a flawless finish," says the company in its latest press release.

In a brand new TVC developed by Ogilvy Mumbai, this proposition is told through a funny story of a couple, their inquisitive neighbour and the Asian Paints Safe Painting Service Supervisor who is taking care of everything.

The campaign, devised for consumers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has a mix of TVC, trade, digital and social media assets.

Speaking about this campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Asian Paints has always been at the forefront of ensuring a hassle-free and great painting experience. As a responsible & caring brand, we understood the concerns of homes owners in current times and introduced Safe Painting Service where the entire painting process is done with utmost care under the supervision of the Asian Paints Painting Supervisor. With this new TVC, we want to ease all concerns people may have with respect to painting their walls and giving their homes a beautiful new look, without any apprehensions and with complete peace of mind. People can be rest assured that with a trusted brand like Asian Paints, the Safe Painting Service is the best in safety standards and home aesthetics. They can go ahead reimagine their homes and make them breathtakingly beautiful for the festive season.”

Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “There is a strong emotional need amongst people to paint their homes to brighten the spirits and bring happiness. However, there is also the need of getting it done safely. Asian Paints fulfils that need brilliantly through the 'Supervised Safe Painting service'. Its real differentiator is the 'supervisor'. Someone who takes the worry of ensuring things are done properly and safely, on their shoulders, rather than leave it to the customer.

This advertisement is to communicate the 'Supervised Safe Painting Proposition' and all the safety measures that Asian Paints takes. It builds on a local phrase 'Ellam avar pattupar', which is used colloquially to say 'HE' will take care of everything.

We feel communicating this will create awareness and convince a lot of people in Tamil Nadu to paint their homes now and bring the brightness and happiness they so eagerly seek leading up to Pongal.”