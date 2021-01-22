IMA 2020 Jury Meet today: Industry stalwarts to recognise the best minds in marketing

As we step into a brand new year, exchange4media is gearing up to recognise and reward the best minds in marketing at the 7th e4m Indian Marketing Awards 2020 co-powered by Colors and Kalnirnay. We will be joined by industry stalwarts who have been at the helm of some of India's biggest brands.

At the jury meet today, the entries will thoroughly be discussed and meticulously picked by industry experts who will comb through submissions of marketing campaigns, digital marketing cases, experiential marketing, CSR, etc.

The ones deemed fit will be shortlisted on January 24, 2021, and the winners will be announced on 3rd February 2021 at 4 pm at a virtual award ceremony.

On our grand jury board will be chaired by Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries Ltd and will comprise (in alphabetical order) Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India; Anchit Nayar, CEO-Retail, Nykaa; Dinesh Chhabra, CEO, USHA International; Divya Karani, CEO, Dentsu X; Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth & The Derma Co.); Preeti Reddy, CEO-South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar; Rajesh Ramakrishnan, MD, Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd.; Rohit Gothi, CEO, Hero Cycles Ltd; Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods; Sarbvir Singh, CEO, PolicyBazaar; Sanjeev Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Bharti Axa General Life Insurance Co Ltd; Suparna Mitra, CEO-Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd; Sushant Dash, President, Packaged Beverages (India, Bangladesh and Middle East), Tata Consumer Products; Taranjeet Singh, MD-SEA & India, Criteo; Vaishali Banerjee, MD, Platinum Guild India Pvt Ltd; and. Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative.

Join us as we crown some of the best minds in marketing the year gone by has seen. Click here to attend the 7th e4m Indian Marketing Awards 2020 co-powered by Colors and Kalnirnay.

