Havas Group unveils unique internship program ‘Havas SPARK’ for freshers

Havas Group India is proud to roll out a unique internship opportunity for freshers to help add a spark to their careers. The program titled ‘Havas SPARK’ is intended to provide bright and talented interns, educational and career development opportunities through practical experience in a professional work environment at Havas that can lead to exciting career prospects in the future.

This initiative allows Havas Group India to not only tap into young and talented individuals with new-age skills and fresh perspectives on business issues but also discover future business leaders who make a meaningful difference. This program is structured to offer the selected participants a 6-month internship involving both formal and on-the-job learning opportunities, working on exciting and challenging live projects, and a chance to gain full-time employment post completion of the duration.

In its first year, the program will induct 15 freshers in newer and upcoming fields of media, advertising, data & analytics, digital marketing, and ecommerce who will undergo an intense 6-month on-the-job experience which will include virtual and classroom sessions, assignments, job rotations, live projects, and final project submission. The 15 interns will be selected through a rigorous filtering process involving an online aptitude test, a role-specific assignment and personal interviews. After the successful completion of the program, the idea is to absorb maximum number of interns as confirmed employees in the various Havas agencies and disciplines. This entire batch will have individual mentors and will have a senior management team of leaders who will work with the group to ensure consistency, proper learning and development of skills.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said “At Havas Group India the philosophy is to make a meaningful difference to the brands, businesses, and the people we work with. With this innovative program roll out, I am thrilled as this gives us an opportunity to calibrate the right talent, groom them and help them get a strong and solid footing in the advertising, media, and digital world. And about time we as professionals, established agencies and networks take on the talent scarcity challenge and help groom young, bright talent who need guidance, direction, and overall mentorship to ignite the spark that can create magic in our industry”.

“I am very excited that we’re finally going live with this program. We’ve been working on it for the past one year and were waiting for the right opportunity to roll it out. The program will provide a fantastic opportunity for young millennials to get exposed to the ups and downs of a profession. Learning by doing is so much more valuable than learning through textbooks.” Vandana C Tilwani, CHRO, Havas Group India.

