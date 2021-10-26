GroupM & Hogarth enter global partnership to launch Addressable Content Practice

This service by the two WPP agencies is designed to help clients deliver more data-driven, highly personalized advertising experiences to consumers

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, announces a global partnership with WPP sister agency Hogarth to launch an Addressable Content Practice (ACP)—a global performance media collaboration. This practice combines the group’s leading addressable media offering with Hogarth’s content creation capabilities to provide a harmonized global addressable content service that helps clients deliver more data-driven, highly personalized advertising experiences to consumers. Today, with creative commanding a pivotal role in performance campaigns, but with only 3% of ads being ‘addressable,’ this practice exists to make personalized content a reality, at scale and speed.

The Addressable Content practice supplements and complements the existing addressable offerings of Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker and Essence to create a full-service global offering at GroupM. Integrated within each agency’s media planning and strategy process, the ACP’s core function will be to create and produce omnichannel creative content informed by media, enabled by data, and delivered through technology across channels, platforms and devices.

“Campaigns are increasingly becoming outcomes-driven, especially as audience-first planning becomes the standard,” said Christian Juhl, GroupM Global CEO. “This reality, in addition to the pending deprecation of third-party cookies and the growing number of ad-lite or ad-free platforms, means we will have fewer opportunities to reach consumers in the future. A powerful and precise addressable strategy, across media and content, will help brands realize more fully the potential and performance of their message and investments. We’re excited to bring this to our clients globally.”

While a GroupM-Hogarth addressable content alignment exists in select markets worldwide, the Addressable Content Practice formalizes this partnership globally and gives it immense scale, as it will be operational in six hub cities to start, including London, Mexico City, New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. With GroupM’s global footprint—across 80 markets—coupled with Hogarth’s global production teams, the Addressable Content practice aims to triple in size, based on client demand, over the next 1-3 years.

“The ever-increasing demand for the intelligent and automated delivery of addressable content at scale remains a high growth opportunity for brands. This global practice—ready today across six hubs, and three delivery centers—will spearhead this opportunity, with GroupM and its agencies,” said Richard Glasson, Hogarth Worldwide Global CEO. “Given the scale of GroupM and the breadth of Hogarth’s global content creation capabilities, this practice will allow clients to accelerate and achieve their growth goals by staying relevant, timely and connected with their customers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)