For TATA.ev, we're focusing on community, sustainability & technology: Vivek Srivatsa
Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Sales & Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, shares the strategy and vision behind the launch of the brand’s new identity
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has launched its new brand identity TATA.ev for the EV business. This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability and pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.
Concerning the necessity for fresh brand design, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility stated that it is all about what people want, and they want a highly unique brand experience across all touchpoints.
"The new brand design provides us with the vehicle to execute that customer experience, whether it's sales, website, or after sales. The three pillars that we're going to focus on are community, sustainability, and technology, which, combined with a new brand design, allows us to deliver a much superior customer experience. At the end of the day, if customers are satisfied, it will affect business. All we're doing is accelerating EV adoption in the country, and this is a firm step in that direction.”
Communication around new brand identity
According to Srivatsa, for the new brand identity, the focus is more on action rather than communication. “The focus now is to expand this brand identity across all touchpoints. It will start reflecting in the next weeks and months in all our communications both internal and external. He said that the other touchpoints like website, retail, and after-sale will start getting impacted by this in the future. “Focus now is to not talk about it, but ensure it is visible to customers which is a very big task and maybe sometime after that we get into communication.”
He also highlighted that for the new brand identity, Tata Motors is not looking to make a campaign out of it. “It is more about acting and getting it visible to customers. We will use our own media vehicles in terms of expansion and all our advertising will follow some guidelines but there is not going to be a completely new advertising campaign for that.”
He further added, “We are not going to spend money on advertising, we rather want to focus on implementing it.”
Doubling down on its commitment to sustainability, TATA.ev has been designed with key actions, which ensure it follows an environmentally friendly approach: To reduce ink usage, print collaterals are designed on a white base - To reduce battery consumption and energy usage, all digital collaterals follow a dark mode approach and are designed on a Black base - To ensure wide accessibility, smaller file sizes, quicker loading times, and optimized performance, the font family used is Inter, an open-license and variable font family, to further align with the sustainable approach.
Difference between the buyer of EV vs traditional vehicle
Speaking of buyer profiles, Srivatsa stated that the EV customer is more like a gadget shopper, and wants a very fluid and easy buying journey. Also expects service to be highly digitalized, easy to execute and expects the company to be always in touch. “Traditionally, in automotive, the only touchpoint you have after you buy a car is the service but with gadgets, you are always on forums, keep getting software updates, feedback from the manufacturer. So that is the expectation and this is something we realized after we've spoken to all our customers actually. This brand-new design allows us to provide a vehicle to deliver this. We want to be seen more as a tech company and want our customer experience to reflect the speed and ease of a tech company.”
Since communication is also very different for EV buyers from traditional buyers, Srivatsa shared that they use influencers a lot to educate potential buyers. “We also use our current owners a lot to educate new prospects. We have to earn every EV customer, it's not that there are already some customers and you just take them. We have to earn customers by convincing them that EVs are future-proof, economical, robust, safe mobility solution and for that a lot of education and myth-busting that has to be done. It's more about education, rather than communication. So we use influencers, long-form videos and our own communities to educate other people.”
Core TG
The brand’s core TG is between the age of 25 and 44 years. “It's also important to start getting into the mind of people who are younger. Today's youngsters are far more aware of being sustainable and they want to make a difference to society. “We want to influence people from a little younger age because they see the value of sustainability. Women have started adopting us a lot. The tiago.EV that we launched recently, more than 25% of our buyers are women, which is double the normal industry size.”
With a dominating market share of over 70% in the four-wheeler EV segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. Srivatsa shared that the first 10,000 EVs they sold over 44 months, the next 40,000 were sold over 15 months, and the last 50,000 had been sold nine months. “More and more people are getting onto the EV bandwagon. Also, internationally, it has become clear that EVs are the future whether it's sustainability or ease of driving. People who travel abroad know that sooner or later they will buy an EV. It's about when to buy an EV and that is generally the motivating factor.”
Eveready supercharges new identity with commitment to power and innovation
Drawing from the brand’s inherent association of ‘power/energy’ a contemporary new identity has been created
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:36 PM | 3 min read
Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL, a prominent player in batteries, flashlights, and emerging lighting solutions) unveils its new brand logo and tagline, connecting the new generation with its power of infinite possibilities in the future.
"For over 100 years, Eveready has been an inseparable part of the daily lives of millions of Indians. The iconic ‘Eveready’ logotype held within the Red Ellipse or a ‘disc power button’ brought together the typeface and the Cat-o-9 reflecting strong cues of energy and authority. The brand synonymous with ‘Give Me Red’ which started off describing a battery ended up defining a generation. The words that have built the history of India's biggest battery brand transcended the boundaries of advertising and became a youth slogan in the 90’s: it was about an attitude, an endless craving for the power to express youthful energy. Marking an era of excellence and with new products coming in for new age consumers, the brand identity and tag line needed to be dynamic and relevant. Drawing from the brand’s inherent association of ‘power/energy’ a contemporary new identity has been created signalling infinite possibilities and transformation towards a future committed to innovation, vibrancy, modernity, trust and empathy.
"While retaining the ‘Cat-O-9’ unit which has been a defining image of the brand, the revamped Eveready logo marks a strategic drive; it derives its inspiration from the loop of infinity. It becomes fluid, animated and dynamic, symbolizing endless source of power and energy. It is marked by intentional asymmetry; the left side is slightly smaller than the right. The design is denotative of progress - from uncertainty to empowerment. Positioned at the centre, the Eveready wordmark radiates vitality. This transformation bespeaks a future-ready, self-aware brand, one that embodies boldness and magnetism. The tagline 'Give Me Power. Give Me Red.' reinforces Eveready's identity as an unwavering source of strength and resilience. With this new addition, the brand transcends the boundaries of illumination and becomes power incarnate. It becomes a synonym of empowerment and courage," said the brand.
Speaking about the rebranding, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. said, “ The iconic Eveready brand has enhanced its respect, reach and recall over time, matching its products and quality with the best in the world. With evolving consumer needs, the brand needed to transform and expand its portfolio, offering powerful, premium and innovative products. It was thus important for the brand to be seen as relevant and contemporary across age groups in the new world as it straddled the new portfolios.
What happens when you pass energy through the Eveready disc? It starts to move and gather momentum. As the pace of the spin increases, the moving shape assumes the form of an infinity symbol. The new logo in motion stands for the brand’s vision of limitless progress and infinite power.” added, Banerjee.
“Eveready stands for limitless power and dynamic possibilities. It is ever evolving, constantly changing and forever transforming to keep India moving towards exponential progress. This zest for dynamism, infinite energy and endless possibilities finds form in the newly revamped Eveready logo. The new logo is a symbol of power without a pause. Revamped and animated, it evokes the idea of momentum, forever on the go. It forms the loop of infinity, to denote eternal drive, the spark of new beginnings. That’s why the latest rendition of the logo comes with an additional line: give me power. Eveready is the future of power. Infinity is the soul of new Eveready.”, said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveils new brand identity
'This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment to sustainability, pioneering innovation and focus towards community development,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:29 PM | 2 min read
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors today launched its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the EV business.
This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability & pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.
The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of "Move with Meaning," unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology. It is the first step towards providing differentiated and meaningful experiences for customers in the form of a collective initiative to move towards an electric future that is better for the planet and its inhabitants.
As the EV offering grows, spurred on by surging consumer demand and a robust, thriving product lineup, customers expect a unique experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle. TATA.ev identified a clear need for a new consumer-facing brand identity that strengthens commitment to the future of mobility.
The word “move” captures how the company is in the business of mobility but also acts as a launchpad to think of this new brand identity as a collective human movement towards EVs, and towards a Safer, Smarter, Greener future. The words “with meaning” build on the intent – they power up what TATA.ev stands for with a clear focus on responsibility, collective action, and future readiness.
Step into a new era of electric Commenting on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are entering a new era with TATA.ev.
brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.
”Key highlights of TATA.ev’s brand identityThe brand identity of TATA.ev, developed with Landor & Fitch, reflects the brand platform 'Move
with Meaning' with sustainability at its core. All design decisions are purposeful and deliberate in the same spirit as the brand strategy. The visual design embodies Move with Meaning and is accessible,open, and environmentally friendly.
Harvesting the festivities: Onam goes beyond just local brands this year
Experts observe how brands have moved from just doing isolated and traditional campaigns to now encompassing all modern and technical innovations to create more holistic campaigns
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 29, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
Onam celebrations, which is set to end today, have surpassed just local brands this year, as many national brands have also joined in the festivities to maximize their sales during these 10 days.
Starting from Haier Appliances India celebrating the harvest festival with their customer-centric new-age marketing campaign ‘Welcome Mahabali to a Smart Home’ and lucrative festive offers to Tata’s Taneira grabbing customer attention with its latest ‘The Onam Edit: Weaves of Togetherness’ campaign, larger brands have come up with creative ways to associate themselves with those celebrating.
Talking about the brands spends this year, Vinod Kunj, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Thought Blurb Communications says, “It's pretty obviously much higher than any of the previous years so far. We are seeing this trend. Last year, a large national telecom brand went all out for the occasion. This year, many have hopped on the bandwagon, with some big delivery apps part of the trend. It would be right to say this is becoming a growing trend, this year being at its peak.”
According to Laj Salam, Founder/Managing Director at PlainSpeak, Onam promotions have seen a significant rise this year. “Onam signifies a time of cultural celebrations, feasts, and extensive shopping. It stands as a pivotal period for brands to significantly enhance their visibility and secure a portion of consumer expenditure in Kerala. Notably, the NRI homecoming season aligns with Onam, amplifying the potential for spending, and brands are poised to capitalize on this. This year, brand investments in Onam promotions have shown a significant increase compared to the previous years, a trend that is already evident in the market.”
The campaigns around Onam have also seen quite a revolution since earlier days. Brands have moved from just doing isolated and traditional campaigns about the festival to now encompassing all modern and technical innovations to create more holistic campaigns. Salam says, “Onam campaigns had come a long way from the traditional path to the latest trends in the digital world including AI. We have already seen a brand campaign which exclusively uses AI for their images instead of the conventional photoshoot. Digital campaigns have led the way this Onam even though significant increases are seen in the other mediums including TV, print, radio & outdoor. Of course, the usage of influencers has been something new this season with most of the national & regional brands engaging big or micro influencers to promote their brand or offers.”
Variety in campaigns
US Kutty, CEO & Director, KOME VERTIKA, says, “This Onam I have seen a new trend with AI model films, reels and QR code advertisements, especially in smartphones and e-commerce clients. Also, the new trend in digital media is that most people are making reels, like Swiggy’s Malayalam movie Yodha. They have used one song and made it with all the dishes of Onam. Likewise, this new trend has been adopted by other local brands as well. Ten to Twelve national brands have shot their ad in Kerala this year.”
Speaking about the different ways in which brands celebrated Onam this year, Kunj says, “Several brands are now getting into the spirit of Onam, just as they have for Diwali, or any other festival celebrated nation-wide. Just recently, I saw a food delivery app’s commercial. Probably a minute-long, the entire ad is made up of the food items generally served during sadya. This goes a long way in showing your Malayali audience that this brand is not just delivering food from door-to-door, they also know what they're delivering. It’s that little nuance that makes all the difference.
In our instance, we recently worked on a Kerela-based brand which is widely known as a South Indian spice brand, with its reach all the way into the Middle East. We built on the spirit of Onam, saying that togetherness is born in the kitchen. That is the core message, and a nice common ground to connect with the Malayali audience, irrespective of where they are, and what they do.”
Brands have also tapped into emotions and the family sentiment of Onam to come up with campaigns which will grab the consumer’s attention. “Brands are embracing the spirit of Onam in various creative ways, aligning their campaigns with the festival's cultural significance and the festive sentiments of consumers. Onam is all about offers and most of the campaigns are taking the conventional approach and there is a huge noise out there. There are few exceptions with some of the brands tapping into the emotional aspect of Onam by crafting campaigns that evoke nostalgia and celebrate family bonds. These campaigns revolve around the theme of homecoming, highlighting the joy of reuniting with family members during the festival,” says Salam.
From regional to national
The growing trend of this festival has also seen a massive boost in national campaigns across the country, moving out of just local brands embracing this festival. Salam explains, “Onam's significance in Kerala extends beyond local brands, as it has traditionally captured the attention of national brands. The span of Onam's celebrations is marked by substantial spending, compelling every brand—whether national, regional, or local—to vie for a share. Onam unquestionably emerges as a bustling season across multiple sectors including retail, consumer durables, automotive, textiles, jewelry, and even real estate and brands of all size doesn’t want to miss it.”
Onam spends this year
“This is going to be the first Onam without any restrictions and fear factor of Covid. The first quarter spending and planning for the Onam quarter indicates that ad spending will be definitely 25 to 30 per cent more than the previous Onam. Consumer durables, jewellery, textile, automobiles, personal finance and organised retail, entertainment and movies are the main categories that go live during Onam,” said Sudeep Kumar T, General Manager, Media Solutions – Print, Mathrubhumi.
US Kutty, giving numbers for the ad spend this year, said, “By the end of July, the Onam spend for print media alone was Rs 400 crore, electronic media was Rs 600 crore and digital media was Rs 200 crore. The most spends in 2023 came from the retail sector. Apart from that, all hyper markets like Lulu and Reliance, government retail arm Supplyco have given advertisements in print media. So overall, the retail sector has issued a lot of advertisements in print and electronic brands and will get maximum sales this year. Since Onam is on Tuesday, the weekend and Monday will have a lot of rush, especially in the textile sector like Pothys, Jayalakshmi etc. Therefore, everyone is expecting good sales this year in Onam.”
‘More than half of SUGAR’s revenue comes from offline retail’
In today’s edition of the e4m D2C Revolution series, Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, talks about the brand’s eight-year journey and understanding the beauty space
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 29, 2023 8:17 AM | 2 min read
“When you start building something, you don’t really think about scale or valuation but how much people are going to love what you are building,” shares Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, which recently completed eight years in the beauty and skincare category.
As part of the e4m D2C Revolution series, we spoke to Mukherjee who shared the brand’s journey from its inception in 2015 and how the founders (Kaushik Mukherjee and Vineeta Singh) realised that the beauty space, especially the cosmetic category within the beauty space, was right for disruption.
“Historically, skincare has been a larger market and everybody focuses on skincare. But when you see the products on your digital screen, skincare at the end of the day dissolves in your skin. Whereas makeup engages consumers in a totally different way, lights up the pixels on your screen!” Mukherjee explained.
He also spoke about how in the initial days the founders were grappling with the question of whether they wanted to be a large online brand or a large beauty brand.
“We didn’t really know a lot about the online space nor did we appoint anybody senior who could lead a completely different vertical. We tried doing it ourselves. Even though it took time, today slightly more than half of the revenue for the company comes from offline retail,” Mukherjee shared.
SUGAR recently collaborated with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, for the second season of its show, ‘Made In Heaven’. “We have also invested and dabbled in the wedding space earlier, with our property called Sugar Brides that ran for a couple of years. This collaboration is another extension of our interest in this space,” Mukherjee mentioned.
He also shared the brand’s expectations of being inexplicably associated with the wedding space in the next 5 to 6 years.
Watch the video for the full interview.
Neeraj Chopra’s feat: How brands struck gold
e4m handpicks some of the creative tweets and uploads by brands
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:44 PM | 2 min read
In a first for India, Neeraj Chopra secured a gold at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest by throwing his javelin 88.17 meters away.
Brands cheered for his win by leveraging this moment of joy and pride for the country with witty and congratulatory posts on social media.
Let’s have a look at exchange4media’s handpicked selection of creative tweets and uploads by brands:
Neeraj Chopra and his fav snack ? pic.twitter.com/T5yLJ5RL7Z— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) August 28, 2023
24 karat magic in the air ?— Myntra (@myntra) August 28, 2023
Head to toe so player ?
Look out, @Neeraj_chopra1 in the house!#WorldAthleticsChampionships #NeerajChopra
Petition to create Neeraj Chopra’s version of ‘Ye Dooriyan’?#NeerajChopra— boAt (@RockWithboAt) August 28, 2023
#NeerajChopra wins ? the first ?for India at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships ?#WAConJioCinema pic.twitter.com/Xg02pb7xKt— JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 27, 2023
#NeerajChopra throwing Monday blues 88.17m away! ?— Uber India (@Uber_India) August 28, 2023
Congratulations on becoming the world champion at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship
View this post on Instagram
Sona kitna Sona hai! ?#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionships #WorldAthleticsChampionships #Javelin #Gold #Goldenboy— Snapdeal (@snapdeal) August 27, 2023
Congratulations #NeerajChopra! Ab please mujhe bhi mere dream destination pe throw kardo! ? ?— ixigo (@ixigo) August 27, 2023
#ProudIndians #Javelin #WorldAthleticsChamps
View this post on Instagram
Aise tough plan ko execute karna koi golden boy #NeerajChopra se seekhe ???— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) August 28, 2023
Glorious moment for India as he becomes the first ?? athlete to clinch gold at #WorldAthleticsChampionships ??? @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/ZCwS4wxxYG
Pehele chaand(i) phir sona! ???#FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/cVJI1mOAom— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) August 28, 2023
P&G advertising & promotion expenses decline by 44% YoY
Company’s advertising & promotion expenses dropped to Rs 53.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 against Rs 96.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:50 PM | 3 min read
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has announced its financial results for the fiscal and quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the company delivered strong and balanced growth with sales of Rs 852 crore, up 10% versus a year ago, driven by strong brand fundamentals and integrated growth strategy, said the company’s financial statement.
According to the company statement, Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 151 crore, versus Rs 43 crore a year ago because of strong base business growth and one-time help.
In the BSE filing, the company said its advertising & promotion expenses declined by 9.49% to Rs 426.52 crore against Rs 471.24 crore for the previous year ended on June 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, the FMCG company’s advertising and sales promotion expenses declined by 44.76% at Rs 53.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 against Rs 96.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
With this, for the fiscal ended June 30, 2023, the company reported sales of Rs 3917 crore, flat versus year ago owing to a one-time other operating income and a pandemic-linked demand surge in the healthcare portfolio in the base period. For the fiscal ended June 30, 2023, the company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 678 crores, up 18% versus a year ago including one-time tax impacts. Excluding these one-time tax impacts, Profit After Tax (PAT) is up 10% operationally. This was driven by premiumization and productivity interventions, as the company continued to make sequential progress in profit growth, despite the challenging operating and cost environment.
LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. shared, “We delivered a strong top and bottom-line growth in the quarter, leading up to a resilient finish for the fiscal year despite a challenging operating environment. We continued to raise the bar on superiority and balancing innovation and industry-leading practices, while driving productivity in everything we do. We remain committed to our strategy - a focus on daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product, package, communication, go-to-market execution, and value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization structure and culture - all in pursuit of sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”
The company’s business continues to grow behind a strong product portfolio, superior consumer communication and a continuous stream of product innovations like Whisper Hygiene Comfort, Whisper Choice Nights, Vicks ZzzQuil- World’s #1 Sleep Supplement, Vicks Roll-On Inhaler and Vicks Xtra Strong.
According to the company, its brands also continued to step up as a force for good. Whisper launched – ‘The Missing Chapter 2.0’ as part of the fourth edition of its long running #KeepGirlsInSchool (KGIS) movement, with the aim of educating mothers on the biology of periods to help them educate their daughters. Whisper also continues to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene education through ‘Whisper Menstrual Health & Hygiene Program’. As part of this, Whisper educated over 2 crore girls on puberty and hygiene over last two years, against a commitment of educating 2.5 crore girls by 2024. It will renew the commitment to impact 2.5 crore girls over next 3 years. Whisper India also partnered with UNESCO India to introduce teaching-learning modules, addressing the challenges related to menstrual health and hygiene management, including in relation to disability, gender, teachers and educators, young adults, and nutrition
^ a t o m network launches ^ a t o m Consult
For this new outfit, ^a t o m Network and G-S-D Consulting have come together to focus on ‘growth as a service’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Aniruddha Khandekar, with two decades of experience in advertising & marketing, will anchor this mandate with his experience in the business of brands, start-up marketing, new technologies & CX. Aniruddha has previously led strategic units at Ogilvy, Leo Burrnet and is the founder of G-S-D consulting.
For this new outfit, ^a t o m Network and G-S-D Consulting have come together to focus on ‘growth as a service’, and will operate in the areas of Brand & Customer Strategy, Marketing transformation, Product and Portfolio Management & Customer Experience. It will sit at the beginning of the marketing process and work dispassionately to advise on the short-term, mid-term and long-term journey of the business.
In Aniruddha’s words “Growth is not a universal boilerplate, It is a meeting of the minds brought about by ownership, expertise and openness. In my experience, deep partnerships are the secret sauce to success, Unfortunately, most mainstream agency or consulting models are structured and cultured for scale. This ends up in a heartburn for clients who are completely invested in their own businesses. At ^a t o m Consult, we want to get in there and get our hands dirty with our clients because, for us, joy is not just in success but in the process too.”
“Advertising agencies have the reputation of bundling services or offer backtracked strategy in the pursuit of great creative work. There is nothing wrong in that, as only great ideas create great brands. But whether it is a D2C business or a business wanting to scale to new geographies or customer segments need a host of insightful, repeatable, trainable, coachable interventions that are sustainable, rational and logical. And classical agency models don’t try to look at business growth from a holistic point of view. As a result, there has been a disconnect between the priorities of an advertising agency and the real marketing ask that any business has. Aniruddha and I have worked together in the past, and his expertise in hardcore functions of Brand Marketing, CX & MarTech have provided genuine business solutions beyond just the usual hustle of creative deliveries”. – Says Abhik Santara
Yash Kulshresth, CCO ^ a t o m, further added - “Agencies have functioned like a relay race where one department passes the baton to the next. At ^a t o m Consult, we also infuse creative thinking into the strategic marketing process. We don't see it as a different department. It's the thinking that needs to be valued early in any marketing consultancy.”
