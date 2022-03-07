Brands advocate the Power of Cricket and IPL at e4m’s TV First Summit

With the countdown to Tata IPL heating, four leading marketers discuss why cricket, especially IPL on broadcast, is an unmissable platform for brands to garner massive reach at e4m’s TV First Summit

With the biggest-ever edition of Tata IPL 2022 starting March 26th, brands are busy evaluating how best to associate with the tournament, an event watched by 90% of Indian TV households. As per sources, Star Sports has already onboarded 15 sponsors, and the list is expected to grow in the coming days.

Over the years, the league has helped advertisers deliver brand and business impact through higher attention, higher noticeability and positive delta on brand outcomes versus any other content genre - a reason why online services choose to associate year on year with the league. When asked about her comments on this, Info Edge Group CMO, Sumeet Singh said: “An IPL association covers two full months of a year giving high reach and high impact to brands, and for our brands like Jeevansathi, 99 Acres and Naukri that have been leaders in their respective markets, the league’s equity is a key factor for associating as an advertiser.”

Over time, IPL has emerged as a massive platform to garner premium viewership from diverse audiences who have been watching the sport and following IPL on TV more than any other genre. As per BARC, in IPL 2021 NCCS A India Urban saw a 2.5x increase in viewership whereas NCCS A Megacities witnessed a 2.8x increase in viewership through HD Feeds showcasing continued high affinity towards premium viewers.

Talking to Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Motors, who has leveraged the IPL to launch various premium variants, he added, “Being present on IPL does lend a lot of gravitas to an organisation, both from a dealer standpoint but more so from a customer standpoint. We see the future of IPL going the Super Bowl way where it’s not about what you advertise, but the news that you’re going to be on Super Bowl lends a lot of power to your brand.”

IPL on TV has proven its mettle as the preferred platform for brands looking to tap into female audiences. In 2021, the league amassed 27% higher reach than top 5 Hindi GEC shows airing at the time. Speaking on the affinity for IPL among female audiences on TV, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India mentioned: “Almost 88% in the 18 to 39 watched IPL with 50% watching most of the matches or half of the tournament. In terms of female viewership targeted at 200 million, the combined numbers were 27% higher than the top 5 GEC channels. Even on Brand Lift studies, females showed 50% higher recalls with awareness of brands on IPL and its sponsors.”

Talking about the association of Jeevansathi with IPL, Sumeet Singh said, “Speaking to younger profiles showed that many who were watching IPL on TV were a very active audience who knew about players, were playing cricket games and betting on apps. Though the number of females you can reach out to via GEC or cricket is different, there was also a difference in the quality of eyeballs, with more views from females from the metros.”

Another aspect of IPL on TV that is winning over loyal advertisers is the confidence IPL builds among trade partners and the benefits that follow. Girish Hingorani, Senior General Manager & Head, Marketing Ecommerce & Modern Trade, Blue Star mentioned, “It’s the channel partners that need to first invest in your products before it reaches out to your consumers which is a huge filter in our mind whenever we are doing media planning. When you associate with IPL or cricket, it gets you a lot of premium-ness because it’s only the premium brands technically who can associate with cricket.”

With BCCI announcing the dates of the upcoming Tata IPL and the groups in which IPL will be played, the heat is on and all eyes extend to the much-awaited tournament.

