‘SUV Safari is a niche providing versatile, comfortable and luxurious travel experiences'

Tata Motors launched its All-New flagship SUV Safari yesterday virtually on 22nd February 2021. The new product perfectly caters to the modern, multifaceted lifestyle of the new-age SUV customers. The automobile brand also unveiled the ‘Adventure’ persona of the Safari a product with an expressive and rugged look offering more options for customers to select the SUV that best matches their personality. The traditional campaigns for the new product have been curated by the ad agency Ogilvy.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors had a tête-à-tête with e4m on the marketing strategy for the All-New SUV Safari, the impact expected from the launch, and the growth and recovery of Tata Motors as an automobile brand.

Edited excerpts below

Marketing Strategy for Tata Motors All-New SUV Safari

Our marketing strategy is aligned to COVID times. We have been on digital prominently. We focused on digital experiential journeys in the pre-launch phase. Our media dive event and even the launch event were virtual, a big step from our side, and it panned out well considering the change from traditional launch events.

In terms of the consumer buying journey, we have enabled Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality platforms so that the customer can really discover the product and engage with new products online from the comfort of their living rooms.

Going forward in terms of media, we will be prominently on TV and OTT platforms. We will also engage with consumers on Billboards and in AOOH (Airport OOH) inventories.

Did the pricing of the All-New SUV Safari take into account the post-pandemic environment?

The automobiles category has been on a growth trajectory after COVID. So this was the right time to launch the product. People are looking at increased personal transportation and especially traveling along with families and friends. So this is a sweet spot in terms of timing to launch an iconic brand like SUV Safari.

The impact and consumer takeaway expected from the launch of Safari

Safari being a flagship product, we would like it to have a premium rub off on the overall Tata Motors brand. Safari is a brand that has adorned the most expensive and premium products.

In terms of the takeaway for consumers, the SUV Safari feels a niche that has not been filled so far in terms of providing versatile, comfortable, luxurious travel experiences not just for the customer but also for his extended family and friends.

The impact and outcome received from the ‘New Forever’ launched in 2020

The ‘New Forever’ from a campaign and product perspective worked very well for us. We launched the new range of products in January 2020. From the last year, we have grown from 4.3% market share to 7.8% market share. This means we have built a lot of market share and grown ahead of the industry. In terms of volumes too, we were able to cross the previous calendar year’s volume in just 9 months out of which a few months was lost due to the pandemic. The ‘New Forever’ communication, as well as product strategy, worked very well for Tata Motors.

The recovery period of Tata Motors

In terms of the recovery, we have recorded a 36% growth over last year. So our recovery has been extremely fast and positive.

The key marketing trends for the year 2021

In terms of the marketing front, we will continue to focus on digital marketing experiences. We will also focus on ORM a lot in terms of getting our customers to experience and express their love for the product. We have been one of the partners for IPL in the last three years, so we will continue to be associated with the sporting event and also be strong with our communication on TV.

