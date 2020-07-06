e4m webinar: Sir Martin Sorrell to discuss COVID impact on marketing landscape on July 9

There hasn't been a disrupter bigger than the COVID-19 pandemic in recent times, profoundly impacting every aspect of human life. From education to commerce, organisations have been forced to augment their functioning to counter the problems posed by the pandemic. But despite the myriad challenges, the pandemic has also presented opportunities. One of the biggest positive outcomes is digital transformation.

To discuss the impact of the pandemic on the marketing landscape, Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman, S4 Capital & Founder, WPP, will join Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media Group, on July 9, 2020, in the e4m webinar powered by Adobe & IBM.

In his session 'Turning Challenges into Opportunities through Digital Transformation ', Sir Sorrell will talk about how digital entrepreneurs will shape the world in a post-COVID scenario. In the light of S4 Capital's meteoric 40% rise in shares, Sir Sorrell will also discuss ways in which adland can weather the COVID storm, while also presenting his views on COVID casualties like the print industry. Tune in to the webinar at 2.00 pm.

The next half of the session titled 'Thriving in the New Normal with Digital', Sir Sorrell will be joined by panellists Shalini Rao, CMO, Bangalore International Airport Limited; Vivek Sharma, CMO, Pidilite Industries; Vaibhav Kumar, Vice President & Head, eCommerce & Digital Marketing, Max Life Insurance Company Limited; Sunder Madakshira, Head of Marketing, Adobe Systems. The session chair will be Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM India & South Asia.

They will discuss the accelerated digital transformation COVID-19 has facilitated while examining possibilities offered by technology to sustain and grow businesses.

Join the discussion for insights on challenges for organizations in the new world; opportunities that COVID-19 has brought about; understanding the new digital customer journey; gathering and leveraging data in the new customer context; the need to challenge the legacy technology framework and infrastructure; and the approaches to building the right technology stack and development processes. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session and concluding remarks by Nawal Ahuja, Director & Co-Founder, exchange4media Group.

